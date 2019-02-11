Log in
SPAREBANK 1 SMN
SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

02/11/2019

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 35,456 equity certificates at a price of NOK 89.09 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.  

After this transaction the bank owns 71,551 ECC's. 

Trondheim, 8 February 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 5 692 M
EBIT 2019 2 980 M
Net income 2019 2 240 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,57%
P/E ratio 2019 8,41
P/E ratio 2020 8,67
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 11 516 M
Chart SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Duration : Period :
SpareBank 1 SMN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 100  NOK
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Finn Haugan Group Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Bjordal Chairman
Randi Borghild Dyrnes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kjell Fordal Executive Vice President-Finance
Paul Emil Hjelm-Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN5.34%1 333
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.83%337 064
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 603
BANK OF AMERICA14.81%273 544
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%236 993
WELLS FARGO3.41%224 300
