SPAREBANKEN VEST : BOOKBILDING SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED - OFFER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATES PRICED AT NOK 56.50 PER EQUITY CAPITAL CERTIFICATE

SPAREBANKEN VEST - Stabilisation and over-allotment notice

22.11.2019 08:05

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED UNDER APLLICABLE SECURITIES LAW. SPAREBANKEN VEST - Stabilisation and over-allotment notice Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 22 November 2019 by Sparebanken Vest (the 'Bank'), regarding the successful completion of the offering described in the prospectus published on 13 November 2019 (the 'Prospectus') by the Bank and Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Vest (the 'Foundation') (the 'Offering'). Pareto Securities AS (the 'Stabilisation Manager') may, on behalf of the Managers (as defined below), engage in stabilisation activities of the equity capital certificates of the Bank (the 'ECCs') from today, 22 November 2019, to and including 20 December 2019 (the 'Stabilisation Period'). The stabilisation activities are aimed to support the market price of the ECCs. In connection with the Offering, the Managers have over-allotted 4,115,000 ECCs to the applicants in the Offering, which equals 10.0% of the number of ECCs sold in the Offering prior to the over-allotments. In order to permit delivery in respect of over-allotments made, the Stabilisation Manager, on behalf of the Managers, has borrowed a number of ECCs equal to the number of over-allotted ECCs from the Foundation. Further, the Foundation has granted the Managers an option (the 'Greenshoe Option') to purchase a number of ECCs up to the number of over-allotted ECCs at a price per ECC equal to the offer price in the Offering of NOK 56.50 per ECC (the 'Offer Price'). The Greenshoe Option may be exercised at any time and from time to time, in whole or in part, during the Stabilisation Period. The Stabilisation Manager can use the Greenshoe Option to cover short positions resulting from over-allotments made in connection with the Offering. The Stabilisation Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilisation Manager) may effect transactions with a view to support the market price of the ECCs at a level higher than what might otherwise prevail, by buying ECCs in the open market at prices equal to or lower than (but not above) the Offer Price. However, there is no obligation on the Stabilisation Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilisation Manager) to do so. Moreover, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilisation Manager) will undertake stabilisation activities. If stabilisation activities are undertaken, they may be discontinued at any time, and must be brought to an end upon or before the expiry of the Stabilisation Period. Within one week after the end of the Stabilisation Period, the Stabilisation Manager will publish a statement through the information system of the Oslo Stock Exchange under the Bank's ticker (SVEG) with information as to whether any stabilisation activities have been undertaken, including the total amount of ECCs sold and purchased, the date stabilisation begun, the date at which stabilisation last occurred, and the price range within which stabilisation was carried out for each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out. Any profit resulting from stabilisation activities conducted by the Stabilisation Manager will be for the benefit of the Foundation. Any stabilisation activities will be conducted in accordance with Section 3-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 implementing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards exemptions for buy-back programmes and stabilisation of financial instruments. Reference is made to the Prospectus dated 13 November 2019 issued in connection with the Offering for further details. Pareto Securities AS and Swedbank Norge (a branch of Swedbank AB (publ) in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Norne Securities AS is acting as Joint Bokrunner (jointly referred to as the 'Managers'). Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to the Bank and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers. 