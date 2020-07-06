Log in
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jul 6

07/06/2020 | 04:22pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31                   07/07/19 
v poor       1    1     1     1     1     1                       3 
poor         4    4     4     3     3     3                       9 
fair        24   24    25    24    24    26                      35 
good        57   58    58    60    60    60                      46 
exlnt       14   13    12    12    12    10                       7 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         07/0506/28 06/21 06/14 06/07 05/31                   07/07/19 
Ark        106  105   105   104   103   102                      101 
Ill        102  104   100   102   102    99                       88 
Ind        100  101    99   102   103   103                       88 
Iowa       110  109   110   109   109   108                      101 
Kans        98  100   102   101   102   103                       95 
Ky         106  110   108   107   106   105                      103 
La         108  108   103   103   106   104                      102 
Mich        99  102    99   104   103   103                       93 
Minn       110  109   110   111   111   111                      100 
Miss       100  100   100   102   101   104                      100 
Mo         101  101   101    99    99    97                       90 
Neb        108  107   107   108   109   110                      105 
NC         103  102    99   103   102   101                       95 
ND         103  103   103   105   105   103                      103 
Ohio        98  101    99   102   101   100                       85 
SD         108  108   108   107   109   107                      100 
Tenn       106  107   106   107   106   104                      107 
Wis        112  111   112   113   114   111                      103 
18-state 
avg        105  105   104   105   105   104                       96 
Yr ago      96   97    97    na    na    na                       NA 
Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com

Chart SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
