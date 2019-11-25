DGAP-News: Spacefy Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Spacefy Reaches 5,500 Spaces

25.11.2019 / 18:10

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) (OTC: SPFYF) (FRA: YSP) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals targeting the creative industry, announced today that over 5,500 spaces have now been listed on the platform.

"We've come a long way this year with our location scouting," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "From just over 3,000 spaces listed at the start of 2019, we've almost doubled our inventory in less than a year."

Spacefy's website showcases a broad range of properties available for rent by the hour or by the day, from dedicated post-production, studio, art and event spaces to intriguing film locations of all kinds, from residential to retail, office, commercial and industrial. Owners list their properties for free, and the Company takes a commission whenever a booking is made.

"Spacefy's curated inventory is our key strength," continued Patterson. "This year, we've added materially to our selection in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver. We've also been scouting to expand our North American footprint, building inventory in over 20 North American cities."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy also offers Production Financing Services, helping creators to tap into government grants and tax labour rebate programs for film, TV and Internet projects.

