SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade -Allocation of equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 11, 12 and 13 February have been distributed to the employees in the parent bank.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 February 2019 for more information about the distribution.

After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

The primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. ECC's: New total holding of ECC's*: Cathrine Aunvik 150 1,215 Rolf Jarle Brøske



Tomm Bøyesen



Sophie Toch Eidsaune



Kjell Fordal 150



150



150



150 6,888



5,577



2,613



245,637 Erik Gunnes



Finn Haugan 150



150 1,118



202,213 Vegard Helland 150 34,487 Kjersti Hønstad 150 4,239 Venche Johnsen



Oddny Lysberg



Nelly Maske



Ola Neråsen



Margrethe L. Resellmo



Berit Rustad



Camilla Stang



Tove Westrum Sørensen



Hans Tronstad



Johan-Petter Winsnes 150



150



150



150



150



150



150



150



150



150 25,146



1,491



20,609



42,089



336



3,300



336



2,433



1,220



987

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 18 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

