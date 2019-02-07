Spacefy Engages Leede Jones Gable for Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), announced today that is has signed an engagement letter with Leede Jones Gable Inc. to act as agent on a commercially reasonable agency basis for a private placement of up to 6,250,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit, each Unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of twenty-four months from closing at a price of $0.40 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.25 million. The private placement is not subject to a minimum subscription amount and may be increased in size. Agent's compensation shall be comprised of a 6% cash commission and a number of broker's warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units sold, convertible into Units at an exercise price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant exercisable at a price of $0.40 for a period of twenty-four months from Closing. Proceeds will be used for execution of the Company's business plan. The targeted closing date is the week of February 22, 2019.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

