Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spark Energy Inc    SPKE

SPARK ENERGY INC (SPKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results to be presented on Friday, November 2, 2018

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company (“Spark” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.18125 per share of Class A Common Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $0.725 per share. The third quarter dividend will be paid on December 14, 2018 to holders of record of Spark’s Class A Common Stock on November 30, 2018.

Additionally, in accordance with the terms of the 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.546875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $2.1875 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2019 to holders of record of Spark’s Series A Preferred Stock on January 1, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company has also announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2018 financial results in a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM Central (11:00 AM Eastern).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Contact: Spark Energy, Inc.

Investors:

Christian Hettick, 832-200-3727

Media:

Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302

Spark Energy Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK ENERGY INC
10:46pSpark Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
GL
08/16SPARK ENERGY, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial St..
AQ
08/03SPARK ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/03SPARK ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/02Spark Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/20SPARK ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
07/19Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
GL
06/14SPARK ENERGY : SPKE) Andrews & Springer LLC is Investigating Spark Energy, Inc...
BU
05/24SPARK ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/10SPARK ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08INSIDER WEEKENDS : Cluster Of Purchases By Insiders Of U.S. Silica Holdings 
10/05Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/2/18 
09/13Utilities WallStar Net Gains Of 60%-113% Ignited By Spark, Transportadora, CO.. 
08/03Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) CEO Nathan Kroeker on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
08/02Spark Energy beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 984 M
EBIT 2018 24,5 M
Net income 2018 -8,14 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,70%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart SPARK ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Spark Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathan Grant Kroeker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Keith Maxwell Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lane Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James G. Jones Independent Director
Kenneth Michael Hartwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK ENERGY INC-33.47%280
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%57 537
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%47 267
IBERDROLA-6.35%45 425
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 936
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 524
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.