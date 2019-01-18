Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spacefy Inc    SPFY   CA84624Q1028

SPACEFY INC (SPFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:04:58 pm
0.17 CAD   -8.11%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spacefy Strengthens Leadership Team, Adds eBay Veteran as VP Product & Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:05am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) -  Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, announced today that Silicon Valley-based eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) alumnus Mat Ste-Marie has relocated to Toronto, Canada and joined the company as Vice-President of Product & Community.

Mat joins Spacefy after a 12-year run at eBay in Vancouver, Toronto, and San Jose, California, bringing deep expertise in product management, community management, consumer to consumer selling, and structured data. Mat joins new CEO and former eBay executive Russ Patterson, who recently succeeded Judeh Siwady, who has stayed on as COO and VP of marketing.

"I'm excited to welcome Mat to the Spacefy team," says Patterson. "Mat brings a wealth of experience from his time at eBay - all of it highly applicable to Spacefy's business. He'll make an immediate impact for us on many fronts."

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creatives access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Contact Information

Spacefy Inc.
Russ Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
russ@spacefy.com

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793
deborah@adelaidecapital.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward‐looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the immediate impact on the company expected from Mat. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Spacefy Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPACEFY INC
03:05aSPACEFY : Strengthens Leadership Team, Adds eBay Veteran as VP Product & Communi..
EQ
03:05aSpacefy Strengthens Leadership Team, Adds eBay Veteran as VP Product & Commun..
NE
01/16SPACEFY : Former eBay Canada COO maps out plan for Spacefy
EQ
01/16Former eBay Canada COO maps out plan for Spacefy
NE
01/11SPACEFY : Appoints Former eBay Executive as CEO
EQ
01/11Spacefy Appoints Former eBay Executive as CEO
NE
2018Spacefy Inc. Announces Investor Relations Services Provider, Adelaide Capital
NE
2018CSE New Listing - Spacefy Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities E..
NE
More news
Chart SPACEFY INC
Duration : Period :
Spacefy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Nixon Scharfe Chairman
John Robert Anderson Independent Director
Peter C. McRae Independent Director
Damian Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACEFY INC0.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.75%808 920
RED HAT-0.18%30 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.43%22 420
SPLUNK INC13.07%17 260
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.50%14 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.