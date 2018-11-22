Log in
SpareBank 1 SMN : Resolutions of the Supervisory Board

11/22/2018

The Supervisory Board has at its meetings on 22nd  of november 2018 passed resolutions on:

Election External auditor

The Supervisory Board elects PWC as the bank's and the group's auditor as of the 2019 fiscal year.

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
