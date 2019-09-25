Log in
SPP : Dealings in securities by Employee Share Trust

09/25/2019

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:

Name of entity:

Share Trust

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transactions:

Purchase of shares

Transactions completed:

On-market

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance given in terms of paragraph

Yes

3.66:

Transaction 1

Date of transaction:

18 September 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

10 000

Price per ordinary share:

Various different trades with the following price

information:

- volume weighted average price of R193.2449;

- highest price of R194.24; and

- lowest price of R192.98.

Value of transaction:

R1 932 449.00

Transaction 2

Date of transaction:

19 September 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

15 000

Price per ordinary share:

Various different trades with the following price

information:

- volume weighted average price of R193.0598;

- highest price of R194.49; and

- lowest price of R192.90

Value of transaction:

R2 895 897.00

Pinetown

25 September 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 14:32:06 UTC
