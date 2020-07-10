Corn, soy futures drop on favorable U.S. weather; wheat jumps

* Rain expected in U.S. Corn Belt, analysts say
CHICAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
prices fell on Friday on expectations for beneficial rains in
crop-growing areas and as President Donald Trump said the
country's relationship with trading partner China was severely
damaged.
A monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report
pegged America's harvests below analysts' expectations, although
the estimates were not enough to pull crop prices higher.
Traders are paying close attention to weather forecasts
because the U.S. corn crop is in a key stage for development.
Yields are important because the USDA previously estimated that
farmers planted fewer acres than analysts expected.
"Without a bullish surprise coming out of this report, we're
back to trading weather forecasts," said Karl Setzer, commodity
risk analyst for AgriVisor.
The most-active Chicago Board of Trade corn futures
fell 12-1/4 cents to $3.44-3/4 and reached their lowest price
since June 30. Soybean futures fell 10-3/4 cents to
$8.90-3/4 and hit their lowest price since July 1.
Trump's comments on China added pressure to crop prices by
fueling doubts about whether Beijing will fulfill pledges to buy
more U.S. farm products, said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest
Market Solutions. Tensions have intensified over U.S. criticism
of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Traders largely shrugged off USDA data on Friday showing
that China booked its second-largest single-day U.S. corn
purchase on record.
The USDA separately pegged the domestic 2020/21 corn harvest
at 15.000 billion bushels, below the average analyst estimate of
15.036 billion bushels and down from the government's June
estimate of 15.995 billion.
The agency estimated U.S. wheat production at 1.824 billion
bushels, below analysts' estimates for 1.848 billion.
"The surprise of the day has to be the wheat production
numbers, which were bullish," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst
for ED&F Man Capital.
Most-active CBOT wheat futures closed 9 cents higher
at $5.34 per bushel and set their highest price since April 24.
