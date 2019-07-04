Log in
SPACEFY INC

(SPFY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/03 10:01:33 am
0.125 CAD   -3.85%
Spacefy : to Sponsor T.O. WEBFEST

07/04/2019 | 09:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Spacefy Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Spacefy to Sponsor T.O. WEBFEST

04.07.2019 / 15:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2019) - Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company"), the sharing-economy marketplace for inspiring space rentals for the creative industry, has signed on as a main sponsor for this year's T.O. WEBFEST, a digital content festival held in Toronto each year, and organized by the Independent Association of Digital Creators of Canada.

For Spacefy, the T.O. WEBFEST sponsorship offers significant online and offline brand presence throughout the festival, including title sponsorship of the Best On Line Short award, and participation in a panel discussion as part of T.O. WEBFEST's industry day.

"We're proud to be a supporter and partner of T.O. WEBFEST. This is a particularly strong fit for Spacefy," said Russ Patterson, Spacefy's CEO. "The festival affords us with a chance to tell our story to ideal potential customers - both for our space rentals marketplace, and for our production financing services."

This year's festival will be held July 11-13 at various Toronto venues, including TIFF Bell Lightbox, the home of the Toronto International Film Festival.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creative professionals access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

Spacefy also offers Production Financing Services, helping creators to tap into government grants and tax labour rebate programs for film, TV and Internet projects.

Contact Information
Spacefy Inc.

Russ Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
russ@spacefy.com

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793
deborah@adelaidecapital.ca

04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Spacefy Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA84624Q1028
EQS News ID: 836417

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836417  04.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
