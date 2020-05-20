Log in
SPAR GROUP, INC.

SPAR GROUP, INC.

(SGRP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/19 03:43:13 pm
0.7004 USD   -5.00%
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT
U.S. Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed

U.S. stock futures rose, while international markets were mixed, as investors continued to weigh the prospects for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Trump Holds Off on Specifying Coronavirus-Relief Priorities

The president didn't press Senate Republicans on Tuesday about specific ideas for the possible next round of coronavirus relief, instead focusing on the 2020 election and other concerns. 

 
More States Move to Reopen as Trump, China Spar Over WHO

U.S. states took further steps to ease restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus as confirmed cases in America topped 1.5 million and tensions heightened in some places over government responses to the pandemic. 

 
Canada Warned About Coronavirus-Induced Mortgage Arrears

The head of Canada's state-owned mortgage insurer warns the income shock from the pandemic could leave a fifth of all the country's mortgages in arrears. 

 
Bank of Thailand Cuts Key Rate as Covid-19 Hits Economy

Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, to support the economy which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
China's Reference Lending Rates Unchanged in May

China's reference lending rates for both short- and long-term loans were unchanged this month, as Beijing vowed more monetary support for a virus-hit economy. 

 
Powell, Mnuchin Outline Contrasting Perils Facing Economy

The nation's top two economic policy leaders offered contrasting visions about the economic outlook, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin favoring a wait-and-see approach to more federal aid and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting more would be needed. 

 
U.S. Economic Recovery Will Drag On Through Next Year, CBO Says

The U.S. economy's recovery from the current downturn is likely to drag on through the end of next year, with the labor market experiencing its sharpest deterioration since the 1930s, the Congressional Budget Office said. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren cast a cautious eye at attempts to restart the economy amid the unresolved coronavirus crisis, while also reaffirming the central bank's desire to do what it takes to offset the pandemic's impact. 

 
South Korea to Set Up $8.2 Billion Entity for High-Risk Corporate Debt

South Korea's central bank and government will set up a $8.16 billion entity to buy high-risk corporate debt to help ease the coronavirus-induced liquidity crunch.

Latest news on SPAR GROUP, INC.
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14SPAR GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12SPAR GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04SPAR GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04SPAR GROUP INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing R..
AQ
05/01SPAR GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christiaan M. Olivier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur B. Drogue Chairman
Kori G. Belzer Chief Operating Officer
James R. Segreto Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Husam Mufti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAR GROUP, INC.-46.12%15
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-35.46%11 205
WPP GROUP-45.30%8 646
PUBLICIS GROUPE-38.16%6 465
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-30.52%6 253
CYBERAGENT, INC.32.90%5 922
