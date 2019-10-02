Log in
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
2.17 AUD   -1.36%
05:49aSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Change in substantial holding
09/11SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Presentation & Speaker Notes - RBC Renewables Energy Forum
09/11SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Becoming a substantial holder
Spark Infrastructure : Change in substantial holding

10/02/2019

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:Company Name/Scheme

Spark Infrastructure Group

Formed by the stapling of securities in Spark Infrastructure Trust and Spark

Infrastructure RE Limited.

Level 29, 225 George Street,

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACN/ARSN

ACN: 114 940 984 (Spark RE) 116 870 725 (Trust)

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 064 523 619

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

30/09/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

14/12/2017

The previous notice was dated

14/12/2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Stapled

237,980,218

14.15%

261,878,095

15.42%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's

interest

holder of

entitled

relevant interest (6)

number of

votes

securities

to be

securities

registered

as holder

(8)

See Annexure C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Annexure A of 1 page

Related bodies corporate

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Level 39, Gateway

Co and its associates listed in

1 Macquarie Place

Annexure A

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Apnavi Saddington

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

2 October 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of 'associate' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of 'relevant interest' in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of 'relevant agreement' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write 'unknown'.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 'A'

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 2 October 2019.

Apnavi Saddington

2 October 2019

Company Secretary

Dated

Associates of Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co. ACN 064 523 619

Lazard Ltd

Lazard Group LLC

Lazard Frères & Co LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Brothers & Co., Ltd.

Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.

Lazard Pension Management, Inc

Lazard Asset Management Limited, London

Lazard Japan Asset Management KK

Deutsche Lazard Asset Management Holding GmbH

Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Lazard Funds Marketing GmbH, Frankfurt

Lazard Alternatives LLC

Lazard Investment Funds Limited, Dublin

Lazard Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited

Lazard Fund Managers Limited, London

Lazard Debt Recovery Management LLC

LAMP Administration Pty Ltd

Lazard Pty Ltd

Lazard Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Lazard Korea Asset Management Co. Ltd

Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC

Lazard Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Lazard Asset Management Schweiz AG

Lazard Gulf Limited

1

Annexure 'B'

This is Annexure B of 4 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 2 October 2019.

Apnavi Saddington

2 October 2019

Company Secretary

Dated

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co

ACN: 064 523 619

1

Form 604

Annexure B - Changes in relevant interests

Consideration

Class and number of

Date of

given in relation

Person's votes

Person whose relevent interest changed

Nature of change

securities affected

change

to change

affected

(Stapled securities)

AUD

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

13/12/2017

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

3,955,651.90

1,467,627

1,467,627

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

15/12/2017

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

461,177.61

175,731

175,731

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

27/12/2017

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

456,872.81

181,843

181,843

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

28/12/2017

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

1,066,163.37

422,106

422,106

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

29/12/2017

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

1,001,221.91

398,051

398,051

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

02/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

517,015.27

206,841

206,841

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

03/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,148,093.41

866,933

866,933

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

04/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

65,182.15

26,226

26,226

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

09/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

4,149,974.15

1,693,867

1,693,867

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

10/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

5,031,295.53

2,073,301

2,073,301

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

11/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,403,595.26

992,369

992,369

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

12/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

4,312,487.77

1,800,000

1,800,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

15/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,734,009.52

1,128,460

1,128,460

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

16/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,450,808.03

1,029,277

1,029,277

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

17/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

4,353,029.79

1,814,023

1,814,023

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

18/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

968,138.00

400,000

400,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

29/01/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

1,642,476.22

708,838

708,838

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

12/02/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

1,653,973.90

750,000

750,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

13/02/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

2,753,114.36

1,250,000

1,250,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

21/02/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

439,928.25

186,671

186,671

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

26/02/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

3,074,429.14

1,258,025

1,258,025

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

01/03/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

190,701.30

80,444

80,444

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

05/03/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

591,648.21

261,800

261,800

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

06/03/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

56,353.11

24,171

24,171

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

16/03/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

254,410.24

108,287

108,287

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

21/03/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

1,904,523.41

800,000

800,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

10/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

88,003.70

37,434

37,434

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

17/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

401,252.00

514,900

514,900

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

18/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,036,440.59

889,839

889,839

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

19/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

2,057,875.99

896,344

896,344

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

20/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

693,914.93

302,211

302,211

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

26/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

1,856,676.96

814,332

814,332

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

27/04/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

928,451.54

408,307

408,307

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

10/05/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

3,044,638.92

1,297,000

1,297,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

21/05/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

945,684.68

426,887

426,887

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

22/05/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

1,072,901.29

484,369

484,369

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

23/05/2018

associates listed in Annexure A

Buy

$

741,440.07

330,931

330,931

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:48:08 UTC
