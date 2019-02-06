SpareBank 1 SMN : Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 5.10

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 March 2019

Ex-date: 29 March 2019

Record date: 1 April 2019

Payment date: 5 April 2019

Date of approval: 28 March 2019

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

