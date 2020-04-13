Space Hellas S A : PRESS RELEASE

Press Release

13/04/2020

Space Hellas: Teleconference project at the Dimokritio University of Thrace

Space Hellas has recently fulfilled a composite teleconference project at the Dimokritio University of Thrace. The project was developed in Ksanthi, Komotini, Alexandroupolis and Orestiada to meet the needs of the University professors, the administrative staff, as well as the doctoral students, in order to perform multiple collaboration meetings using teleconference devices of different brands and from different locations at the same time.

Space Hellas fulfilled the project using the Cisco Meeting Server that was adapted to the existing Cisco UC environment. The Cisco Meeting Server provides meetings that are realized simultaneously at the facilities of the Dimocritio University or even simultaneously outside the campus, with other institutes or the cooperating industry. Compatible server infrastructures that had already been invested at the University were used during the installation. The Cisco Meeting Server solution offers a wide range of tools, which qualify the personal meeting rooms to be dynamic, (ad-hoc) as well as the planned meeting rooms to be simple, flexible and usable.

The architecture and planning devised by Space Hellas, have taken into account the system's gradation, the backups in case of failure and of course the high-scaled security. The teleconference system uses clustering techniques, since, as foreseen from the beginning of the installation, the University video meetings are increasing day after day. A Passcode Protected Meeting access as well as encryption of the transmitted information is provided in order to safeguard the teleconference.

Video infrastructures manufacturers using proprietary video communication protocols like Microsoft with Skype for Business, as well as video devices manufacturers who base their communication upon standard protocols e.g. SIP or H.323, may participate simultaneously in one meeting, without forcing the organization to disdain past investments, thus offering direct and transparent functionality and indirect investment protection.

A video-calls platform offering backups, high availability and transparent functionality provides the possibility to realize all kinds of meetings: sound, video and web browser. Cutting-edge technologies like Web-RTC offer the possibility to participate in sessions without forcing the user or the administrator to install any other software. Therefore, this amazing and cohesive video- meetings experience forms a unique result, regardless of the way the university users participate, whether they use their pc, laptop or even mobile phones and tablets. Each user may participate in a meeting sharing sound, video and content.

Space Hellas in collaboration with Dimokritio University of Thrace has fulfilled a project that definitely shows many results: Productivity has increased, the planning cost of meetings has efficiently decreased and every meeting may be programmed without being affected by the current location of the participant, or even the access method or device.

