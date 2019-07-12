Spark Infrastructure : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MFG

Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/12
07/12/2019 | 03:45am EDT

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Spark Infrastructure Group

ACN/ARSN

114 940 984

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Magellan Financial Group Limited ("MFG") and its related bodies

corporate in Annexure A ("Magellan")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See Annexure A

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

10/07/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

08/05/2019

The previous notice was dated

08/05/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

changed

securities affected

See

Annexure

Magellan

A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Magellan

MLC Centre Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney NSW Australia

Signature

print name

Marcia Venegas

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

12 / 07 / 2019

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ANNEXURE A

1. Details of substantial holder Magellan:

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ACN 108 437 592)

Magellan Asset Management Limited (ACN 120 593 946)

2. Changes in relevant interests

Date of

Transaction

Consideration (Cash

No. of

Change

Type

AUD)

Securities

Class

10/05/19

Purchase

$139,750.55

61,730

Stapled securities

16/05/19

Purchase

$31,233.34

13,601

Stapled securities

24/05/19

Purchase

$507,142.64

216,026

Stapled securities

27/05/19

Purchase

$136,234.14

58,277

Stapled securities

28/05/19

Purchase

$255,428.14

108,985

Stapled securities

29/05/19

Purchase

$153,847.18

66,026

Stapled securities

31/05/19

Purchase

$28,059.95

12,046

Stapled securities

5/06/19

Purchase

$238,944.57

100,178

Stapled securities

11/06/19

Purchase

$267,686.27

110,091

Stapled securities

13/06/19

Purchase

$81,818.55

33,439

Stapled securities

19/06/19

Purchase

$1,547,492.35

620,312

Stapled securities

20/06/19

Purchase

$3,078,722.90

1,213,816

Stapled securities

21/06/19

Purchase

$261,591.45

104,116

Stapled securities

24/06/19

Purchase

$649,215.68

260,217

Stapled securities

25/06/19

Purchase

$1,314,148.78

524,631

Stapled securities

28/06/19

Purchase

$36,460.26

14,914

Stapled securities

2/07/19

Purchase

$897,712.45

364,287

Stapled securities

4/07/19

Purchase

$263,021.33

105,238

Stapled securities

TOTAL PURCHASES

3,987,930

Date of

Transaction

Consideration (Cash

No. of

Change

Type

AUD)

Securities

Class

20/05/2019

Sale

$251,875.93

108,797

Stapled securities

22/05/2019

Sale

$183,740.74

78,940

Stapled securities

2/07/2019

Sale

$814,786.30

330,918

Stapled securities

8/07/2019

Sale

$5,141,449.94

2,106,887

Stapled securities

9/07/2019

Sale

$3,804,597.92

1,555,667

Stapled securities

10/07/2019

Sale

$2,029,100.14

828,189

Stapled securities

TOTAL SALES

5,009,398

Nature of relevant interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited is the parent entity of Magellan Asset Management Limited. Magellan Asset Management Limited has the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to acquire/dispose of securities in its capacity as responsible entity of various managed investment schemes; as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates); or as sub adviser (as provided for under its sub- advisory agreements).

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:44:01 UTC
