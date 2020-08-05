Spark Energy : Investor Presentation, August 2020 0 08/05/2020 | 02:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "should," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "projects," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, customer acquisition costs, ability to pay cash dividends, cash flow generation and liquidity, availability of terms of capital, competition and government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in commodity prices;

the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;

the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters;

federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;

our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;

restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;

credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;

changes in costs to acquire customers as well as actual attrition rates;

accuracy of billing systems;

ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;

significant changes in, or new charges by, the ISOs in the regions in which we operate;

competition; and

the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings and press releases. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In this presentation, we refer to Retail Gross Margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financials measures the Company believes are helpful in evaluating the performance of its business. Except as otherwise noted, reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures can be found in the 10Q. Investors are advised that the Company does not furnish investor presentations on a Current Report on Form 8-K. Investors should consult the Company's website at ir.sparkenergy.com to review subsequent investor presentations. 1 Spark Energy at a Glance Spark Energy, Inc. Independent Retail Energy Services Provider Current Price $7.55 52-Week Price Range $5.25 - $11.47 Class A Shares Outstanding 14.7 MM Avg. Daily Vol. (30 day) 153 K Market Capitalization $267.8 MM Net Debt* $21.4 MM Preferred Stock $87.3 MM Enterprise Value $376.5 MM Annual Dividend $0.725 Implied Dividend Yield 9.6% 20 Years of Dedicated Service to the Deregulated Energy Markets Market Data as of July 28, 2020; Debt as of June 30, 2020 *Net Debt is Debt of $100 MM minus Cash of $78.6MM How Spark Energy Serves its Customers Delivering Electricity Delivering Natural Gas SPARK ENERGY SPARK ENERGY DISTRIBUTION DISTRIBUTION GENERATION TRANSMISSION PRODUCTION TRANSPORTATION Our Value Proposition to the Customer Stable and Predictable Potential Cost Green and Renewable Energy Costs Savings Products 3 Spark's Geographical Diversity: 19 States and 94 Utility Territories ME NH MI NY MA CT NV PA IN OH NJ IL CA CO DE MD AZ DC TX Electricity Natural Gas FL Residential Customer Equivalents (RCEs) as of June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Electricity Percent Natural Gas Percent Total Percent New England 170 40% 23 20% 193 35% Mid-Atlantic 146 35% 39 34% 185 35% Midwest 43 10% 33 29% 76 14% Southwest 61 15% 19 17% 80 16% Total 420 100% 114 100% 534 100% 4 Spark Energy Recent Developments Strong second quarter

Achieved $23.8 MM in Adjusted

EBITDA $26.8 MM in Net Income for Q2

Continued decrease in G&A run rate

COVID-19 Impacts

Impacts Bad debt being closely monitored Ceased D2D sales channel Constantly reviewing liquidity needs and streamlining operations

5 Opportunities for Organic Growth Natural Gas 36MM Eligible RCEs1,2 19% Penetration <1% Spark Share Only 19% of eligible natural gas customers and 37% of eligible electricity customers have made a competitive supplier choice2 Electricity 149MM Eligible RCEs2 37% Penetration <1% Spark Share Source: EIA 1Residential customers only 2Eligible customers defined as customers in deregulated states New Channels Online Affinity 3rd Party Vendors Direct Mail Multiple brands allow for brand positioning and winback strategies

Increased focus on in-house sales channels in response to regulatory changes

in-house sales channels in response to regulatory changes Organic commission structure supports customer quality and lifetime value 6 Customer Lifetime Value Strategy Sophisticated Customer Acquisition Model Multi-channel sales provides access to various customer target markets

sales provides access to various customer target markets Diverse sales geography

Leverage analytics to determine market entry and product tailoring

Contracted revenue model with subscription-like flow Increase Lifetime Value Analyze historical usage and attrition data to optimize customer profitability

Customer retention team focused on product selection, renewal, and cross-sell opportunities

cross-sell opportunities Win-back strategy leverages customers across multiple brands

strategy leverages customers across multiple brands Provide high-quality service Create Long-Tenure, High Value Customers Attractive EBITDA 1 margin and cash flow conversion

margin and cash flow conversion Targeted payback period is 12 months

Long-standing customer relationships Actively Managed Customer Base Drives Profitability 1EBITDA is Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-1 in the appendix for reconciliation of EBITDA 7 Managing Commodity Price Risk Seasoned, in-house supply team provides a strong competitive advantage relative to our peers while providing risk mitigation Proven hedging strategy that has been refined over Spark Energy's 20 year history

Demonstrated ability to manage through up-and-down commodity markets, extreme weather events, and down economies

up-and-down commodity markets, extreme weather events, and down economies Disciplined risk management supports business strategy

Virtually all fixed price exposure is hedged Variable hedging policy based on individual market characteristics Hedging policy monitored closely by CFO and Risk Committee

Risk management policy approved by syndicate banks and Board of Directors

Over $281MM in available credit with wholesale suppliers 1 1As of June 30,2020 8 Conservative Capitalization Minimizes Risk $187.5 million syndicated credit facility

$100 million drawn 1

Low cost of capital Leverage Ratio1 Net Debt* $21.4 MM TTM Adjusted EBITDA $107.9 MM Leverage Ratio 0.20x 1As of June 30,2020 *Net Debt is Debt of $100 MM Minus Cash of $78.6 MM 9 Portfolio Optimization Spark is focusing on high-value customers to increase cash flow diversification and stability As of June 30, 2020Future Expectation Commodity Mix 21% 25% 79% 75 Electricity % Natural Gas RCE Mix 36% 35 % 64% 65 Residential % C&I Credit Mix 43% 35 57% % 65 % POR Non-POR TTM at June 30, 2020 Future Expectation Electricity Unit Margin $31.16 / $27.00 - $35.00 / MWh MWh Natural Gas Unit Margin $4.66 / $4.25 - MMBtu $4.70 / MMBtu G&A1 / Gross Margin 45% 40-45% 1excludes un-capitalized CAC, Non Cash Compensation and Non-Recurring Legal Charges 10 Investor Relations Contact Information Investor Relations Spark Energy, Inc. 12140 Wickchester Lane, Suite 100 Houston, TX 77079 http://ir.sparkenergy.com/ Contact: Mike Barajas ir@sparkenergy.com 832-200-3727 Appendix Spark by the Numbers Adjusted EBITDA ($MM) $30.0 $100.0 $25.0 $92.4 $90.0 $80.0 $23.8 $70.0 $20.0 $70.7 $60.0 $15.0 $50.0 $10.0 $13.6 $40.0 $30.0 $5.0 $20.0 $10.0 $0.0 $0.0 2Q20 2Q19 2019 2018 Residential Customer Equivalents (000s) 1,000 800 600 818 400 534 200 - June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 ($ in millions) 2Q20 2Q19 2019 2018 Revenue $128.6 $177.8 $811.0 $1,001.4 Retail Gross Margin1 $45.0 $41.7 $220.7 $185.1 Adjusted EBITDA2 $23.8 $13.6 $92.4 $70.7 Customer Acq. Costs $0.2 $3.4 $18.7 $13.7 2Q2020 2Q2019 RCEs (000s) 534 818 RCE Attrition 3.5% 3.8% Electricity Volume (MWh) 978,297 1,516,139 Natural Gas Volume (MMBtu) 1,967,439 2,057,121 Electricity Unit Margin ($/MWh) $36.36 $22.17 Natural Gas Unit Margin ($/MMBtu) $4.79 $3.94 1Retail Gross Margin is a Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-3 for reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin 2Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure please refer to table A-1 or A-2 for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 13 Proven Leadership Senior Management has over 50 Years of Retail Energy Experience W. Keith Maxwell III • Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board Served as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since IPO in 2014

non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since IPO in 2014 Prior to founding the predecessor to Spark Energy in 1999, was a founding partner in Wickford Energy, an oil and natural gas services company, and partner in Polaris Pipeline, a natural gas producer services and midstream company

Extensive energy industry background, leadership experience, and strategic planning including several executive positions James G Jones II • Chief Financial Officer Served as Spark Energy, Inc. Independent Director and Chair of Audit and Special Committees until his appointment as CFO

Extensive finance and tax experience, including as partner at Ernst & Young LLP Kevin McMinn • Chief Operating Officer Proficient leader with over 20 years of experience across retail and wholesale energy; Widespread experience with Entergy, Shell Energy North America and Reliant/NRG, among others

Previous Chief Sales Officer for Crius Energy, LLC

Former board member of Energy Services Providers, Inc. Extensive Experience Across the Team Ensures Value Creation 14 Board of Directors W. Keith Maxwell III • Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Maxwell serves as Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Prior to founding the predecessor of Spark Energy in 1999, Mr. Maxwell was a founding partner in Wickford Energy, an oil and natural gas services company, in 1994. Wickford Energy was sold to Black Hills Utilities in 1997. Prior to Wickford Energy, Mr. Maxwell was a partner in Polaris Pipeline, a natural gas producer services and midstream company sold to TECO Pipeline in 1994. In 2010, Mr. Maxwell was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Energy, Chemicals and Mining category. A native of Houston, Texas, Mr. Maxwell earned a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987. Mr. Maxwell has several philanthropic interests, including the Special Olympics, Child Advocates, Salvation Army, Star of Hope and Helping a Hero. We believe that Mr. Maxwell's extensive energy industry background, leadership experience developed while serving in several executive positions and strategic planning and oversight brings important experience and skill to our board of directors. Nick W. Evans, Jr. • Independent Director Mr. Evans was appointed to our Board of Directors in May 2016. He is currently the majority partner of ECP Benefits after having worked in the broadcast and communication industry for over twenty-five years. He began his broadcast career at WAGT-TV in Augusta, GA. Prior to that he was with the Georgia Railroad Bank. He served as President and CEO of Spartan Communications Inc., headquartered at the time in Spartanburg, S.C. He was responsible for the operation of thirteen television stations in seven states. He has served on the boards of many broadcast industry organizations including the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, South Carolina Broadcasters Association, National Association of Broadcasters, and was Chairman of the Television Operators Caucus. He, also, served on numerous civic, community, and non-profit boards and organizations. While a Rotarian, he was selected a Paul Harris fellow. He has served on advisory boards for Wachovia Bank of SC, Wells Fargo Bank - Augusta, Azalea Capital and currently Coca Cola Bottling Company United. He holds a BBA degree from Augusta University. Mr. Evans was selected to serve as a director because of his leadership and management expertise. 15 Board of Directors Kenneth M. Hartwick • Independent Director Mr. Hartwick was appointed to our Board of Directors in August 2014 and re-elected in May 2015 and May 2018. Mr. Hartwick currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Power Generation, Inc., an electricity producer, a position he has held since April 2019. Previously, Mr. Hartwick served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ontario Power Generation, Inc. from March 2016 to April 2019. Mr. Hartwick also serves as a director of MYR Group, Inc. Mr. Hartwick served as the Chief Financial Officer of Wellspring Financial Corporation from February 2015 until March 2016. Mr. Hartwick also served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Power Corporation from September 2014 until January 2015 and as a director from October 2004 until March 2016. He has served in various roles for Just Energy Group Inc., most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to February 2014. Mr. Hartwick served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hydro One, Inc., an energy distribution company, from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Hartwick holds an Honours of Business Administration degree from Trent University. Mr. Hartwick was selected to serve as a director because of his extensive knowledge of the retail natural gas and electricity business and his leadership and management expertise. Amanda Bush• Independent Director Ms. Bush was appointed to our Board of Directors in August 2019. Ms. Bush is the Chief Financial Officer of Azure Midstream Energy, LLC. Prior to Joining Azure Midstream, Ms. Bush was the Chief Financial Officer at Marlin Midstream Partners, LP, leading their successful IPO in 2013. Prior to being the CFO of Marlin Midstream, Ms. Bush held various finance and accounting roles within the energy industry. Ms. Bush began her career in public accounting with PwC auditing Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Bush has a master's degree in accounting from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified public accountant. Ms. Bush joined the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Bush serves as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Bush was selected to serve as a director because of her substantial knowledge of the retail electricity and natural gas industry as well as her financial expertise and experienced background in auditing. 16 Up-C Structure Class B Common Stock Class A Common Stock Sponsor 20,800,000 Shares1 14,672,432 Shares1 Public  Not publicly traded  Publicly traded  No economic rights2  100% of economic interest in Spark Energy, Inc. Spark Energy, Inc. Spark HoldCo Operating Subsidiaries 1Shares Outstanding as of June 30, 2020 2Sponsor receives distributions through direct interest in Spark HoldCo 17 Proven Track Record of Acquisitions and Integration Prior Transactions ~40,000 RCEs ~121,000 RCEs ~65,000 RCEs ~220,000 RCEs 13 New Markets 7 New Markets 9 New Markets 15 New Markets July 2015 July 2015 August 2016 August 2016 ~60,000 RCEs ~145,000 RCEs ~29,000 RCEs ~50,000 RCEs ~60,000 RCEs 1 New State & 3 New Markets N.E. / Mid-Atlantic / N.E. / Mid-Atlantic / Mid-Atlantic / Market Midwest Midwest Midwest April 2017 July 2017 March 2018 April 2018 October 2018 18 Spark in the Community Empower What Matters Most Spark partners with organizations that: Raise the quality of life for children

Make communities better places to live and work

Provide an avenue for employees to get involved in the community and to support the company's green values Spark is directly connected to the Clubs through active Board representation, volunteerism, and in providing critical resources. The Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe and positive place, particularly in at-risk areas, for youth to go after school and in the summer. Through the Clubs, Spark provides direct support to youth via programs focused on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character/Citizenship. The Woods Project promotes the importance of getting underserved students outdoors. To help students trade screen time for green time, The Woods Project hosts after-school programs, weekend excursions, and a summer program. Spark participates in the biggest annual fundraiser, the Walk for the Woods Project 5K, and in 2019 took home the Golden Boot award for the most participants. Through Spark's work with the Arbor Day Foundation, Spark is able to extend its environmental efforts far beyond green energy. Every August Spark Energy employees get involved as 'personal shoppers' alongside a child at a designated Target store during Child Advocates' annual Childspree, helping children select back- to-school clothes, eat breakfast, and return home with a backpack full of school supplies. 1.6 million people around the world lack proper access to electricity. Through Spark's relationship with LuminAID, it is developing programs to distribute solar-powered inflatable lights to areas that need it the most. 19 Appendix: Reg. G Reg. G Appendix Table A-1: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated. ($ in thousands) 2Q20 2Q19 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 26,777 $ (25,484) $ 14,213 $ (14,392) Depreciation and amortization 8,010 10,312 40,987 52,658 Interest expense 1,193 1,995 8,621 9,410 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,673 (4,586) 7,257 2,077 EBITDA 41,653 (17,763) 71,078 49,753 Less: Net, gain (loss) on derivative instruments 8,121 (35,456) (67,749) (18,170) Net cash settlements on derivative instruments 9,964 12,769 42,820 (10,587) Customer acquisition costs 210 3,396 18,685 13,673 Plus: Non-cash compensation expense 490 1,260 5,487 5,879 Non-recurring legal and regulatory settlements - 10,807 14,457 - Gain on disposal of eRex - - (4,862) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,848 $ 13,595 $ 92,404 $ 70,716 21 Reg. G Appendix Table A-2: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities for each of the periods indicated. ($ in thousands) 2Q20 2Q19 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,394 $ 20,980 $ 91,735 $ 59,763 Amortization and deferred financing costs (240) (237) (1,275) (1,291) Bad debt expense (1,378) (2,166) (13,532) (10,135) Interest expense 1,193 1,995 8,621 9,410 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,673 (4,586) 7,257 2,077 Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable, prepaids, current assets (32,035) (41,028) (33,475) 10,482 Inventory 709 1,785 (924) (674) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,021 20,222 11,534 (5,093) Other (1,489) 16,630 22,463 6,177 Adjusted EBITDA 23,848 $13,595 $ 92,404 $70,716 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 32,394 $ 20,980 $ 91,735 $ 59,763 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities $ (43) $ (250) $ 1,398 $ (18,981) Cash flows used in financing activities $ (8,198) $ (27,353) $ (85,103) $ (20,563) 22 Reg. G Appendix Table A-3: Retail Gross Margin Reconciliation The following table presents a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to operating income for each of the periods indicated. ($ in thousands) 2Q20 2Q19 2019 2018 Operating income (loss) $ 33,590 $ (28,569) $ 23,979 $ (3,654) Depreciation and amortization 8,010 10,312 40,987 52,658 General and administrative expense 21,331 37,247 133,534 111,431 Less: Net asset optimization (expense) revenues (82) (56) 2,771 4,511 Net, gain (loss) on non-trading derivative instruments 7,964 (35,466) (67,955) (19,571) Cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments 10,055 12,788 42,944 (9,614) Retail Gross Margin $ 44,994 $41,724 $ 220,740 $185,109 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Electricity Segment $ 35,573 $ 33,614 $ 160,540 $ 124,668 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Natural Gas Segment $ 9,421 $ 8,110 $ 60,200 $ 60,441 23 Reg. G Adjusted EBITDA We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA less (i) customer acquisition costs incurred in the current period, plus or minus (ii) net (loss) gain on derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on derivative instruments, plus (iv) non-cash compensation expense, and (v) other non-cash and non-recurring operating items. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before the provision for income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. We deduct all current period customer acquisition costs (representing spending for organic customer acquisitions) in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation because such costs reflect a cash outlay in the period in which they are incurred, even though we capitalize and amortize such costs over two years. We do not deduct the cost of customer acquisitions through acquisitions of businesses or portfolios of customers in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. We deduct our net (losses) gains on derivative instruments, excluding current period cash settlements, from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to remove the non-cash impact of net gains and losses on these instruments. We also deduct non-cash compensation expense that results from the issuance of restricted stock units under our long-term incentive plan due to the non-cash nature of the expense. Finally, we also adjust from time to time other non-cash or unusual and/or infrequent charges due to either their non-cash nature or their infrequency. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our liquidity and financial condition and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors as a financial indicator of our ability to incur and service debt, pay dividends and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks and rating agencies, use to assess the following: our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the retail energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis

the ability of our assets to generate earnings sufficient to support our proposed cash dividends

our ability to fund capital expenditures (including customer acquisition costs) and incur and service debt; and

our compliance with financial debt covenants. Retail Gross Margin We define Retail Gross Margin as operating income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization expenses and (ii) general and administrative expenses, less (iii) net asset optimization (expenses) revenues, (iv) net gains (losses) on non-trading derivative instruments, and (v) net current period cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments. Retail Gross Margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary performance measure used by our management to determine the performance of our retail natural gas and electricity segments. As an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance, retail gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income (loss), its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe retail gross margin provides information useful to investors as an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net (loss) income and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or operating income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP and have limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Retail Gross Margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, and operating income (loss), and are defined differently by different companies in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating these data points into management's decision-making process. 24 Thank You! Attachments Original document

