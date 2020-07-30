Space Hellas S A : PRESS RELEASE

Press Release

30/07/2020

Space Hellas upgrades the network infrastructures of NTUA

The National Technical University of Athens, following an open international tender, assigned Space Hellas to implement a project concerning the supply and installation of a new network hardware/software, with the aim of upgrading and expanding all the network equipment of the data network, in each of the premises of the Technical University in Zografou, as well as, in the Building Complex of Patision.

Through this upgrade and expansion of the NTUA's network equipment, the members of the University's Community are given the opportunity to utilize new modern network services, in order to provide high-level network and IT services and to evenly support the Educational and Research Depertment or Division of the Institution.

The active network equipment is Cisco technology, while the project also includes cabling infrastructures for the equipment fitting, as well as a service desk software for supporting the NTUA's networks center. The value of the contract rises at 1.270.000 euros, including VAT.

Since the acceptance of the project, Space Hellas has undertaken the installation services for active and passive equipment, as well as the maintenance and technical support for three years.

With a 35-year presence, Space Hellas is one of the leading companies in the area of technology, has a wide range of modern solutions and services and with the experience and high know-how of its executives, can effectively help in the digital transformation of any organization.

