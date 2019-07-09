Space Hellas S A : participates in SYZEFXIS II

Space Hellas is a member of the consortia that have undertaken two of the major subprojects οf SYZEFXIS II and is actively involved in the implementation of the project. The first subproject with a budget of € 134.8 million addresses the Security , Telephony, Teleconference and Cabling Infrastructures, whereas the second one the ISP and SLA Central Services, with a budget of € 21.6 million.

This large and complex project is on its way to realization, as a part of the modernization of the Greek public administration. The signing of the SYZEFXIS II contracts between the Information Society SA and the Contractors took place on 4th of July, in the amphitheater of the General Secretariat for Information Systems. The aim of the project is to contribute to the digital transformation of the public sector, covering its needs in telecommunications services and infrastructures. SYZEFXIS II is an extension of the existing National Network of Public Administration, SYZEFXIS I.

The project's main objective is to provide upgraded telecommunication services to all General Government entities for three consecutive years. SYZEFXIS II aims to interconnect 34,000 public buildings, thus enabling public services to communicate with up to 1 Gbps connection speeds at a lower cost, while facilitating citizens' transactions with the public. The project will provide secure use of video, telepresence and other mobile technologies to public services. At the same time, the implementation of SYZEFXIS II will pave the way for new telematics services. The goal is to save € 150 million in spending for the Greek government.

Space Hellas is following the latest international developments in the digital transformation of both public organizations and private companies and is ready to provide its high expertise and experience towards the implementation of the two major sub-projects it has undertaken for the Greek public authorities.