Spark Infrastructure : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP (ASX Code: SKI) ACN/ARSN ACN 114 940 984

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (SMTH) and its Subsidiaries as listed in Annexure C ACN/ARSN (if applicable) n/a

The holder became a substantial holder on 09 September 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power Ordinary Shares 85,335,333 85,335,333 5.07%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Nikko AM Limited (NAML) Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the 84,664,386 fully paid ordinary Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager. shares Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd Under section 608(1) and 608(3) of the 669,772 fully paid ordinary shares Corporations Act in its capacity as fund manager. Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited Under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act by 1,175 fully paid ordinary shares virtue of direct control of TIML and TAML.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder of securities Each person named in section 3 above As set out in Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration Class and number interest of securities

As set out in Annexure B