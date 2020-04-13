Log in
SPACE HELLAS S.A.    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 04/09 10:10:30 am
4.04 EUR   +0.75%
03:18aSPACE HELLAS S A : Press release
PU
03/31SPACE HELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Increase in sales and profits for Space Hellas in the 1st half of 2019
PU
Space Hellas S A : PRESS RELEASE

04/13/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Press Release

Space Hellas Press Office

Tel.: 210 6504293, e-mail:press@space.gr

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13/04/2020

Space Hellas: Teleconference project at the Dimokritio University of Thrace

Space Hellas has recently fulfilled a composite teleconference project at the Dimokritio University of Thrace. The project was developed in Ksanthi, Komotini, Alexandroupolis and Orestiada to meet the needs of the University professors, the administrative staff, as well as the doctoral students, in order to perform multiple collaboration meetings using teleconference devices of different brands and from different locations at the same time.

Space Hellas fulfilled the project using the Cisco Meeting Server that was adapted to the existing Cisco UC environment. The Cisco Meeting Server provides meetings that are realized simultaneously at the facilities of the Dimocritio University or even simultaneously outside the campus, with other institutes or the cooperating industry. Compatible server infrastructures that had already been invested at the University were used during the installation. The Cisco Meeting Server solution offers a wide range of tools, which qualify the personal meeting rooms to be dynamic, (ad-hoc) as well as the planned meeting rooms to be simple, flexible and usable.

The architecture and planning devised by Space Hellas, have taken into account the system's gradation, the backups in case of failure and of course the high-scaled security. The teleconference system uses clustering techniques, since, as foreseen from the beginning of the installation, the University video meetings are increasing day after day. A Passcode Protected Meeting access as well as encryption of the transmitted information is provided in order to safeguard the teleconference.

Video infrastructures manufacturers using proprietary video communication protocols like Microsoft with Skype for Business, as well as video devices manufacturers who base their communication upon standard protocols e.g. SIP or H.323, may participate simultaneously in one meeting, without forcing the organization to disdain past investments, thus offering direct and transparent functionality and indirect investment protection.

A video-calls platform offering backups, high availability and transparent functionality provides the possibility to realize all kinds of meetings: sound, video and web browser. Cutting-edge technologies like Web-RTC offer the possibility to participate in sessions without forcing the user or the administrator to install any other software. Therefore, this amazing and cohesive video- meetings experience forms a unique result, regardless of the way the university users participate, whether they use their pc, laptop or even mobile phones and tablets. Each user may participate in a meeting sharing sound, video and content.

Space Hellas in collaboration with Dimokritio University of Thrace has fulfilled a project that definitely shows many results: Productivity has increased, the planning cost of meetings has efficiently decreased and every meeting may be programmed without being affected by the current location of the participant, or even the access method or device.

Space Hellas S.A.

Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Private Enterprise for Provision of Security Services

312 Messogion Avenue, 153 41 Ag. Paraskevi, Athens, Greece - General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO27001: Public

Press Release

Space Hellas Press Office

Tel.: 210 6504293, e-mail:press@space.gr

Counting more than 30 years in System integration, Space Hellas constitutes a pioneer company in the IP telephony field and integrated communications, having actualized the first integrated networks in voice and data transmission in Greece. The experience and know-how the company conveys, offers a competitive advantage concerning the adequate technical fulfillment of projects in any given composite environment.

Space Hellas S.A.

Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Private Enterprise for Provision of Security Services

312 Messogion Avenue, 153 41 Ag. Paraskevi, Athens, Greece - General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO27001: Public

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 07:17:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
