Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the appointment of the new internal auditor

Agia Paraskevi, August 4th 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT REGARIDNG THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INTERNAL AUDITOR - CHIEF OF THE
COMPANY'S INTERNAL AUDIT UNIT
Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces that, following the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 03/08/2020, Mrs. Eleni Zervou, daughter of Georgios, was appointed as the new Internal Auditor of the company, replacing Mr. Dimitrios Ginatzis, who exercised his duties until 03/08/2020. Mrs. Eleni Zervou took up duties on 04/08/2020.
Space Hellas Α.Ε. Συστήματα Τηλεπικοινωνιών, Πληροφορικής, Ασφάλειας - Ιδιωτική Επιχείρηση Παροχής Υπηρεσιών Ασφάλειας
Κεντρικά: Λ. Μεσογείων 312 | 153 41 Αγία Παρασκευή | Τ: 210 6504100 | F: 210 6516712 | www.space.gr | info@space.gr
Αριθμός Γενικού Εμπορικού Μητρώου: 375501000
Classification ISO 27001 Public
