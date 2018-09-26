Log in
Space Hellas S A : Announcement regarding the results of 1st half 2018

0
09/26/2018 | 12:26am CEST

Space Hellas Investor Relations Office

Τel: +30 210 6504 172| E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

25/09/2018

Announcement

Space Hellas S.A. announces that the Financial Reports, the Financial Data and Information for the 1stHalf 2018 results according to the International Accounting Standards (IAS) will be released on Wednesday, 26 September, 2018 and will be available for the investors on our websitewww.space.grand on the website of the Athens Stock Exchangewww.helex.grafter the closing of the Athens Exchange trading session.

Space Hellas S.A.Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services-Private Enterprise for the Provision of Security Services 312 Messogion Ave, 15341 Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece,Τ: +30 210 6504100, F: +30 210 6516712,www.space.gr,info@space.grGeneral Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO 27001: Public

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:25:09 UTC
