Spar : Dealings in securities by the Group Limited Employee Share Trust

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517

("SPAR")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

("SHARE TRUST")

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities:

Name of entity: Share Trust Class of security: Ordinary shares Nature of transactions: Purchase of shares Transactions completed: On-market Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance given in terms of paragraph Yes 3.66: Transaction 1 Date of transaction: 15 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 7 000 Price per ordinary share: Various different trades with the following price information: - volume weighted average price of R206.7028; - highest price of R208.20; and - lowest price of R205.10 Value of transaction: R1 446 919.60 Transaction 2 Date of transaction: 16 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 5 000 Price per ordinary share: Various different trades with the following price information: - volume weighted average price of R209.2747; - highest price of R209.98; and - lowest price of R208.00 Value of transaction: R1 046 373.50 Transaction 3 Date of transaction: 17 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 3 000 Price per ordinary share: R204.00 Value of transaction: R612 000.00