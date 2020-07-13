Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll news

Corn, soy down 2% as improving weather favors yield prospects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell about 2% on Monday, nearing a two-week low as Midwest weather forecasts turned milder for the crop's key growth phase this month, raising the potential for a large harvest, analysts said.

The rosy weather outlook also pushed soybean futures lower, and wheat followed the weak trend.

"Risk premium is coming out of the market due to improved weather conditions ... and we have huge (old-crop) supplies we are lugging around," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

By 12:20 p.m. CDT (1720 GMT), most-active December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 8-1/4 cents at $3.36-1/2 per bushel after dipping to $3.34-3/4, the contract's lowest since June 30. Benchmark CBOT November soybeans were down 18-3/4 cents at $8.72 a bushel.

Weather looked better for the balance of July, when crops are pollinating in the heart of the Midwest.

"The 15-day forecast has trended cooler and wetter across the central Midwest since Friday," space technology company Maxar said in a daily note.

Corn and soy futures had climbed earlier this month as hot, dry weather stressed crops in some areas.

Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the government to rate 70% of the U.S. corn and soybean crops as good to excellent, down 1 percentage point for each crop from the previous week.

Rising trade tensions with top global soy buyer China added to bearish sentiment, even after China booked 1.365 million tonnes of U.S. corn last week, its second-largest single-day U.S. corn purchase on record.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump is "not in a good mood" about China because of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, but Kudlow said the United States is still engaged in the first phase of a massive trade deal with the Asian country.

CBOT September wheat was down 9-1/4 cents at $5.24-3/4 a bushel as traders continued to monitor Northern Hemisphere harvests.

Agriculture consultancy IKAR lowered its forecast for Russia's wheat crop to 76.5 million tonnes from 78 million previously.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Mark Heinrich and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -3.06% 340.5 End-of-day quote.-12.19%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.28% 28.11 End-of-day quote.-18.50%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.81% 535.75 End-of-day quote.-4.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR
01:40pCorn, soy down 2% as improving weather favors yield prospects
RE
07/10Corn, soy futures drop on favorable U.S. weather; wheat jumps
RE
07/10Corn, soy futures drop on favorable U.S. weather; wheat jumps
RE
07/10USDA cuts U.S. corn production view, raises soy harvest outlook
RE
06/23Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
RE
06/22EXCLUSIVE : U.S., Brazil protest Thailand's pesticide ban over impact on wheat, ..
RE
06/11EXCLUSIVE : Argentine takeover of soy crusher Vicentin may scuttle Glencore's Re..
RE
06/09Argentina stirs up giant soy market with state takeover
RE
04/07EXCLUSIVE : Glencore offers $325 million for Vicentin's stake in Argentine soy c..
RE
04/07EXCLUSIVE : Glencore offers $325 million for Vicentin's stake in Argentine soy c..
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group