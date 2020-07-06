Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the distribution of dividend

Space Hellas Investor Relations Office

Τel: +30 210 6504 172| E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

Distribution of dividend according to the decision of theCompany'sGeneral Meeting for the fiscal year 2019 based on article 161 of law 4548/2018 with regards to article 160 and the restrictions of article 159 of the same law

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces that the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company'sshareholders dated June 18th, 2020 approved the distribution of dividend mount 419,674.45 Euros, i.e. 0.065 Euros per share.

The above amount is subject to a 5% tax .As a result the net amount payable to the shareholders will be Euro 0.06175 per share.

Company'sshareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) dated Friday July 10th, 2020 (record date) for Space Hellas S.A. are entitled to the above amount. As of Thursday July 9th, 2020 the shares will be traded ex-dividend.

The payment of the dividend to the shareholders will be effected through the payee bank - Alpha Bank S.A. - on Wednesday July 15th, 2020 as follows:

1. Through the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) Operators, that is Banks and Securities firms, for those shareholders who have authorized their Operator(s) for the dividend collection.

2. By direct credit to the bank account corresponding to the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) declared by the shareholder, pursuant to article 13 of the DSS Operation Regulation and the decision number 6 of the ATHEXCSD Board, as in force, for those shareholders that do not wish to collect the dividend through his/her Operator(s). This case concerns only the shareholders who have declared an IBAN kept with the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A.

3. For the remaining shareholders, not credited by their DSS Operator(s), for whatever reason, the collection of the dividend will be effected at any branch of the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A. from Wednesday July 15th, 2020. In order the above payment to be made, each shareholder must provide the DDS account information and his / her Identification Card. The payment to a third party can be made only to a legally authorized representative of the shareholder's by presenting to the payee bank-Alpha Bank S.A.-an authorization letter with the full details of the beneficiaryshareholder as well as the authorized person (first and last name, father's name,Identification Card Number and V.A.T. number) legalized for the originality of the signature of the shareholder by a Police or other Authority.

The collection of the amount of the dividend is possible through the payee bank-ALPHA BANK S.A. until December 31st2021.

After that date, the collection will be made from the company's registered offices: 312 Messogion Ave., Ag. Paraskevi 15341, with the display of the Identification Card and the number of K.A.M.E. either in person or to the legally authorized representative of the shareholders, until the 31stof December 2025, which means until the prescription period of five (5) years after the end of the year in which the claim has been born (article 250 no 15 of the Greek Civil Code).

Dividends not collected until December 31st, 2025 will be written off in favor of the Hellenic State, according to the article 1 of the LAW DECREE 1195/1942.

For any further information, the shareholders may contact the Department of the Investment Relations (IR) of the company, tel.: +30 210 650 41 72.