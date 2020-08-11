U.S.-China trade deal in 'fine' shape, White House's Kudlow says

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China is continuing to buy
U.S. goods, particularly commodities, under its Phase 1 trade
deal with the United States, despite rising tensions over Hong
Kong and other issues, top White House economic adviser Larry
Kudlow said on Tuesday.
Asked if deteriorating ties between the world's two largest
economies on other fronts could result in the trade deal being
thrown out the window, Kudlow said, "No, no."
"The one area we are engaging is trade," he told reporters
at the White House. "It's fine right now."
Top U.S. and Chinese officials are due to meet for a
"routine" video conference on Saturday to assess implementation
of the Phase 1 agreement six months after the deal defused a
trade war that hurt both nations and the global economy.
Kudlow, the director of the White House's National Economic
Council, said China was continuing to implement the deal, which
called for Beijing to purchase $77 billion in additional U.S.
goods and services this year, and a total of $200 billion in
additional purchases over two years.
"The evidence shows ... they've stepped up substantially" on
purchases of U.S. goods, Kudlow said, citing what he called
"really good numbers," particularly on commodities.
China has increased its purchases of U.S. soybeans recently,
but it remains far short of the overall target for 2020. The
United States exported just $7.274 billion in agricultural goods
to China in the first half of the year, well below the $36.5
billion agreed under the trade deal.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship
with Chinese President Xi Jinping had soured in the wake of the
novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump, who is seeking a second term
in the White House in a Nov. 3 election, has repeatedly hammered
China for not doing more to contain the virus.
The two countries have also been at odds over Beijing's
crackdown in Hong Kong, China's human rights record, and the
disputed South China Sea, among other issues.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal; Additional
reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul
Simao)