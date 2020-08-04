Log in
Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the appointment of the new internal auditor

08/04/2020

Agia Paraskevi, August 4th 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARIDNG THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INTERNAL AUDITOR - CHIEF OF THE

COMPANY'S INTERNAL AUDIT UNIT

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces that, following the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 03/08/2020, Mrs. Eleni Zervou, daughter of Georgios, was appointed as the new Internal Auditor of the company, replacing Mr. Dimitrios Ginatzis, who exercised his duties until 03/08/2020. Mrs. Eleni Zervou took up duties on 04/08/2020.

Space Hellas Α.Ε. Συστήματα Τηλεπικοινωνιών, Πληροφορικής, Ασφάλειας - Ιδιωτική Επιχείρηση Παροχής Υπηρεσιών Ασφάλειας

Κεντρικά: Λ. Μεσογείων 312 | 153 41 Αγία Παρασκευή | Τ: 210 6504100 | F: 210 6516712 | www.space.gr | info@space.gr

Αριθμός Γενικού Εμπορικού Μητρώου: 375501000

Classification ISO 27001 Public

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:22:09 UTC
