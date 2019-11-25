Log in
SPACEFY INC.

SPACEFY INC.

(SPFY)
11/25 12:37:48 pm
0.065 CAD   -13.33%
12:15pSpacefy Reaches 5,500 Spaces
NE
12:15pSPACEFY : Reaches 5,500 Spaces
EQ
10/07SPACEFY : Announces OTC Listing and DTC Eligibility
EQ
Spacefy : Reaches 5,500 Spaces

11/25/2019

DGAP-News: Spacefy Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Spacefy Reaches 5,500 Spaces
25.11.2019 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) (OTC: SPFYF) (FRA: YSP) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announced today that over 5,500 spaces have now been listed on the platform.

"We've come a long way this year with our location scouting," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "From just over 3,000 spaces listed at the start of 2019, we've almost doubled our inventory in less than a year."

Spacefy's website showcases a broad range of properties available for rent by the hour or by the day, from dedicated post-production, studio, art and event spaces to intriguing film locations of all kinds, from residential to retail, office, commercial and industrial. Owners list their properties for free, and the Company takes a commission whenever a booking is made.

"Spacefy's curated inventory is our key strength," continued Patterson. "This year, we've added materially to our selection in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver. We've also been scouting to expand our North American footprint, building inventory in over 20 North American cities."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy also offers Production Financing Services, helping creators to tap into government grants and tax labour rebate programs for film, TV and Internet projects.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@spacefy.com
1-844-277-2233 EXT 720

Russ Patterson, CEO
russ@spacefy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50065

News Source: Newsfile

25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Spacefy Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA84624Q1028
EQS News ID: 921385

 
End of News DGAP News Service

921385  25.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
