SP A/S : 17 August 2018 - Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
0
08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Announcement No. 47 / 2018
Nikolaj Plads 6
17 August 2018
1007 København K
CVR No. 15701315
Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 11 April 2018, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 22/2018 of 22 March 2018. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2018 until 31 December 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market AbuseRegulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
No. of shares purchased back
Averagetransaction price
Amount (DKK)
Accumulated latest announcement
70,636
244.26
17,253,554.85
10 August 2016
760
249.95
189,962.00
13 August 2018
770
247.40
190,498.00
14 August 2018
750
245.05
183,787.50
15 August 2018
780
241.00
187,980.00
16 August 2018
800
241.37
193,096.50
Accumulated this week
3,860
244.90
945,324.00
Accumulated under theprogramme
74,496
244.29
18,198,878.85
As of today, SP Group's total holding of own shares is92,696 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 0.81 % of the total number of issued shares of 11,390,000.