USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jul 6

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 07/07/19 v poor 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 poor 4 4 4 3 3 3 9 fair 24 24 25 24 24 26 35 good 57 58 58 60 60 60 46 exlnt 14 13 12 12 12 10 7 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 07/07/19 Ark 106 105 105 104 103 102 101 Ill 102 104 100 102 102 99 88 Ind 100 101 99 102 103 103 88 Iowa 110 109 110 109 109 108 101 Kans 98 100 102 101 102 103 95 Ky 106 110 108 107 106 105 103 La 108 108 103 103 106 104 102 Mich 99 102 99 104 103 103 93 Minn 110 109 110 111 111 111 100 Miss 100 100 100 102 101 104 100 Mo 101 101 101 99 99 97 90 Neb 108 107 107 108 109 110 105 NC 103 102 99 103 102 101 95 ND 103 103 103 105 105 103 103 Ohio 98 101 99 102 101 100 85 SD 108 108 108 107 109 107 100 Tenn 106 107 106 107 106 104 107 Wis 112 111 112 113 114 111 103 18-state avg 105 105 104 105 105 104 96 Yr ago 96 97 97 na na na NA