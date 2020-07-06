USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jul 6

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 07/07/19
v poor 1 1 1 1 1 1 3
poor 4 4 4 3 3 3 9
fair 24 24 25 24 24 26 35
good 57 58 58 60 60 60 46
exlnt 14 13 12 12 12 10 7
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 07/07/19
Ark 106 105 105 104 103 102 101
Ill 102 104 100 102 102 99 88
Ind 100 101 99 102 103 103 88
Iowa 110 109 110 109 109 108 101
Kans 98 100 102 101 102 103 95
Ky 106 110 108 107 106 105 103
La 108 108 103 103 106 104 102
Mich 99 102 99 104 103 103 93
Minn 110 109 110 111 111 111 100
Miss 100 100 100 102 101 104 100
Mo 101 101 101 99 99 97 90
Neb 108 107 107 108 109 110 105
NC 103 102 99 103 102 101 95
ND 103 103 103 105 105 103 103
Ohio 98 101 99 102 101 100 85
SD 108 108 108 107 109 107 100
Tenn 106 107 106 107 106 104 107
Wis 112 111 112 113 114 111 103
18-state
avg 105 105 104 105 105 104 96
Yr ago 96 97 97 na na na NA
