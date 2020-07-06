Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Space Hellas S.A.    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the distribution of dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Space Hellas Investor Relations Office

Τel: +30 210 6504 172| E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

Distribution of dividend according to the decision of theCompany'sGeneral Meeting for the fiscal year 2019 based on article 161 of law 4548/2018 with regards to article 160 and the restrictions of article 159 of the same law

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces that the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company'sshareholders dated June 18th, 2020 approved the distribution of dividend mount 419,674.45 Euros, i.e. 0.065 Euros per share.

The above amount is subject to a 5% tax .As a result the net amount payable to the shareholders will be Euro 0.06175 per share.

Company'sshareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) dated Friday July 10th, 2020 (record date) for Space Hellas S.A. are entitled to the above amount. As of Thursday July 9th, 2020 the shares will be traded ex-dividend.

The payment of the dividend to the shareholders will be effected through the payee bank - Alpha Bank S.A. - on Wednesday July 15th, 2020 as follows:

1. Through the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) Operators, that is Banks and Securities firms, for those shareholders who have authorized their Operator(s) for the dividend collection.

2. By direct credit to the bank account corresponding to the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) declared by the shareholder, pursuant to article 13 of the DSS Operation Regulation and the decision number 6 of the ATHEXCSD Board, as in force, for those shareholders that do not wish to collect the dividend through his/her Operator(s). This case concerns only the shareholders who have declared an IBAN kept with the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A.

3. For the remaining shareholders, not credited by their DSS Operator(s), for whatever reason, the collection of the dividend will be effected at any branch of the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A. from Wednesday July 15th, 2020. In order the above payment to be made, each shareholder must provide the DDS account information and his / her Identification Card. The payment to a third party can be made only to a legally authorized representative of the shareholder's by presenting to the payee bank-Alpha Bank S.A.-an authorization letter with the full details of the beneficiaryshareholder as well as the authorized person (first and last name, father's name,Identification Card Number and V.A.T. number) legalized for the originality of the signature of the shareholder by a Police or other Authority.

The collection of the amount of the dividend is possible through the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A. until December 31st2021.

After that date, the collection will be made from the company's registered offices: 312 Messogion Ave., Ag. Paraskevi 15341, with the display of the Identification Card and the number of K.A.M.E. either in person or to the legally authorized representative of the shareholders, until the 31stof December 2025, which means until the prescription period of five (5) years after the end of the year in which the claim has been born (article 250 no 15 of the Greek Civil Code).

Dividends not collected until December 31st, 2025 will be written off in favor of the Hellenic State, according to the article 1 of the LAW DECREE 1195/1942.

Space Hellas S.A.Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services-Private Enterprise for the Provision of Security Services 312 Messogion Ave, 15341 Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece,Τ: +30 210 6504100, F: +30 210 6516712,www.space.gr,info@space.grGeneral Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO 27001: Public

For any further information, the shareholders may contact the Department of the Investment Relations (IR) of the company, tel.: +30 210 650 41 72.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPACE HELLAS S.A.
05:49pSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the distribution of dividend
PU
07/03SPACE HELLAS S A : Changes in the Board of Directors of Space Hellas Panagiotis ..
PU
06/26SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the renewal of the BoD
PU
06/19SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the decisions of the General Meeting o..
PU
04/13SPACE HELLAS S A : Press release
PU
03/31SPACE HELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Increase in sales and profits for Space Hellas in the 1st hal..
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : participates in SYZEFXIS II
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Second Round of investment from Space Hellas in Web-IQ
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement οf distribution of part of the reserve
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 72,3 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net income 2019 1,52 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2019 9,27 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.1.95%34
ACCENTURE2.45%137 240
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.70%110 588
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.70%106 281
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.71%64 698
VMWARE, INC.-1.26%62 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group