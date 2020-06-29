Log in
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRON
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/26
27.34 USc   -0.73%
06/25Corn Falls as New Coronavirus Cases Rise
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News 
All news

USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jun 29

06/29/2020 | 04:23pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31                         06/30/19 
v poor       1    1     1     1     1                             2 
poor         4    4     3     3     3                             9 
fair        24   25    24    24    26                            35 
good        58   58    60    60    60                            47 
exlnt       13   12    12    12    10                             7 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31                         06/30/19 
Ark        105  105   104   103   102                            103 
Ill        104  100   102   102    99                             92 
Ind        101   99   102   103   103                             89 
Iowa       109  110   109   109   108                            101 
Kans       100  102   101   102   103                             94 
Ky         110  108   107   106   105                            105 
La         108  103   103   106   104                            102 
Mich       102   99   104   103   103                             92 
Minn       109  110   111   111   111                            101 
Miss       100  100   102   101   104                             98 
Mo         101  101    99    99    97                             90 
Neb        107  107   108   109   110                            104 
NC         102   99   103   102   101                             98 
ND         103  103   105   105   103                            102 
Ohio       101   99   102   101   100                             84 
SD         108  108   107   109   107                             99 
Tenn       107  106   107   106   104                            105 
Wis        111  112   113   114   111                            102 
18-state 
avg        105  104   105   105   104                             97 
Yr ago      97   97    na    na    na                            NA 
Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com

