Spar : Dealings in securities by the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

01/21/2019 | 07:04am EST

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:

Name of entity:

Share Trust

Class of security:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transactions:

Purchase of shares

Transactions completed:

On-market

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance given in terms of paragraph

Yes

3.66:

Transaction 1

Date of transaction:

15 January 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

7 000

Price per ordinary share:

Various different trades with the following price

information:

- volume weighted average price of R206.7028;

- highest price of R208.20; and

- lowest price of R205.10

Value of transaction:

R1 446 919.60

Transaction 2

Date of transaction:

16 January 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

5 000

Price per ordinary share:

Various different trades with the following price

information:

- volume weighted average price of R209.2747;

- highest price of R209.98; and

- lowest price of R208.00

Value of transaction:

R1 046 373.50

Transaction 3

Date of transaction:

17 January 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

3 000

Price per ordinary share:

R204.00

Value of transaction:

R612 000.00

Transaction 4

Date of transaction:

18 January 2019

Number of ordinary shares:

5 000

Price per ordinary share:

Various different trades with the following price

information:

- volume weighted average price of R203.9542;

- highest price of R205.00; and

- lowest price of R203.17

Value of transaction:

R1 019 771.00

Pinetown

21 January 2019

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

The SPAR Group Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 12:03:02 UTC
