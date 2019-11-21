SPAREBANKEN VEST : BOOKBILDING SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED - OFFER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATES PRICED AT NOK 56.50 PER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATE 0 11/21/2019 | 08:27pm EST Send by mail :

SPAREBANKEN VEST - BOOKBILDING SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED - OFFER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATES PRICED AT NOK 56.50 PER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATE Reference is made to the announcement published 13 November 2019 by Sparebanken Vest (the 'Bank') regarding commencement of the offering of sale of equity capital certificates ('ECCs') in the Bank, as described in the prospectus published on 13 November 2019 (the 'Prospectus') by the Bank and Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Vest (the 'Foundation') (the 'Offering'). The Bank and the Foundation hereby announce that the Offering is very successfully completed, and the Foundation has sold ECCs in the amount of NOK 2.6 bn. The Bank's market capitalization as of today is NOK 6.2 bn. The Offer was highly oversubscribed, with great interest from foreign and Norwegian institutional investors. The retail offering was also well received with subscriptions of approximately NOK 1.3 bn. More than 6,000 investors have subscribed in the retail offering. In aggregate, the subscriptions received at the determined subscription price of NOK 56.50 (the 'Offer Price') were above NOK 10.5 bn. «Sparebanken Vest is delighted to see the very strong interest the Bank and the sale of ECCs from the Foundation has received in the market. It is pleasing that so many believe in our model and strategy. With low complexity, low risk in the loan portfolio and strong results, the Bank has a solid basis for further growth», says the CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth. Through the conversion and the sale, the Bank has obtained a listed market capitalization which is on par with similar banks, which will provide a solid basis for increased liquidity and a more effective pricing of the Bank's ECCs. After the sale, we have more institutional investors, both Norwegian and international. In addition, the Bank has seen a significant increase in private investors, especially from the Bank's home region. It is also pleasing to see that the Bank's employees demonstrate trust in the Bank by increasing their investment in the Bank with approximately NOK 40 million. After the sale, approximately 540 of the Bank's employees will own ECCs in the Bank. The Foundation has become a very well-capitalized and liquid foundation, which further strengthens the Bank's capital base», says CEO Jan Erik Kjerpeseth. In summary: - The Offer Price for the ECCs is set at NOK 56.5 per ECC, which values the ECCs in the Offering to approximately NOK 2.6 bn. - A total of 45,265,000 ECCs (including over-allotted ECCs) was allocated in the Offering, of which 37,790,749 ECCs were allocated to investors in the institutional offering (including ECCs allocated to the Bank in connection with the incentive program), 7,092,974 ECCs were allocated to investors in the retail offering and 381,277 ECCs were allocated to eligible employees in the employee offering. The investors in the retail offering have the right to be allocated in total 706,798 bonus ECCs if the conditions, as described in the Prospectus, are satisfied. - The Foundation will sell 41,150,000 ECCs provided that the greenshoe option granted to Pareto Securities AS, as further described below, is not exercised. The Foundation will keep 5,898,410 ECCs, where 706,798 ECCs are kept in order to fulfill the obligation to distribute bonus ECCs. - The managers for the Offering, Pareto Securities AS, Swedbank Norway in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux and Norne Securities AS (collectively the 'Managers') have, together with the Foundation and the Bank, over-allotted 4,115,000 ECCs, corresponding to 10% of the ECCs sold in the Offering prior to the over-allotment. The Managers have exercised the option to borrow 4,115,000 existing ECCs in the Bank from the Foundation to cover the aforementioned over-allotment. - Following the completion of the Offering, the free float of the Bank's ECCs will be 83.4% if the greenshoe option is not exercised and 87.2% if the greenshoe option is fully exercised. After the completion of the Offering, the Foundation will own 5,898,410 ECCs in the Bank, reduced from a prior ownership of 47,048,410 ECCs (43.8%), corresponding to 5.5% of the total number of ECCs if the greenshoe option is not exercised, and 1,783,410 ECCs in the Bank, corresponding to 1.7% of the total number of ECCs, if the greenshoe option is fully exercised. - Employees participating in the employee offering will receive a discount of 30% on their total subscription amount for the new ECCs allocated to such employees, limited to a maximum discount of NOK 60,000 per employee (i.e. there will be no discount for allocations exceeding NOK 200,000 per employee in the employee offering). The 381,277 ECCs allocated to employees in the employee offering will be purchased by the Bank from the Foundation at a price corresponding to the Offer Price, and thereafter sold by the Bank to the employees on the above-mentioned terms and as further described in the Prospectus. - Provided timely payment, delivery of the sold ECCs to the investors in the institutional offering and the retail offering is expected to be made around 26 November 2019, and in the employee offering around 11 December 2019. All trading in the ECCs prior to payment and delivery are made at the sole risk of the parties concerned. Notifications of allocated ECCs in the Offering, and the corresponding amount to be paid by the investors, are expected to be communicated to the investors around 22 November 2019. Investors who have access to investor services through their VPS account will, except for employees in the employee offering, be able to check the amount of ECCs allocated to them from approximately 09.00 hours (CET) on 22 November 2019. The Managers may also be contacted for information regarding allocation. The Foundation has granted Pareto Securities AS, on behalf of the Managers, a greenshoe option, exercisable within 30 days from the allocation in the Offering, to buy a number of ECCs from the Foundation up to the number of over-allotted ECCs in the Offering, in order to secure redelivery of borrowed ECCs after the expiration of the stabilization period for the Offering. A separate disclosure regarding the over-allotment and stabilization activities will be issued by Pareto Securities AS. Repurchase of equity capital certificates: The Bank will purchase 707,029 own ECCs in the Offering at NOK 56.50 per ECC. The new reserve of own ECCs will be 711,457 ECCs. 381,277 of these ECCs shall be delivered to eligible employees who have been allocated ECCs in the employee offering, and 325,752 shall be used to cover obligations under the Bank's ordinary incentive program. After the completion of these transactions, the Bank's holdings of ECCs will be 4,428. Advisors: Pareto Securities AS and Swedbank Norway (a branch of Swedbank AB (publ) in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Offering and Norne Securities AS is acting as Joint Bookrunner. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to the Bank and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers. Bergen, 22 November 2019 Sparebanken Vest Contact persons in Sparebanken Vest: CEO, Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, tel.: +47 951 98 430 og e-mail: jan.kjerpeseth@spv.no CFO, Frank Johannesen, tel.: +47 952 65 971 og e-mail: frank.johannesen@spv.no Director Finance & Investor Relations, Bjarte Fauske, tel.: +47 915 61 698 og e-mail: bjarte.fauske@spv.no About Sparebanken Vest: Sparebanken Vest is the third largest savings bank in Norway, with more than 600 committed and highly skilled employees. Since the start in 1823, we have gained a position of trust among customers in Western Norway that has resulted in a solid market position and 33 branch offices in the counties of Hordaland, Rogaland and Sogn og Fjordane. Through our associated product companies, we are able to provide a complete range of financial services to all our retail and corporate customers. We are proud to be an independent financial services group with our head office in Bergen, allowing us to play a key role in much of the value creation that takes place in Western Norway. This information is subject to the information requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12. IMPORTANT NOTICE The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Neither of the Managers (Pareto Securities AS, Swedbank Norge in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux, and Norne Securities AS) nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisors or agents accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to Sparebanken Vest (the 'Company'), its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This announcement has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company and Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Vest (the 'Foundation'). Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein is for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons that attain possession of any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement to any person in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong or South Africa or any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. Neither the Company nor the Foundation does intend to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. In any EEA Member State other than Norway that has implemented the EU prospectus regulation, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ('Qualified Investors'), i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are Qualified Investors and that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order') or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. The Managers and their affiliates are acting exclusively for the Company and the Foundation and no-one else in connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Foundation and the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, or for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as 'believe', 'aims', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intends', 'estimate', 'will', 'may', 'continue', 'should' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company and the Foundation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Foundation, the Company, each of the Managers and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Attachments Original document

