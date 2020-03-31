Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Space Hellas S.A.    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 03/31 04:49:41 am
3.83 EUR   +8.50%
04:46aSPACE HELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Increase in sales and profits for Space Hellas in the 1st half of 2019
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : participates in SYZEFXIS II
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : Financial Calendar 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Space Hellas Investor Relations Office

Τel: +30 210 6504 172 |E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

March 31, 2020

"SPACE HELLAS S.A.TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

  • PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" announces, its 2020 Financial Calendar, pursuant to articles 4.1.2 par.1 (b) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athex Exchange Rulebook.
    • The Annual Financial Report of Space Hellas S.A. for the fiscal year 2019 will be released onThursday, April 2, 2020, at the website of Space Hellas S.A. (www.space.gr) and on the official website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.helex.gr).
    • Analysts Briefing regarding the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2019 will take place onTuesday, May 12, 2020.
    • The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders will take place on
      Thursday, June 18, 2020.
    • Theex-dividend date will be Thursday, July 9, 2020.
    • Beneficiaries of the dividend are the Company's Shareholders registered on
      Friday, July 10, 2020.
    • Dividend payment will start onWednesday, July 15, 2020.
    • The Financial Reports, the Financial Data for the 1stHalf 2020 will be released on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The Company's Board of Directors intends to propose to the upcoming Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a dividendaccording to law.

It is noted that according to the Company's Articles of Association, the sole responsible for the approval regarding the distribution of a dividend is the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the company.

SPACE HELLAS S.A. has the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the public.

Space Hellas S.A.Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services -Private Enterprise for the Provision of Security Services

312 Messogion Ave, 15341 Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece, Τ: +30 210 6504100, F: +30 210 6516712,www.space.gr,info@space.grGeneral Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO 27001: Public

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPACE HELLAS S.A.
04:46aSPACE HELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Increase in sales and profits for Space Hellas in the 1st hal..
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : participates in SYZEFXIS II
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Second Round of investment from Space Hellas in Web-IQ
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement οf distribution of part of the reserve
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : obtains Telecommunications Licence in Jordan
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Dividend proposal for 2018
PU
2018SPACE HELLAS S A : Tax audit certificate for the fiscal year 2017
PU
2018SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the results of 1st half 2018
PU
More news
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.-23.43%25
ACCENTURE-19.35%108 180
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.75%100 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-17.73%88 565
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%59 504
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group