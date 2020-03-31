Space Hellas S A : Financial Calendar 2020

Space Hellas Investor Relations Office

Τel: +30 210 6504 172 |E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

March 31, 2020

"SPACE HELLAS S.A.TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" announces, its 2020 Financial Calendar, pursuant to articles 4.1.2 par.1 (b) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athex Exchange Rulebook.

The Annual Financial Report of Space Hellas S.A. for the fiscal year 2019 will be released on Thursday, April 2, 2020 , at the website of Space Hellas S.A. ( www.space.gr www.helex.gr Analysts Briefing regarding the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2019 will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders will take place on

Thursday, June 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, July 9, 2020. Beneficiaries of the dividend are the Company's Shareholders registered on

Friday, July 10, 2020. Dividend payment will start on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Financial Reports, the Financial Data for the 1 st Half 2020 will be released on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 .



The Company's Board of Directors intends to propose to the upcoming Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a dividendaccording to law.

It is noted that according to the Company's Articles of Association, the sole responsible for the approval regarding the distribution of a dividend is the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the company.

SPACE HELLAS S.A. has the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the public.

