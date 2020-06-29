USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jun 29

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 06/30/19
v poor 1 1 1 1 1 2
poor 4 4 3 3 3 9
fair 24 25 24 24 26 35
good 58 58 60 60 60 47
exlnt 13 12 12 12 10 7
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 06/30/19
Ark 105 105 104 103 102 103
Ill 104 100 102 102 99 92
Ind 101 99 102 103 103 89
Iowa 109 110 109 109 108 101
Kans 100 102 101 102 103 94
Ky 110 108 107 106 105 105
La 108 103 103 106 104 102
Mich 102 99 104 103 103 92
Minn 109 110 111 111 111 101
Miss 100 100 102 101 104 98
Mo 101 101 99 99 97 90
Neb 107 107 108 109 110 104
NC 102 99 103 102 101 98
ND 103 103 105 105 103 102
Ohio 101 99 102 101 100 84
SD 108 108 107 109 107 99
Tenn 107 106 107 106 104 105
Wis 111 112 113 114 111 102
18-state
avg 105 104 105 105 104 97
Yr ago 97 97 na na na NA
