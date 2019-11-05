Spark Energy : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 11/05/2019 | 05:35pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Spark Energy, Inc. ('Spark' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Key Highlights • Achieved $28.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $58.2 million in Retail Gross Margin, and $37.7 million in Net Income for the third quarter • Total RCE count of 772,000 as of September 30, 2019 • Average monthly attrition of 4.0% • ERCOT summer insurance hedging strategy performed very well 'Our third quarter was strong, with significant improvements compared to the third quarter of last year. As expected, higher unit margins more than offset the slight increase we saw in G&A compared to the third quarter of 2018. Our overall customer book is much healthier with attrition in line with prior year. We are approaching the final steps of our brand and system consolidations and still expecting over $22 million in run-rate savings by year end 2019. We have greatly simplified our platform and expect to realize improved economies of scale and empower Spark's story going forward,' said Nathan Kroeker, Spark's President and Chief Executive Officer. Summary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Spark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This increase of $9.5 million was driven by an increase in retail gross margin, more than offsetting increases in customer acquisition spending compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Spark reported Retail Gross Margin of $58.2 million compared to Retail Gross Margin of $45.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This increase of $12.4 million was primarily attributable to a 78% increase in electricity unit margins and a 13% increase in gas unit margins. Our ERCOT summer insurance hedging strategy combined with an increased percentage of residential customers in the overall customer book contributed to the successful quarter. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $37.7 million compared to net income of $18.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in performance compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the increase in the non-cash mark to market position of our hedge portfolio of $25.3 million compared with the non-cash mark to market position of our hedge portfolio of $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. This combined with the $12.4 million increase in retail gross margin allowed for significant increased performance. Liquidity and Capital Resources ($ in thousands) September 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,580 Senior Credit Facility Availability (1) 63,113 Subordinated Debt Facility Availability (2) 14,496 Total Liquidity $ 120,189 (1) Reflects amount of Letters of Credit that could be issued based on existing covenants as of September 30, 2019. (2) The availability of the Subordinated Debt Facility is dependent on our Founder's willingness and ability to lend. Dividend On October 21, 2019, Spark's Board of Directors declared quarterly dividends of $0.18125 per share of Class A common stock payable on December 16, 2019, to holders of record on December 2, 2019, and $0.546875 per share of Series A Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2020 to holders of record on January 1, 2020. Business Outlook Mr. Kroeker concluded, 'Based on all our work consolidating our brands and systems and our strong unit margins, we expect a strong finish to 2019.' Conference Call and Webcast Spark will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM Central Time (11:00 AM Eastern). A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at http://ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation. About Spark Energy, Inc. Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives. We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This earnings release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including 'may,' 'should,' 'likely,' 'will,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'project,' or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this earnings release, regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, customer acquisition costs, ability to pay cash dividends, cash flow generation and liquidity, availability of terms of capital, competition and government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: • changes in commodity prices; • the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices; • the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters; • federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions; • our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets; • restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements; • credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers; • changes in costs to acquire customers as well as actual attrition rates; • accuracy of billing systems; • our ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations; • significant changes in, or new charges by, the ISOs in the regions in which we operate; • competition; and • the 'Risk Factors' in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings and press releases. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in thousands, except share counts)

(unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,580 $ 41,002 Restricted cash 1,002 8,636 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,995 at September 30, 2019 and $3,353 at December 31, 2018 101,672 150,866 Accounts receivable-affiliates 1,419 2,558 Inventory 3,580 3,878 Fair value of derivative assets 1,143 7,289 Customer acquisition costs, net 8,389 14,431 Customer relationships, net 14,623 16,630 Deposits 6,723 9,226 Renewable energy credit asset 16,414 25,717 Other current assets 14,296 11,747 Total current assets 211,841 291,980 Property and equipment, net 3,255 4,366 Fair value of derivative assets 94 3,276 Customer acquisition costs, net 9,328 3,893 Customer relationships, net 20,715 26,429 Deferred tax assets 23,130 27,321 Goodwill 120,343 120,343 Other assets 9,696 11,130 Total assets $ 398,402 $ 488,738 Liabilities, Series A Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,708 $ 68,790 Accounts payable-affiliates 351 2,464 Accrued liabilities 23,755 10,845 Renewable energy credit liability 30,638 42,805 Fair value of derivative liabilities 4,460 6,478 Current payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement-affiliates - 1,658 Current contingent consideration for acquisitions 1,328 1,328 Current portion of Note Payable - 6,936 Other current liabilities 1,862 647 Total current liabilities 108,102 141,951 Long-term liabilities: Fair value of derivative liabilities 1,830 106 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement-affiliates - 25,917 Long-term portion of Senior Credit Facility 109,000 129,500 Subordinated debt-affiliate 10,504 10,000 Other long-term liabilities 190 212 Total liabilities 229,626 307,686 Commitments and contingencies Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,702,756 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 3,707,256 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 90,646 90,758 Stockholders' equity: Common Stock: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 14,478,999 issued, and 14,379,553 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 14,178,284 issued and 14,078,838 outstanding at December 31, 2018 145 142 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 20,800,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 209 209 Additional paid-in capital 53,750 46,157 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (57 ) 2 Retained earnings 3,849 1,307 Treasury stock, at cost, 99,446 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (2,011 ) (2,011 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,885 45,806 Non-controlling interest in Spark HoldCo, LLC 22,245 44,488 Total equity 78,130 90,294 Total liabilities, Series A Preferred Stock and Stockholders' equity $ 398,402 $ 488,738 SPARK ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Retail revenues $ 207,341 $ 258,127 $ 625,300 $ 773,616 Net asset optimization (expense) revenues (254 ) 348 2,242 3,798 Total Revenues 207,087 258,475 627,542 777,414 Operating Expenses: Retail cost of revenues 123,867 193,409 477,881 645,954 General and administrative 27,629 25,695 94,352 83,522 Depreciation and amortization 9,496 13,917 31,963 39,797 Total Operating Expenses 160,992 233,021 604,196 769,273 Operating income 46,095 25,454 23,346 8,141 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (2,174 ) (2,762 ) (6,392 ) (7,323 ) Interest and other income 322 (47 ) 1,005 707 Total other expenses (1,852 ) (2,809 ) (5,387 ) (6,616 ) Income before income tax expense 44,243 22,645 17,959 1,525 Income tax expense 6,567 3,818 3,022 602 Net income $ 37,676 $ 18,827 $ 14,937 $ 923 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 22,142 12,060 5,736 (3,524 ) Net income attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 15,534 $ 6,767 $ 9,201 $ 4,447 Less: Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock 2,026 2,027 6,080 6,081 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Class A common stock $ 13,508 $ 4,740 $ 3,121 $ (1,634 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Currency translation (loss) gain $ (45 ) $ 47 $ (143 ) $ (11 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (45 ) 47 (143 ) (11 ) Comprehensive income $ 37,631 $ 18,874 $ 14,794 $ 912 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 22,116 12,089 5,652 (3,531 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 15,515 $ 6,785 $ 9,142 $ 4,443 Net income (loss) attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. per share of Class A common stock Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 14,380 13,394 14,254 13,254 Diluted 14,514 13,394 14,429 13,254 SPARK ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 14,937 $ 923 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 31,965 38,538 Deferred income taxes 34 (749 ) Change in TRA liability - 79 Stock based compensation 4,053 3,707 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,002 1,243 Excess tax benefit related to restricted stock vesting - (101 ) Change in Fair Value of Earnout liabilities - (63 ) Bad debt expense 9,185 8,480 Loss on derivatives, net 42,690 1,371 Current period cash settlements on derivatives, net (32,593 ) 6,189 Other (608 ) (489 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 40,008 21,029 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable-affiliates 1,139 (390 ) Decrease in inventory 298 475 Increase in customer acquisition costs (13,608 ) (8,949 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets 9,211 (10,999 ) Increase in intangible assets-customer acquisitions - (86 ) (Increase) decrease in other assets (394 ) 92 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,721 ) (11,062 ) Decrease in accounts payable-affiliates (2,114 ) (1,786 ) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (374 ) (5,140 ) Decrease in other non-current liabilities (25 ) (459 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,085 41,853 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (577 ) (1,097 ) Verde working capital settlement - 470 Acquisition of Starion customers (5,913 ) - Acquisition of HIKO - (14,290 ) Acquisition of Customers from Affiliate - (8,776 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,490 ) (23,693 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (buyback) issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs paid (111 ) 48,490 Borrowings on notes payable 224,500 277,800 Payments on notes payable (245,000 ) (281,050 ) Net borrowings on subordinated debt facility 504 - Payment of the Major Energy Companies Earnout - (1,607 ) Payments on the Verde promissory note (2,036 ) (6,573 ) Proceeds from disgorgement of stockholders short-swing profits 55 244 Restricted stock vesting (1,348 ) (2,589 ) Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement liability (11,239 ) (3,577 ) Payment of dividends to Class A common stockholders (7,776 ) (7,233 ) Payment of distributions to non-controlling unitholders (28,108 ) (23,701 ) Payment of Preferred Stock dividends (6,082 ) (4,987 ) Payment to affiliates for acquisition of customer book (10 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (76,651 ) (4,783 ) (Decrease) increase in Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash (6,056 ) 13,377 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash-beginning of period 49,638 29,419 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash-end of period $ 43,582 $ 42,796 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Non-cash items: Property and equipment purchase accrual $ 89 $ (123 ) Holdback for Verde Note-Indemnified Matters $ 4,900 $ - Write-off of tax benefit related to tax receivable agreement liability - affiliates $ 4,157 $ - Gain on settlement of tax receivable agreement liability-affiliates $ (16,336 ) $ - Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 5,245 $ 5,955 Taxes $ 5,097 $ 7,461 SPARK ENERGY, INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands, except volume and per unit operating data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Retail Electricity Segment Total Revenues $ 197,010 $ 246,182 $ 539,878 $ 676,528 Retail Cost of Revenues 119,100 186,449 433,175 587,949 Less: Net gain (loss) on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements 24,767 19,481 (10,027 ) (4,034 ) Retail Gross Margin (1) - Electricity $ 53,143 $ 40,252 $ 116,730 $ 92,613 Volumes - Electricity (MWhs) 1,808,276 2,432,314 5,052,498 6,784,345 Retail Gross Margin (2) - Electricity per MWh $ 29.39 $ 16.55 $ 23.10 $ 13.65 Retail Natural Gas Segment Total Revenues 10,331 11,945 85,422 97,088 Retail Cost of Revenues 4,767 6,960 44,706 58,005 Less: Net gain (loss) on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements 525 (558 ) 963 (3,243 ) Retail Gross Margin (1) - Gas $ 5,039 $ 5,543 $ 39,753 $ 42,326 Volumes - Gas (MMBtus) 1,119,126 1,395,377 10,127,857 11,913,180 Retail Gross Margin (2) - Gas per MMBtu $ 4.50 $ 3.97 $ 3.93 $ 3.55 (1) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin attributable to our Retail Natural Gas Segment or Retail Electricity Segment, as applicable. Retail Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures' section below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. (2) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin for the Retail Natural Gas Segment or Retail Electricity Segment, as applicable, divided by the total volumes in MMBtu or MWh, respectively. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA We define 'Adjusted EBITDA' as EBITDA less (i) customer acquisition costs incurred in the current period, (ii) net gain (loss) on derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on derivative instruments, plus (iv) non-cash compensation expense, and (v) other non-cash and non-recurring operating items. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before provision for income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. We deduct all current period customer acquisition costs (representing spending for organic customer acquisitions) in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation because such costs reflect a cash outlay in the period in which they are incurred, even though we capitalize such costs and amortize them over two years. We do not deduct the cost of customer acquisitions through acquisitions of business or portfolios of customers in calculated Adjusted EBITDA. We deduct our net gains (losses) on derivative instruments, excluding current period cash settlements, from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to remove the non-cash impact of net gains and losses on derivative instruments. We also deduct non-cash compensation expense as a result of restricted stock units that are issued under our long-term incentive plan. Finally, we also adjust from time to time other non-cash or unusual and/or infrequent charges due to either their non-cash nature or their infrequency. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our liquidity and financial condition and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors as a financial indicator of our ability to incur and service debt, pay dividends and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks and rating agencies, use to assess the following: • our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the retail energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; • the ability of our assets to generate earnings sufficient to support our proposed cash dividends; • our ability to fund capital expenditures (including customer acquisition costs) and incur and service debt; and • our compliance with financial debt covenants. Retail Gross Margin We define retail gross margin as operating income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization expenses and (ii) general and administrative expenses, less (iii) net asset optimization revenues (expenses), (iv) net gains (losses) on non-trading derivative instruments, and (v) net current period cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments. Retail gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary performance measure used by our management to determine the performance of our retail natural gas and electricity segments. As an indicator of our retail energy business' operating performance, retail gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income (loss), its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe retail gross margin provides information useful to investors as an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Retail Gross Margin is operating income (loss). Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, or operating income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Retail Gross Margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and are defined differently by different companies in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating these data points into management's decision-making process. The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities for each of the periods indicated. APPENDIX TABLES A-1 AND A-2

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income: Net income $ 37,676 $ 18,827 $ 14,937 $ 923 Depreciation and amortization 9,496 13,917 31,963 39,797 Interest expense 2,174 2,762 6,392 7,323 Income tax expense 6,567 3,818 3,022 602 EBITDA 55,913 39,324 56,314 48,645 Less: Net, gain (loss) on derivative instruments 12,307 18,117 (42,690 ) (1,371 ) Net cash settlements on derivative instruments 12,721 922 33,515 (5,823 ) Customer acquisition costs 4,423 2,695 13,608 8,949 Plus: Non-cash compensation expense 1,622 1,021 4,054 3,707 Non-recurring legal and regulatory settlements - - 10,807 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,084 $ 18,611 $ 66,742 $ 50,597 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,056 $ 5,443 $ 77,085 $ 41,853 Amortization of deferred financing costs (497 ) (631 ) (1,002 ) (1,243 ) Bad debt expense (3,170 ) (2,755 ) (9,185 ) (8,480 ) Interest expense 2,174 2,762 6,392 7,323 Income tax expense 6,567 3,818 3,022 602 Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable, prepaids, current assets 1,034 16,248 (50,358 ) (9,640 ) Inventory 1,560 2,218 (298 ) (475 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (963 ) (5,946 ) 30,209 17,988 Other (4,677 ) (2,546 ) 10,877 2,669 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,084 $ 18,611 $ 66,742 $ 50,597 Cash Flow Data: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 26,056 $ 5,443 $ 77,085 $ 41,853 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities $ (117 ) $ 307 $ (6,490 ) $ (23,693 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities $ (10,937 ) $ 1,344 $ (76,651 ) $ (4,783 ) The following table presents a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to operating income (loss) for each of the periods indicated. APPENDIX TABLE A-3

RETAIL GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to Operating income: Operating income $ 46,095 $ 25,454 $ 23,346 $ 8,141 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 9,496 13,917 31,963 39,797 General and administrative expense 27,629 25,695 94,352 83,522 Less: Net asset optimization (expenses) revenues (254 ) 348 2,242 3,798 Net, gain (loss) on non-trading derivative instruments 12,528 17,888 (42,741 ) (2,223 ) Net, cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments 12,764 1,035 33,677 (5,054 ) Retail Gross Margin $ 58,182 $ 45,795 $ 156,483 $ 134,939 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Electricity Segment $ 53,143 $ 40,252 $ 116,730 $ 92,613 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Natural Gas Segment $ 5,039 $ 5,543 $ 39,753 $ 42,326 SOURCE: Spark Energy, Inc.



