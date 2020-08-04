Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the appointment of the new internal auditor

Agia Paraskevi, August 4th 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARIDNG THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INTERNAL AUDITOR - CHIEF OF THE

COMPANY'S INTERNAL AUDIT UNIT

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces that, following the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 03/08/2020, Mrs. Eleni Zervou, daughter of Georgios, was appointed as the new Internal Auditor of the company, replacing Mr. Dimitrios Ginatzis, who exercised his duties until 03/08/2020. Mrs. Eleni Zervou took up duties on 04/08/2020.

