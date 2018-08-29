SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the CL King & Associates 16th Annual Best Ideas Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading national provider of parking, ground transportation and related services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients throughout North America, today announced that it will participate in the CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference, which will be held on September 13, 2018 in New York City.



Management is currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. EDT and will also conduct one-on-one meetings.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at ir.spplus.com . An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and remain active for 30 days.

About SP Plus

SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company has more than 20,000 employees and operates approximately 3,500 facilities with 2.0 million parking spaces in hundreds of cities across North America, including parking-related and shuttle bus operations serving 70 airports. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation group transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and it provides a wide range of event logistics services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com .