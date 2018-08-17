SP A/S : 17 August 2018 - Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Announcement No. 47 / 2018 Nikolaj Plads 6 17 August 2018 1007 København K CVR No. 15701315 Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 11 April 2018, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 22/2018 of 22 March 2018. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2018 until 31 December 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

No. of shares purchased back Average transaction price Amount (DKK) Accumulated latest announcement 70,636 244.26 17,253,554.85 10 August 2016 760 249.95 189,962.00 13 August 2018 770 247.40 190,498.00 14 August 2018 750 245.05 183,787.50 15 August 2018 780 241.00 187,980.00 16 August 2018 800 241.37 193,096.50 Accumulated this week 3,860 244.90 945,324.00 Accumulated under the programme 74,496 244.29 18,198,878.85

As of today, SP Group's total holding of own shares is 92,696 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 0.81 % of the total number of issued shares of 11,390,000.

For detailed information, please see next page.

Further information:

CEO Frank Gad

Phone: +45 70 23 23 79www.sp-group.dk

In case of any discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Detailed information about this week's share buy-back from 10 August to 17 August 2018:

Date Time Exchange Share price Values Number Average price Market value 10-08-2018 11:54:56 XCSE 249,95 151 249,95 37.742,45 11:54:56 XCSE 249,95 50 249,95 12.497,50 11:54:56 XCSE 249,95 350 249,95 87.482,50 11:54:56 XCSE 249,95 100 249,95 24.995,00 12:03:09 XCSE 249,95 40 249,95 9.998,00 12:23:55 XCSE 249,95 9 249,95 2.249,55 12:23:55 XCSE 249,95 60 249,95 14.997,00 10-08-2018 Total 760 249,95 189.962,00 13-08-2018 09:47:44 XCSE 247,40 100 247,40 24.740,00 09:50:06 XCSE 247,40 69 247,40 17.070,60 09:50:19 XCSE 247,40 31 247,40 7.669,40 09:50:19 XCSE 247,40 169 247,40 41.810,60 10:08:13 XCSE 247,40 70 247,40 17.318,00 10:08:30 XCSE 247,40 30 247,40 7.422,00 10:26:30 XCSE 247,40 20 247,40 4.948,00 10:31:51 XCSE 247,40 70 247,40 17.318,00 10:32:10 XCSE 247,40 10 247,40 2.474,00 10:32:10 XCSE 247,40 24 247,40 5.937,60 10:45:07 XCSE 247,40 50 247,40 12.370,00 11:18:04 XCSE 247,40 50 247,40 12.370,00 11:37:07 XCSE 247,40 12 247,40 2.968,80 11:42:22 XCSE 247,40 6 247,40 1.484,40 11:43:43 XCSE 247,40 3 247,40 742,20 12:24:28 XCSE 247,40 56 247,40 13.854,40 13-08-2018 Total 770 247,40 190.498,00 14-08-2018 10:20:48 XCSE 245,05 100 245,05 24.505,00 10:20:48 XCSE 245,05 153 245,05 37.492,65 10:23:57 XCSE 245,05 397 245,05 97.284,85 10:23:57 XCSE 245,05 100 245,05 24.505,00 14-08-2018 Total 750 245,05 183.787,50 15-08-2018 10:56:40 XCSE 241,00 100 241,00 24.100,00 10:57:09 XCSE 241,00 70 241,00 16.870,00 11:04:33 XCSE 241,00 30 241,00 7.230,00 11:49:27 XCSE 241,00 50 241,00 12.050,00 12:09:35 XCSE 241,00 50 241,00 12.050,00 16:31:59 XCSE 241,00 380 241,00 91.580,00