Spacefy Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2020) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announced today that, given the challenges posed by COVID-19, it has made changes to its personnel.

Mr. Michael Bradley, Chairman of the Board, has been appointed by the Board as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately as Russ Patterson has stepped away from his roles as CEO and board member, and the Board thanks Mr. Patterson for his service and dedication to the organization. Judeh Siwady, a founder of the Company, shall leave his role as Chief Operating Officer & VP, Marketing of the Company, however, he will continue provide advisory services to the Company as needed and shall remain on the Board of Directors.

Given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the Board's direction, the Company has decided to dismiss all other staff positions and will outsource personnel as required.

The Company continues to pursue enhancements to its digital platform and will be pursuing synergistic acquisitions and partnerships to drive growth and revenue.

Management and the Board of Directors continue to be committed to the growth and development of Spacefy and will remain available for contact with its stakeholders during this unprecedented period of worldwide business closures and social distancing. We look forward to coming out of this period positioned to support our community with space rentals for their productions, projects, classes, events and more. In the meantime, please stay safe.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

