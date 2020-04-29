Log in
Spacefy Provides Corporate Update

04/29/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announces today that due to COVID-19 circumstances it will delay filing its annual financial statements and its annual management discussion and analysis until on or about May 15, 2020. Spacefy is relying upon temporary relief granted by the Ontario Securities Commission under Ontario Instrument 51-502 allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.

Management and other insiders of the company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The company confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since the filing of its 2019 third quarter interim financial statements on November 8, 2019, apart from what has been press released and posted on SEDAR April 6, 2020.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.

Michael Bradley
Chairman
michael@spacefy.com

Jay Bedard
Investor Relations
jay@spacefy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55180


© Newsfilecorp 2020
