Sparebanken Vest : Allocation of equity capital certificates to primary insiders in the Offering and the Savings Program

Allocation of equity capital certificates to primary insiders in the Offering and the Savings Program Reference is made to former stock exchange announcements regarding Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Vest's ('the Foundation') sale of equity capital certificates ('ECCs') through an institutional offering ('the Institutional Offering'), a retail offering ('the Retail Offering') and an employee offering ('the Employee Offering', and together with the Institutional Offering and the Retail Offering referred to as 'the Offering') as further described in the prospectus published 13 November 2019 ('the Prospectus'), and stock exchange notices of 11 November and 15 November 2019 regarding primary insiders' application of ECCs in the SVEG Program and the Savings Program, as defined in stock exchange notice of 11 November 2019 ('the Savings Programs'), and in the Offering. Definitions used in this stock exchange notice shall have the same meaning as similar definitions used in the Prospectus. On 22 November 2019 the board of directors of the Foundation allocated ECCs applied for in the Institutional Offering and the Retail Offering and determined the final offer price to NOK 56.50 per ECC. Sparebanken Vest was allocated 381,277 ECCs through the Offering. The administration of Sparebank Vest has on this background and after authorization from the board of directors of the bank, allocated ECCs to employees in the Employee Offering and the Savings Programs. A complete list of allocation to primary insiders including close associates and their total amount of ECCs after the transactions, is attached hereto. Each eligible employee (as defined in the Prospectus) will receive a discount in the Employee Offering of 30 per cent on the aggregate amount payable by such employee for the allocated Offer ECCs, limited to a maximum discount of NOK 60,000 per eligible employee. The Offer ECCs allocated in the Employee Offering below an application amount of NOK 200,000 will be subject to a lock-up obligation of 36 months. Primary insiders' application for and allocation of ECCs in the Retail Offering, have been made on the same terms and conditions as for other investors, as described in the Prospectus. The price per ECC in the Savings Programs is set at NOK 45.20. The price is based on the final offer price in the Offering, and a discount of 20 per cent in accordance with applicable provisions in the Norwegian Taxation Act. The price per ECC in the SVEG program is set to NOK 39.55. The price is based on the final offer price in the Offering, a discount element, as well as the cost of a 36 months lock-up period. The ECCs allocated to primary insiders in the Employee Offering and the Savings Programs are from the banks own holding of ECCs acquired through the Offering and according to the sales agreement between the Foundation, Sparebanken Vest and the Managers. Sparebanken Vest's own holding of ECCs after the allocation is 4,428. Bergen, 22 November 2019 For further information, contact: CEO, Jan Erik Kjerpeseth, tel.: +47 951 98 430 and e-mail: jan.kjerpeseth@spv.no CFO, Frank Johannesen, tel.: +47 952 65 971 and e-mail: frank.johannesen@spv.no Director Finance & Investor Relations, Bjarte Fauske, tel.: +47 915 61 698 and e-mail: bjarte.fauske@spv.no This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Section 4-2.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sparebanken Vest published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 01:26:06 UTC