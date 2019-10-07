Sparebanken Vest : Nordic ABM - SVEG104 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 08.10.2019

Lånets navn / Issue name: Spb Vest 19/24 2,07% Ticker: SVEG104 PRO Instrument ID: 1305005 ISIN: NO0010864093 Segment: OABM Land / Country: NO Handelsvaluta / Trading currency: NOK Lånebeløp / Issued amount: 300 mill, åpent lån / tap issue Rentebærende f.o.m. / Interest accrual date: 19.09.2019 Forfallsdato / Maturity date: 19.09.2024 Kupongrente / Coupon rate: 2,07 % p.a. Sektorliste / Sector list: Bank og finans / Bank and insurance bonds Tilretteleggere / Managers: Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge Verdipapirregister / Central Securities Depository: VPS
