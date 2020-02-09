Log in
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

02/09/2020 | 05:38pm EST
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme
SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 33,470 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.67 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees. After this transaction the bank owns 70,555 ECC's. Trondheim, 7 February 2020 Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN: Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Sparebank 1 SMN published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 22:37:07 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 6 261 M
EBIT 2020 3 383 M
Net income 2020 2 398 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 9,11x
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,13x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,15x
Capitalization 13 347 M
Chart SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Duration : Period :
SpareBank 1 SMN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 107,40  NOK
Last Close Price 102,80  NOK
Spread / Highest target 9,92%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan-Frode Janson Group Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Bjordal Chairman
Knut Solberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kjell Fordal Executive director-Finance & Strategy
Bård Benum Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN2.99%1 418
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.28%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
