SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade -Allocation of equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 11, 12 and 13 February have been distributed to the employees in the parent bank.
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 February 2019 for more information about the distribution.
After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.
The primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
| Name:
| Allocated no. ECC's:
| New total holding of ECC's*:
|
|
|
| Cathrine Aunvik
| 150
| 1,215
|
| Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Sophie Toch Eidsaune
Kjell Fordal
| 150
150
150
150
| 6,888
5,577
2,613
245,637
|
| Erik Gunnes
Finn Haugan
| 150
150
| 1,118
202,213
|
| Vegard Helland
| 150
| 34,487
|
| Kjersti Hønstad
| 150
| 4,239
|
| Venche Johnsen
Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Margrethe L. Resellmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Tove Westrum Sørensen
Hans Tronstad
Johan-Petter Winsnes
| 150
150
150
150
150
150
150
150
150
150
| 25,146
1,491
20,609
42,089
336
3,300
336
2,433
1,220
987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 18 February 2019
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
