USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Jun 29

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 06/30/19 v poor 1 1 1 1 1 2 poor 4 4 3 3 3 9 fair 24 25 24 24 26 35 good 58 58 60 60 60 47 exlnt 13 12 12 12 10 7 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 06/2806/21 06/14 06/07 05/31 06/30/19 Ark 105 105 104 103 102 103 Ill 104 100 102 102 99 92 Ind 101 99 102 103 103 89 Iowa 109 110 109 109 108 101 Kans 100 102 101 102 103 94 Ky 110 108 107 106 105 105 La 108 103 103 106 104 102 Mich 102 99 104 103 103 92 Minn 109 110 111 111 111 101 Miss 100 100 102 101 104 98 Mo 101 101 99 99 97 90 Neb 107 107 108 109 110 104 NC 102 99 103 102 101 98 ND 103 103 105 105 103 102 Ohio 101 99 102 101 100 84 SD 108 108 107 109 107 99 Tenn 107 106 107 106 104 105 Wis 111 112 113 114 111 102 18-state avg 105 104 105 105 104 97 Yr ago 97 97 na na na NA Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com