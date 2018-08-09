Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

08/09/2018 | 08:01am CEST

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 August purchased 39,386 equity certificates at a price of NOK 86.44 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees. 

After this transaction the bank owns 40,006 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 19 December 2017 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 23 March 2018, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 8 August 2018                                                                                                    

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN: 

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 5 263 M
EBIT 2018 2 405 M
Net income 2018 1 853 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 9,40
P/E ratio 2019 9,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 11 218 M
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN4.80%1 366
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.15%398 767
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 592
WELLS FARGO-2.44%286 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.13%285 783
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%242 202
