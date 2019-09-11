Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Spark Infrastructure Group    SKI   AU000000SKI7

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
2.14 AUD   +1.42%
03:12aSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
09/10SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SKI
PU
09/03SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark Infrastructure : Becoming a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:12am EDT

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP (ASX Code: SKI)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 114 940 984

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH) and its Subsidiaries as listed in Annexure C

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

n/a

The holder became a substantial holder on 09 September 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power

Ordinary Shares

85,335,333

85,335,333

5.07%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Nikko AM Limited (NAML)

Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the

84,664,386 fully paid ordinary

Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager.

shares

Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd

Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the

669,772 fully paid ordinary shares

Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager.

Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited

Under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act by

1,175 fully paid ordinary shares

virtue of direct control of TIML and TAML.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder

of securities

Each person named in section 3 above

As set out in Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration

Class and number

interest

of securities

As set out in Annexure B

Page 1 of 8

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Nikko AM Limited (NAML)

Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

ABN: 99 003 376 252

Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd (NAM)

Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited (NAM Asia)

Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Nikko AM Limited (NAML)

Level 26, One International Towers Sydney, 100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW

2000

Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd (NAM)

Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku Tokyo 107-6242 Japan

Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited (NAM Asia)

12 Marina View, #18-02 Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH)

1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8233, Japan

Signature

print name

Saffick Ramjahn

capacity

Authorised Person of SMTH

sign here

date

11 September 2019

Page 2 of 8

Annexure A - Details of present registered holders

This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Details of present registered holders

Registered holder of

Holder of relevant interest

securities

Registration details

Person's votes

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 10,004,296

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 1,581,303

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 536,584

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 4,692,916

Citicorp Nominees

Pty Limited

Level 25

Citicorp Nominees Pty

2 Park Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

& 9,344,873

National Australia

Bank Limited (NAB Custodian

National Australia Bank

Services)

Limited (NAB Custodian

Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services)

NSW 2000 Australia

& 5652803

Citicorp Nominees

Pty Limited

Level 25

Citicorp Nominees Pty

2 Park Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

& 577,922

National Australia

Bank Limited (NAB Custodian

National Australia Bank

Services)

Limited (NAB Custodian

Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services)

NSW 2000 Australia

& 1,186,895

National Australia

Bank Limited (NAB Custodian

National Australia Bank

Services)

Limited (NAB Custodian

Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services)

NSW 2000 Australia

& 2,730,426

JP Morgan Nominees

Australia Ltd

JP Morgan Nominees

Level 26, Grosvenor Place,

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Australia Ltd

225 George Street

& 2,779,381

Page 3 of 8

Registered holder of

Holder of relevant interest

securities

Registration details

Person's votes

Sydney NSW 2000

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 2,703,087

BNP Paribas Security

Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 3,611,805

JP Morgan

Nominees Australia Ltd

Level 26, Grosvenor Place,

JP Morgan Nominees

225 George Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Australia Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 1,008,371

JP Morgan

Nominees Australia Ltd

Level 26, Grosvenor Place,

JP Morgan Nominees

225 George Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Australia Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 426,105

HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

Level 36, Tower 1, International

Towers Sydney,

HSBC Custody Nominees

100 Barangaroo Avenue,

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

(Australia) Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

& 8,548,284

BNP Paribas

Security Services Pty Ltd

BNP Paribas Security

60 Castlereagh Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Services Pty Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 464,616

JP Morgan

Nominees Australia Ltd

Level 26, Grosvenor Place,

JP Morgan Nominees

225 George Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Australia Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 3,300,358

JP Morgan

Nominees Australia Ltd

Level 26, Grosvenor Place,

JP Morgan Nominees

225 George Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Australia Ltd

Sydney NSW 2000

& 9,082,087

HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

Level 36, Tower 1, International

Towers Sydney,

HSBC Custody Nominees

100 Barangaroo Avenue,

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

(Australia) Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

& 2,531,110

State Street

State Street Australia

Australia Limited, 420 George

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Limited

Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

& 10,185,947

State Street Australia

State Street

Fully Paid Ordinary

Nikko AM Limited

Limited

Australia Limited, 420 George

& 3,715,217

Page 4 of 8

Registered holder of

Holder of relevant interest

securities

Registration details

Person's votes

Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Nikko Asset

HSBC CUSTODY

Management Asia

NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA)

GPO BOX 5302,SYDNEY NSW

Fully Paid Ordinary

Limited

LIMITED

2001,AUSTRALIA

& 1,175

Nikko Asset

Management Co., Ltd

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Fully Paid Ordinary

(NAM)

Co., Ltd.

1-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

& 570,703

Nikko Asset

Management Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,

Fully Paid Ordinary

(NAM)

Bank, Limited.

Tokyo

& 99,069

Page 5 of 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
03:12aSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
09/10SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SKI
PU
09/03SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/03SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/12SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MFG
PU
06/03SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Resignation of CFO
PU
05/20SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : VPN US$310 million USPP note issuance
PU
05/01SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : SKI Macquarie Conference Presentation 2 May 2019
PU
04/17SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Westpac commits to 100 percent renewables by 2025
AQ
04/05SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : SA Power Networks US Dollar and Euro Placement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 261 M
Net income 2019 97,7 M
Debt 2019 1 065 M
Yield 2019 7,11%
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
EV / Sales2019 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 17,7x
Capitalization 3 549 M
Chart SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Spark Infrastructure Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,33  AUD
Last Close Price 2,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Francis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Douglas Francis McTaggart Chairman
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Anne Maree McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP-4.52%2 436
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.49%105 350
ENEL SPA31.25%73 583
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.85%68 284
IBERDROLA31.03%64 929
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.77%63 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group