Spark Infrastructure : Becoming a substantial holder
09/11/2019 | 03:12am EDT
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP (ASX Code: SKI)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 114 940 984
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH) and its Subsidiaries as listed in Annexure C
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
n/a
The holder became a substantial holder on 09 September 2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Person's votes
Voting power
Ordinary Shares
85,335,333
85,335,333
5.07%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
Nikko AM Limited (NAML)
Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the
84,664,386 fully paid ordinary
Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager.
shares
Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd
Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the
669,772 fully paid ordinary shares
Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager.
Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited
Under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act by
1,175 fully paid ordinary shares
virtue of direct control of TIML and TAML.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number
interest
securities
registered as holder
of securities
Each person named in section 3 above
As set out in Annexure A
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration
Class and number
interest
of securities
As set out in Annexure B
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Nikko AM Limited (NAML)
Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
ABN: 99 003 376 252
Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd (NAM)
Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited (NAM Asia)
Ultimately a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Nikko AM Limited (NAML)
Level 26, One International Towers Sydney, 100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW
2000
Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd (NAM)
Midtown Tower 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku Tokyo 107-6242 Japan
Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited (NAM Asia)
12 Marina View, #18-02 Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH)
1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8233, Japan
Signature
print name
Saffick Ramjahn
capacity
Authorised Person of SMTH
sign here
date
11 September 2019
Annexure A - Details of present registered holders
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Details of present registered holders
Registered holder of
Holder of relevant interest
securities
Registration details
Person's votes
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 10,004,296
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 1,581,303
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 536,584
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 4,692,916
Citicorp Nominees
Pty Limited
Level 25
Citicorp Nominees Pty
2 Park Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Limited
SYDNEY NSW 2000
& 9,344,873
National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB Custodian
National Australia Bank
Services)
Limited (NAB Custodian
Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services)
NSW 2000 Australia
& 5652803
Citicorp Nominees
Pty Limited
Level 25
Citicorp Nominees Pty
2 Park Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Limited
SYDNEY NSW 2000
& 577,922
National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB Custodian
National Australia Bank
Services)
Limited (NAB Custodian
Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services)
NSW 2000 Australia
& 1,186,895
National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB Custodian
National Australia Bank
Services)
Limited (NAB Custodian
Level 23, 255 George St, Sydney
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services)
NSW 2000 Australia
& 2,730,426
JP Morgan Nominees
Australia Ltd
JP Morgan Nominees
Level 26, Grosvenor Place,
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Australia Ltd
225 George Street
& 2,779,381
Registered holder of
Holder of relevant interest
securities
Registration details
Person's votes
Sydney NSW 2000
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 2,703,087
BNP Paribas Security
Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 3,611,805
JP Morgan
Nominees Australia Ltd
Level 26, Grosvenor Place,
JP Morgan Nominees
225 George Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Australia Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 1,008,371
JP Morgan
Nominees Australia Ltd
Level 26, Grosvenor Place,
JP Morgan Nominees
225 George Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Australia Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 426,105
HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
Level 36, Tower 1, International
Towers Sydney,
HSBC Custody Nominees
100 Barangaroo Avenue,
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
(Australia) Limited
Sydney NSW 2000
& 8,548,284
BNP Paribas
Security Services Pty Ltd
BNP Paribas Security
60 Castlereagh Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Services Pty Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 464,616
JP Morgan
Nominees Australia Ltd
Level 26, Grosvenor Place,
JP Morgan Nominees
225 George Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Australia Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 3,300,358
JP Morgan
Nominees Australia Ltd
Level 26, Grosvenor Place,
JP Morgan Nominees
225 George Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Australia Ltd
Sydney NSW 2000
& 9,082,087
HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
Level 36, Tower 1, International
Towers Sydney,
HSBC Custody Nominees
100 Barangaroo Avenue,
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
(Australia) Limited
Sydney NSW 2000
& 2,531,110
State Street
State Street Australia
Australia Limited, 420 George
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Limited
Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
& 10,185,947
State Street Australia
State Street
Fully Paid Ordinary
Nikko AM Limited
Limited
Australia Limited, 420 George
& 3,715,217
Registered holder of
Holder of relevant interest
securities
Registration details
Person's votes
Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Nikko Asset
HSBC CUSTODY
Management Asia
NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA)
GPO BOX 5302,SYDNEY NSW
Fully Paid Ordinary
Limited
LIMITED
2001,AUSTRALIA
& 1,175
Nikko Asset
Management Co., Ltd
Mizuho Trust & Banking
Fully Paid Ordinary
(NAM)
Co., Ltd.
1-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
& 570,703
Nikko Asset
Management Co., Ltd
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,
Fully Paid Ordinary
(NAM)
Bank, Limited.
Tokyo
& 99,069
