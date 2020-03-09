Log in
SP Corporation Limited    AWE   SG1AJ0000006

SP CORPORATION LIMITED

(AWE)
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Further to the announcement of the unaudited financial results of SP Corporation Limited (the 'Company') for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('FY2019') released on 21 January 2020 ('Unaudited Financial Statements'), we attach a copy of the audited financial statements of the Company for FY2019 ('Audited Financial Statements').

The full year results in the Audited Financial Statements are the same as those in the Unaudited Financial Statements.

This is a voluntary announcement released for information before the issue of the Company's annual report for FY2019.

Disclaimer

SP Corporation Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:07 UTC
