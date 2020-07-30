Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Space Hellas S.A.    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : PRESS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:51am EDT

Press Release

Space Hellas Press Office

tel.: 210 6504293, e-mail:press@space.gr

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30/07/2020

Space Hellas upgrades the network infrastructures of NTUA

The National Technical University of Athens, following an open international tender, assigned Space Hellas to implement a project concerning the supply and installation of a new network hardware/software, with the aim of upgrading and expanding all the network equipment of the data network, in each of the premises of the Technical University in Zografou, as well as, in the Building Complex of Patision.

Through this upgrade and expansion of the NTUA's network equipment, the members of the University's Community are given the opportunity to utilize new modern network services, in order to provide high-level network and IT services and to evenly support the Educational and Research Depertment or Division of the Institution.

The active network equipment is Cisco technology, while the project also includes cabling infrastructures for the equipment fitting, as well as a service desk software for supporting the NTUA's networks center. The value of the contract rises at 1.270.000 euros, including VAT.

Since the acceptance of the project, Space Hellas has undertaken the installation services for active and passive equipment, as well as the maintenance and technical support for three years.

With a 35-year presence, Space Hellas is one of the leading companies in the area of technology, has a wide range of modern solutions and services and with the experience and high know-how of its executives, can effectively help in the digital transformation of any organization.

Space Hellas S.A.

Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Private Enterprise for Provision of Security Services

312 Messogion Avenue, 153 41 Ag. Paraskevi, Athens, Greece - General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO27001: Public

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:50:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPACE HELLAS S.A.
07:51aSPACE HELLAS S A : Press release
PU
07/10SPACE HELLAS S A : Kostas Mitsios is the new Deputy Technical Director of Space ..
PU
07/06SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the distribution of dividend
PU
07/03SPACE HELLAS S A : Changes in the Board of Directors of Space Hellas Panagiotis ..
PU
06/26SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the renewal of the BoD
PU
06/19SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the decisions of the General Meeting o..
PU
04/13SPACE HELLAS S A : Press release
PU
03/31SPACE HELLAS S A : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : Increase in sales and profits for Space Hellas in the 1st hal..
PU
2019SPACE HELLAS S A : participates in SYZEFXIS II
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 72,3 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2019 1,52 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
Net Debt 2019 9,27 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 36,3 M 36,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.3.69%36
ACCENTURE6.56%142 750
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.29%114 005
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.51%111 271
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.99%58 931
VMWARE, INC.-7.88%58 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group