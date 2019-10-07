Log in
SPAREBANKEN VEST

(SVEG)
Sparebanken Vest : Nordic ABM - SVEG104 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 08.10.2019

10/07/2019 | 08:42am EDT
Lånets navn / Issue name: Spb Vest 19/24 2,07% Ticker: SVEG104 PRO Instrument ID: 1305005 ISIN: NO0010864093 Segment: OABM Land / Country: NO Handelsvaluta / Trading currency: NOK Lånebeløp / Issued amount: 300 mill, åpent lån / tap issue Rentebærende f.o.m. / Interest accrual date: 19.09.2019 Forfallsdato / Maturity date: 19.09.2024 Kupongrente / Coupon rate: 2,07 % p.a. Sektorliste / Sector list: Bank og finans / Bank and insurance bonds Tilretteleggere / Managers: Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge Verdipapirregister / Central Securities Depository: VPS

Disclaimer

Sparebanken Vest published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:41:06 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 4 045 M
EBIT 2019 2 455 M
Net income 2019 1 918 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 7,58x
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 3 250 M
Chart SPAREBANKEN VEST
Duration : Period :
Sparebanken Vest Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANKEN VEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,00  NOK
Last Close Price 54,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan-Erik Kjerpeseth Managing Director
Trygve Bruvik Chairman
Jorgen Gudmundsson Chief Financial Officer
Lars Ove Breivik Chief Information Officer
Richard Rettedal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANKEN VEST1.89%367
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.14%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.96%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.96%155 225
