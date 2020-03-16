Log in
SP PLUS CORPORATION

SP PLUS CORPORATION

(SP)
SP+ Selected as Park-Line Miami's Parking Operator

03/16/2020

CHICAGO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, has been selected as the parking management company to serve Park-Line Miami, the highly-anticipated, luxury residential community at Virgin MiamiCentral.

The parking facility includes four levels to accommodate more than 900 vehicles. SP+ will provide both valet parking and concierge services to residents and visitors at the front entrance.

“SP+’s parking expertise, focus on customer service and corporate culture were necessary attributes when choosing a partner for Miami’s most connected and innovative transit-oriented development, Park-Line Miami,” commented Najam Syed, Head of Asset Management at Virgin Trains USA.

The new technology SP+ brings to Park-Line Miami includes a smart parking reservation system designed to help valets manage capacity and easily locate vehicles to provide exceptional and timely service. The system is paired with a mobile app for residents to check-in and make reservations prior to retrieving their vehicles at the exclusive valet lounge.

“The SP+ team is excited to bring new technology and mobility options to the parking operations for this exciting development. We are dedicated to making sure that every resident receives impeccable service each and every time they drop off or retrieve their vehicle,” commented Chester Escobar, Vice President, South Florida and Puerto Rico for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.  

CONTACT:  Jill Nagel 
   Senior Communications Manager
   jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
