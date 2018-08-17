Log in
SP GROUP A/S (SPG)
SP A/S : 17 August 2018 - Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Announcement No. 47 / 2018

Nikolaj Plads 6

17 August 2018

1007 København K

CVR No. 15701315

Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 11 April 2018, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 22/2018 of 22 March 2018. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2018 until 31 December 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

No. of shares purchased back

Average transaction price

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated latest announcement

70,636

244.26

17,253,554.85

10 August 2016

760

249.95

189,962.00

13 August 2018

770

247.40

190,498.00

14 August 2018

750

245.05

183,787.50

15 August 2018

780

241.00

187,980.00

16 August 2018

800

241.37

193,096.50

Accumulated this week

3,860

244.90

945,324.00

Accumulated under the programme

74,496

244.29

18,198,878.85

As of today, SP Group's total holding of own shares is 92,696 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 0.81 % of the total number of issued shares of 11,390,000.

For detailed information, please see next page.

Further information:

CEO Frank Gad

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79www.sp-group.dk

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

1/3

Detailed information about this week's share buy-back from 10 August to 17 August 2018:

Date

Time

Exchange

Share price

Values Number

Average price

Market value

10-08-2018

11:54:56

XCSE

249,95

151

249,95

37.742,45

11:54:56

XCSE

249,95

50

249,95

12.497,50

11:54:56

XCSE

249,95

350

249,95

87.482,50

11:54:56

XCSE

249,95

100

249,95

24.995,00

12:03:09

XCSE

249,95

40

249,95

9.998,00

12:23:55

XCSE

249,95

9

249,95

2.249,55

12:23:55

XCSE

249,95

60

249,95

14.997,00

10-08-2018 Total

760

249,95

189.962,00

13-08-2018

09:47:44

XCSE

247,40

100

247,40

24.740,00

09:50:06

XCSE

247,40

69

247,40

17.070,60

09:50:19

XCSE

247,40

31

247,40

7.669,40

09:50:19

XCSE

247,40

169

247,40

41.810,60

10:08:13

XCSE

247,40

70

247,40

17.318,00

10:08:30

XCSE

247,40

30

247,40

7.422,00

10:26:30

XCSE

247,40

20

247,40

4.948,00

10:31:51

XCSE

247,40

70

247,40

17.318,00

10:32:10

XCSE

247,40

10

247,40

2.474,00

10:32:10

XCSE

247,40

24

247,40

5.937,60

10:45:07

XCSE

247,40

50

247,40

12.370,00

11:18:04

XCSE

247,40

50

247,40

12.370,00

11:37:07

XCSE

247,40

12

247,40

2.968,80

11:42:22

XCSE

247,40

6

247,40

1.484,40

11:43:43

XCSE

247,40

3

247,40

742,20

12:24:28

XCSE

247,40

56

247,40

13.854,40

13-08-2018 Total

770

247,40

190.498,00

14-08-2018

10:20:48

XCSE

245,05

100

245,05

24.505,00

10:20:48

XCSE

245,05

153

245,05

37.492,65

10:23:57

XCSE

245,05

397

245,05

97.284,85

10:23:57

XCSE

245,05

100

245,05

24.505,00

14-08-2018 Total

750

245,05

183.787,50

15-08-2018

10:56:40

XCSE

241,00

100

241,00

24.100,00

10:57:09

XCSE

241,00

70

241,00

16.870,00

11:04:33

XCSE

241,00

30

241,00

7.230,00

11:49:27

XCSE

241,00

50

241,00

12.050,00

12:09:35

XCSE

241,00

50

241,00

12.050,00

16:31:59

XCSE

241,00

380

241,00

91.580,00

16:31:59

XCSE

241,00

100

241,00

24.100,00

15-08-2018 Total

780

241,00

187.980,00

16-08-2018

09:36:44

XCSE

240,55

100

240,55

24.055,00

09:37:05

XCSE

240,55

100

240,55

24.055,00

09:40:36

XCSE

240,55

60

240,55

14.433,00

09:40:55

XCSE

240,55

35

240,55

8.419,25

12:58:20

XCSE

241,85

200

241,85

48.370,00

12:58:20

XCSE

241,85

100

241,85

24.185,00

12:59:03

XCSE

241,85

100

241,85

24.185,00

12:59:03

XCSE

241,85

105

241,85

25.394,25

16-08-2018 Total

800

241,37

193.096,50

Grand total

3.860

244,90

945.324,00

Disclaimer

SP Group A/S published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:00:04 UTC
