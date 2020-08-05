Log in
SPARK ENERGY, INC.

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

(SPKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark Energy : Investor Presentation, August 2020

08/05/2020

Investor Update August 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "should," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "projects," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, customer acquisition costs, ability to pay cash dividends, cash flow generation and liquidity, availability of terms of capital, competition and government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • changes in commodity prices;
  • the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;
  • the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters;
  • federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;
  • our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;
  • restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;
  • credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;
  • changes in costs to acquire customers as well as actual attrition rates;
  • accuracy of billing systems;
  • ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;
  • significant changes in, or new charges by, the ISOs in the regions in which we operate;
  • competition; and
  • the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings and press releases.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In this presentation, we refer to Retail Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financials measures the Company believes are helpful in evaluating the performance of its business. Except as otherwise noted, reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures can be found in the 10Q.

Investors are advised that the Company does not furnish investor presentations on a Current Report on Form 8-K. Investors should consult the Company's website at ir.sparkenergy.com to review subsequent investor presentations.

1

Spark Energy at a Glance

Spark Energy, Inc.

Independent Retail Energy Services Provider

Current Price

$7.55

52-Week Price Range

$5.25 - $11.47

Class A Shares Outstanding

14.7

MM

Avg. Daily Vol. (30 day)

153 K

Market Capitalization

$267.8 MM

Net Debt*

$21.4

MM

Preferred Stock

$87.3

MM

Enterprise Value

$376.5

MM

Annual Dividend

$0.725

Implied Dividend Yield

9.6%

20 Years of Dedicated Service to the Deregulated Energy Markets

Market Data as of July 28, 2020; Debt as of June 30, 2020 *Net Debt is Debt of $100 MM minus Cash of $78.6MM

How Spark Energy Serves its Customers

Delivering Electricity

Delivering Natural Gas

SPARK ENERGY

SPARK ENERGY

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTION

GENERATION

TRANSMISSION

PRODUCTION

TRANSPORTATION

Our Value Proposition to the Customer

Stable and Predictable

Potential Cost

Green and Renewable

Energy Costs

Savings

Products

3

Spark's Geographical Diversity:

19 States and 94 Utility Territories

ME

NH

MI

NY

MA

CT

NV

PA

IN OH

NJ

IL

CA

CO

DE

MD

AZ

DC

TX

Electricity

Natural Gas

FL

Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) as of June 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Electricity

Percent

Natural Gas

Percent

Total

Percent

New England

170

40%

23

20%

193

35%

Mid-Atlantic

146

35%

39

34%

185

35%

Midwest

43

10%

33

29%

76

14%

Southwest

61

15%

19

17%

80

16%

Total

420

100%

114

100%

534

100%

4

Spark Energy Recent Developments

  • Strong second quarter
    • Achieved $23.8 MM in Adjusted
      EBITDA
    • $26.8 MM in Net Income for Q2
  • Continued decrease in G&A run rate
  • COVID-19Impacts
    • Bad debt being closely monitored
    • Ceased D2D sales channel
    • Constantly reviewing liquidity needs and streamlining operations

5

Opportunities for Organic Growth

Natural Gas

36MM Eligible RCEs1,2

19% Penetration <1% Spark Share

Only 19% of eligible natural gas customers and 37% of eligible electricity customers have made a competitive supplier choice2

Electricity

149MM Eligible RCEs2

37% Penetration <1% Spark Share

Source: EIA

1Residential customers only

2Eligible customers defined as customers in deregulated states

New Channels

Online

Affinity

3rd Party

Vendors

Direct Mail

  • Multiple brands allow for brand positioning and winback strategies
  • Increased focus on in-house sales channels in response to regulatory changes
  • Organic commission structure supports customer quality and lifetime value

6

Customer Lifetime Value Strategy

Sophisticated Customer

Acquisition Model

  • Multi-channelsales provides access to various customer target markets
  • Diverse sales geography
  • Leverage analytics to determine market entry and product tailoring
  • Contracted revenue model with subscription-like flow

Increase Lifetime Value

  • Analyze historical usage and attrition data to optimize customer profitability
  • Customer retention team focused on product selection, renewal, and cross-sell opportunities
  • Win-backstrategy leverages customers across multiple brands
  • Provide high-quality service

Create Long-Tenure, High

Value Customers

  • Attractive EBITDA1 margin and cash flow conversion
  • Targeted payback period is 12 months
  • Long-standingcustomer relationships

Actively Managed Customer Base Drives Profitability

1EBITDA is Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-1 in the appendix for reconciliation of EBITDA

7

Managing Commodity Price Risk

Seasoned, in-house supply team provides a strong competitive advantage relative to our peers while providing risk mitigation

  • Proven hedging strategy that has been refined over Spark Energy's 20 year history
  • Demonstrated ability to manage through up-and-down commodity markets, extreme weather events, and down economies
  • Disciplined risk management supports business strategy
    • Virtually all fixed price exposure is hedged
    • Variable hedging policy based on individual market characteristics
    • Hedging policy monitored closely by CFO and Risk Committee
  • Risk management policy approved by syndicate banks and Board of Directors
  • Over $281MM in available credit with wholesale suppliers1

1As of June 30,2020

8

Conservative Capitalization Minimizes Risk

  • $187.5 million syndicated credit facility
  • $100 million drawn1
  • Low cost of capital

Leverage Ratio1

Net Debt*

$21.4 MM

TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$107.9 MM

Leverage Ratio

0.20x

1As of June 30,2020 *Net Debt is Debt of $100 MM Minus Cash of $78.6 MM

9

Portfolio Optimization

Spark is focusing on high-value customers to increase cash flow

diversification and stability

As of June 30, 2020Future Expectation

Commodity Mix

21%

25%

79%

75

Electricity

%

Natural Gas

RCE Mix

36%

35

%

64%

65

Residential

%

C&I

Credit Mix

43%

35

57%

%

65

%

POR

Non-POR

TTM at June 30, 2020 Future Expectation

Electricity Unit Margin

$31.16 /

$27.00 -

$35.00 /

MWh

MWh

Natural Gas Unit Margin

$4.66 /

$4.25 -

MMBtu

$4.70 /

MMBtu

G&A1 / Gross Margin

45% 40-45%

1excludes un-capitalized CAC, Non Cash Compensation and Non-Recurring Legal Charges

10

Investor Relations Contact Information

Investor Relations

Spark Energy, Inc.

12140 Wickchester Lane, Suite 100 Houston, TX 77079 http://ir.sparkenergy.com/

Contact: Mike Barajas ir@sparkenergy.com 832-200-3727

Appendix

Spark by the Numbers

Adjusted EBITDA ($MM)

$30.0

$100.0

$25.0

$92.4

$90.0

$80.0

$23.8

$70.0

$20.0

$70.7

$60.0

$15.0

$50.0

$10.0

$13.6

$40.0

$30.0

$5.0

$20.0

$10.0

$0.0

$0.0

2Q20

2Q19

2019

2018

Residential Customer Equivalents (000s)

1,000

800

600

818

400

534

200

-

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

($ in millions)

2Q20

2Q19

2019

2018

Revenue

$128.6

$177.8

$811.0

$1,001.4

Retail Gross Margin1

$45.0

$41.7

$220.7

$185.1

Adjusted EBITDA2

$23.8

$13.6

$92.4

$70.7

Customer Acq. Costs

$0.2

$3.4

$18.7

$13.7

2Q2020

2Q2019

RCEs (000s)

534

818

RCE Attrition

3.5%

3.8%

Electricity Volume (MWh)

978,297

1,516,139

Natural Gas Volume (MMBtu)

1,967,439

2,057,121

Electricity Unit Margin ($/MWh)

$36.36

$22.17

Natural Gas Unit Margin ($/MMBtu)

$4.79

$3.94

1Retail Gross Margin is a Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-3 for reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin 2Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-1 or A-2 for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

13

Proven Leadership

Senior Management has over 50 Years of Retail Energy Experience

W. Keith Maxwell III • Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board

  • Served as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since IPO in 2014
  • Prior to founding the predecessor to Spark Energy in 1999, was a founding partner in Wickford Energy, an oil and natural gas services company, and partner in Polaris Pipeline, a natural gas producer services and midstream company
  • Extensive energy industry background, leadership experience, and strategic planning including several executive positions

James G Jones II • Chief Financial Officer

  • Served as Spark Energy, Inc. Independent Director and Chair of Audit and Special Committees until his appointment as CFO
  • Extensive finance and tax experience, including as partner at Ernst & Young LLP

Kevin McMinn • Chief Operating Officer

  • Proficient leader with over 20 years of experience across retail and wholesale energy; Widespread experience with Entergy, Shell Energy North America and Reliant/NRG, among others
  • Previous Chief Sales Officer for Crius Energy, LLC
  • Former board member of Energy Services Providers, Inc.

Extensive Experience Across the Team Ensures Value Creation

14

Board of Directors

W. Keith Maxwell III • Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Maxwell serves as Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Prior to founding the predecessor of Spark Energy in 1999, Mr. Maxwell was a founding partner in Wickford Energy, an oil and natural gas services company, in 1994. Wickford Energy was sold to Black Hills Utilities in 1997. Prior to Wickford Energy, Mr. Maxwell was a partner in Polaris Pipeline, a natural gas producer services and midstream company sold to TECO Pipeline in 1994. In 2010, Mr. Maxwell was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Energy, Chemicals and Mining category. A native of Houston, Texas, Mr. Maxwell earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987. Mr. Maxwell has several philanthropic interests, including the Special Olympics, Child Advocates, Salvation Army, Star of Hope and Helping a Hero. We believe that Mr. Maxwell's extensive energy industry background, leadership experience developed while serving in several executive positions and strategic planning and oversight brings important experience and skill to our board of directors.

Nick W. Evans, Jr. • Independent Director

Mr. Evans was appointed to our Board of Directors in May 2016. He is currently the majority partner of ECP Benefits after having worked in the broadcast and communication industry for over twenty-five years. He began his broadcast career at WAGT-TV in Augusta, GA. Prior to that he was with the Georgia Railroad Bank. He served as President and CEO of Spartan Communications Inc., headquartered at the time in Spartanburg, S.C. He was responsible for the operation of thirteen television stations in seven states. He has served on the boards of many broadcast industry organizations including the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, South Carolina Broadcasters Association, National Association of Broadcasters, and was Chairman of the Television Operators Caucus. He, also, served on numerous civic, community, and non-profit boards and organizations. While a Rotarian, he was selected a Paul Harris fellow. He has served on advisory boards for Wachovia Bank of SC, Wells Fargo Bank - Augusta, Azalea Capital and currently Coca Cola Bottling Company United. He holds a BBA degree from Augusta University. Mr. Evans was selected to serve as a director because of his leadership and management expertise.

15

Board of Directors

Kenneth M. Hartwick • Independent Director

Mr. Hartwick was appointed to our Board of Directors in August 2014 and re-elected in May 2015 and May 2018. Mr. Hartwick currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Power Generation, Inc., an electricity producer, a position he has held since April 2019. Previously, Mr. Hartwick served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ontario Power Generation, Inc. from March 2016 to April 2019. Mr. Hartwick also serves as a director of MYR Group, Inc. Mr. Hartwick served as the Chief Financial Officer of Wellspring Financial Corporation from February 2015 until March 2016. Mr. Hartwick also served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Power Corporation from September 2014 until January 2015 and as a director from October 2004 until March 2016. He has served in various roles for Just Energy Group Inc., most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to February 2014. Mr. Hartwick served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hydro One, Inc., an energy distribution company, from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Hartwick holds an Honours of Business Administration degree from Trent University. Mr. Hartwick was selected to serve as a director because of his extensive knowledge of the retail natural gas and electricity business and his leadership and management expertise.

Amanda Bush• Independent Director

Ms. Bush was appointed to our Board of Directors in August 2019. Ms. Bush is the Chief Financial Officer of Azure Midstream Energy, LLC. Prior to Joining Azure Midstream, Ms. Bush was the Chief Financial Officer at Marlin Midstream Partners, LP, leading their successful IPO in 2013. Prior to being the CFO of Marlin Midstream, Ms. Bush held various finance and accounting roles within the energy industry. Ms. Bush began her career in public accounting with PwC auditing Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Bush has a master's degree in accounting from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified public accountant. Ms. Bush joined the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Bush serves as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Bush was selected to serve as a director because of her substantial knowledge of the retail electricity and natural gas industry as well as her financial expertise and experienced background in auditing.

16

Up-C Structure

Class B Common Stock

Class A Common Stock

Sponsor

20,800,000 Shares1

14,672,432 Shares1

Public

Not publicly traded

Publicly traded

No economic rights2

100% of economic interest in

Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy,

Inc.

Spark

HoldCo

Operating Subsidiaries

1Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2020 2Sponsor receives distributions through direct interest in Spark HoldCo

17

Proven Track Record of Acquisitions and Integration

Prior Transactions

~40,000 RCEs

~121,000 RCEs

~65,000 RCEs

~220,000 RCEs

13 New Markets

7 New Markets

9 New Markets

15 New Markets

July 2015

July 2015

August 2016

August 2016

~60,000 RCEs

~145,000 RCEs

~29,000 RCEs

~50,000 RCEs

~60,000 RCEs

1 New State &

3 New Markets

N.E. / Mid-Atlantic /

N.E. / Mid-Atlantic /

Mid-Atlantic /

Market

Midwest

Midwest

Midwest

April 2017

July 2017

March 2018

April 2018

October 2018

18

Spark in the Community

Empower What Matters Most

Spark partners with organizations that:

  • Raise the quality of life for children
  • Make communities better places to live and work
  • Provide an avenue for employees to get involved in the community and to support the company's green values

Spark is directly connected to the Clubs through active Board representation, volunteerism, and in providing critical resources. The Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe and positive place, particularly in at-risk areas, for youth to go after school and in the summer. Through the Clubs, Spark provides direct support to youth via programs focused on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character/Citizenship.

The Woods Project promotes the importance of getting underserved students outdoors. To help students trade screen time for green time, The Woods Project hosts after-school programs, weekend excursions, and a summer program. Spark participates in the biggest annual fundraiser, the Walk for the Woods Project 5K, and in 2019 took home the Golden Boot award for the most participants.

Through Spark's work with the Arbor Day Foundation, Spark is able to extend its environmental efforts far beyond green energy.

Every August Spark Energy employees get involved as 'personal shoppers' alongside a child at a designated Target store during Child Advocates' annual Childspree, helping children select back- to-school clothes, eat breakfast, and return home with a backpack full of school supplies.

1.6 million people around the world lack proper access to electricity. Through Spark's relationship with LuminAID, it is developing programs to distribute solar-powered inflatable lights to areas that need it the most.

19

Appendix: Reg. G

Reg. G

Appendix Table A-1: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

2Q20

2Q19

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

26,777

$

(25,484)

$

14,213

$

(14,392)

Depreciation and amortization

8,010

10,312

40,987

52,658

Interest expense

1,193

1,995

8,621

9,410

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,673

(4,586)

7,257

2,077

EBITDA

41,653

(17,763)

71,078

49,753

Less:

Net, gain (loss) on derivative instruments

8,121

(35,456)

(67,749)

(18,170)

Net cash settlements on derivative instruments

9,964

12,769

42,820

(10,587)

Customer acquisition costs

210

3,396

18,685

13,673

Plus:

Non-cash compensation expense

490

1,260

5,487

5,879

Non-recurring legal and regulatory settlements

-

10,807

14,457

-

Gain on disposal of eRex

-

-

(4,862)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

23,848

$

13,595

$

92,404

$

70,716

21

Reg. G

Appendix Table A-2: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities for each of the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

2Q20

2Q19

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

32,394

$

20,980

$

91,735

$

59,763

Amortization and deferred financing costs

(240)

(237)

(1,275)

(1,291)

Bad debt expense

(1,378)

(2,166)

(13,532)

(10,135)

Interest expense

1,193

1,995

8,621

9,410

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,673

(4,586)

7,257

2,077

Changes in operating working capital

Accounts receivable, prepaids, current assets

(32,035)

(41,028)

(33,475)

10,482

Inventory

709

1,785

(924)

(674)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,021

20,222

11,534

(5,093)

Other

(1,489)

16,630

22,463

6,177

Adjusted EBITDA

23,848

$13,595

$

92,404

$70,716

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$

32,394

$

20,980

$

91,735

$

59,763

Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities

$

(43)

$

(250)

$

1,398

$

(18,981)

Cash flows used in financing activities

$

(8,198)

$

(27,353)

$

(85,103)

$

(20,563)

22

Reg. G

Appendix Table A-3: Retail Gross Margin Reconciliation

The following table presents a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to operating income for each of the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

2Q20

2Q19

2019

2018

Operating income (loss)

$

33,590

$ (28,569)

$

23,979

$

(3,654)

Depreciation and amortization

8,010

10,312

40,987

52,658

General and administrative expense

21,331

37,247

133,534

111,431

Less:

Net asset optimization (expense) revenues

(82)

(56)

2,771

4,511

Net, gain (loss) on non-trading derivative instruments

7,964

(35,466)

(67,955)

(19,571)

Cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments

10,055

12,788

42,944

(9,614)

Retail Gross Margin

$

44,994

$41,724

$

220,740

$185,109

Retail Gross Margin - Retail Electricity Segment

$

35,573

$

33,614

$

160,540

$

124,668

Retail Gross Margin - Retail Natural Gas Segment

$

9,421

$

8,110

$

60,200

$

60,441

23

Reg. G

Adjusted EBITDA

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA less (i) customer acquisition costs incurred in the current period, plus or minus (ii) net (loss) gain on derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on derivative instruments, plus (iv) non-cash compensation expense, and (v) other non-cash and non-recurring operating items. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before the provision for income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. We deduct all current period customer acquisition costs (representing spending for organic customer acquisitions) in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation because such costs reflect a cash outlay in the period in which they are incurred, even though we capitalize and amortize such costs over two years. We do not deduct the cost of customer acquisitions through acquisitions of businesses or portfolios of customers in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. We deduct our net (losses) gains on derivative instruments, excluding current period cash settlements, from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to remove the non-cash impact of net gains and losses on these instruments. We also deduct non-cash compensation expense that results from the issuance of restricted stock units under our long-term incentive plan due to the non-cash nature of the expense. Finally, we also adjust from time to time other non-cash or unusual and/or infrequent charges due to either their non-cash nature or their infrequency.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our liquidity and financial condition and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors as a financial indicator of our ability to incur and service debt, pay dividends and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks and rating agencies, use to assess the following:

  • our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the retail energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis
  • the ability of our assets to generate earnings sufficient to support our proposed cash dividends
  • our ability to fund capital expenditures (including customer acquisition costs) and incur and service debt; and
  • our compliance with financial debt covenants.

Retail Gross Margin

We define Retail Gross Margin as operating income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization expenses and (ii) general and administrative expenses, less (iii) net asset optimization (expenses) revenues, (iv) net gains (losses) on non-trading derivative instruments, and (v) net current period cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments. Retail Gross Margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary performance measure used by our management to determine the performance of our retail natural gas and electricity segments. As an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance, retail gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income (loss), its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe retail gross margin provides information useful to investors as an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net (loss) income and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or operating income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP and have limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Retail Gross Margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, and operating income (loss), and are defined differently by different companies in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating these data points into management's decision-making process.

24

Thank You!

Disclaimer

Spark Energy Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 18:26:06 UTC
