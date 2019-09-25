SPP : Dealings in securities by Employee Share Trust

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)
JSE Code: SPP
ISIN: ZAE000058517
("SPAR")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST
("SHARE TRUST")
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:
|
Name of entity:
|
Share Trust
|
Class of security:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transactions:
|
Purchase of shares
|
Transactions completed:
|
On-market
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance given in terms of paragraph
|
Yes
|
3.66:
|
|
Transaction 1
|
|
Date of transaction:
|
18 September 2019
|
Number of ordinary shares:
|
10 000
|
Price per ordinary share:
|
Various different trades with the following price
|
|
information:
|
|
- volume weighted average price of R193.2449;
|
|
- highest price of R194.24; and
|
|
- lowest price of R192.98.
|
Value of transaction:
|
R1 932 449.00
|
Transaction 2
|
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 September 2019
|
Number of ordinary shares:
|
15 000
|
Price per ordinary share:
|
Various different trades with the following price
|
|
information:
|
|
- volume weighted average price of R193.0598;
|
|
- highest price of R194.49; and
|
|
- lowest price of R192.90
|
Value of transaction:
|
R2 895 897.00
|
Pinetown
|
|
25 September 2019
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
One Capital
|
