Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the renewal of the BoD

Agia Paraskevi, June 25th2020

The new Board of Directors of SPACE HELLAS S.A., elected by the decision of the 34thAnnual General Assembly, formatted into a body as follows:

1. Spyridon Manolopoulos, son of Dimitrios, Presιdent of the Board, Executive Member of the Board.

2. Theodoros Hatzistamatiou, son of Nickolaos, Vice President, Non-Executive Member of the Board.

3. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, Vice President, Executive Member of the Board.

4. Ioannis Mertzanis, son of Anastasios, CEO, Executive Member of the Board.

5. Ioannis Doulaveris, son of Alexandros, Executive Member of the Board.

6. Anastasia Paparizou, daughter of Konstantinos, Executive Member of the Board.

7. Athanasios Patsouras, son of Nickolaos, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board.

8. Emmanouel Hatiras, son of Ioannis, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board.

9. Theodoros Gakis, son of Themistokles, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board.

According to thecompany's articles of association, the term of the members of the Board of Directors is six years. Such term is extended, exceptionally, until the end of the period, in between the next Annual General Assembly must be convened and until the issuance of the relevant decision, which means at the latest until September 10, 2026, subject of any possible adjourned or postponed meeting.

The President of the Board of Directors, Spyridon Manolopoulos, is legally substituted in his duties related to the presidency of the Board of Directors, the convocation of the Board of Directors included, by the Vice President of the Board of Directors Mr. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, and in case of an absence or impediment of the later, by the Vice President of the Board of Directors Mr. Theodoros Hatzistamatiou, son of Nickolaos.

Finally, the new elected Board of Directors, after its formation into a body, decided to assign its powers and authorizations.

Space Hellas Α.Ε.Συστήματα Τηλεπικοινωνιών, Πληροφορικής, Ασφάλειας-Ιδιωτική Επιχείρηση Παροχής Υπηρεσιών Ασφάλειας

Κεντρικά: Λ. Μεσογείων 312|153 41 Αγία Παρασκευή | Τ: 210 6504100| F: 210 6516712 |www.space.gr| info@space.gr

Αριθμός Γενικού Εμπορικού Μητρώου: 375501000

Classification ISO 27001 Public