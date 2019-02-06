Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  SpareBank 1 SMN    MING   NO0006390301

SPAREBANK 1 SMN (MING)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SpareBank 1 SMN : Key information relating to cash dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:33am EST

Dividend amount: NOK 5.10

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 March 2019

Ex-date:  29 March 2019

Record date: 1 April 2019

Payment date: 5 April 2019

Date of approval: 28 March 2019

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations. 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPAREBANK 1 SMN
09:33aSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Key information relating to cash dividend
GL
09:32aSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Solid banking operations deliver increased dividends
GL
02/01SPAREBANK 1 SMN : annual earnings release
01/09SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Invitation to presentation of preliminary annual accounts 2018
GL
01/09SPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Invitation to presentation of preliminary annual accoun..
AQ
2018SPAREBANK 1 SMN : CORR* Adjusted Pillar 2 requirement after evaluation, SREP 201..
GL
2018SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Adjusted Pillar 2 requirement after evaluation, SREP 2018
GL
2018SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Finanstilsynet (FSA) has approved the merger between SpareBank..
GL
2018SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Savings programme - subscription period closed
GL
2018SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Savings programme - participation of primary insiders
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 5 339 M
EBIT 2018 2 614 M
Net income 2018 2 094 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,92%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 11 400 M
Chart SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Duration : Period :
SpareBank 1 SMN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 100  NOK
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Finn Haugan Group Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Bjordal Chairman
Randi Borghild Dyrnes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kjell Fordal Executive Vice President-Finance
Paul Emil Hjelm-Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN4.28%1 341
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%345 144
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%278 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO6.92%231 926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.