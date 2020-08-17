Spark Infrastructure : Change in substantial holding 0 08/17/2020 | 11:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To:Company Name/Scheme Spark Infrastructure Group Formed by the stapling of securities in Spark Infrastructure Trust and Spark Infrastructure RE Limited. Level 29, 225 George Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 ACN/ARSN ACN: 114 940 984 (Spark RE) 116 870 725 (Trust) 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 064 523 619 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 14/08/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 07/08/2020 The previous notice was dated 07/08/2020 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Stapled 265,818,061 15.44% 245,954,691 14.29% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest change (6) given in relation number of affected changed to change (7) securities affected See Annexure B 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and Person's interest holder of to be registered relevant interest (6) number of votes securities as holder (8) securities See Annexure C 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Annexure A of 1 page Related bodies corporate 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Lazard Asset Management Pacific Level 39, Gateway Co and its associates listed in 1 Macquarie Place Annexure A SYDNEY NSW 2000 Signature print name Apnavi Saddington capacity Company Secretary sign here date 18 August 2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of 'associate' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of 'relevant interest' in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of 'relevant agreement' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write 'unknown'. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Annexure 'A' This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 18 August 2020. Apnavi Saddington 18 August 2020 Company Secretary Dated Associates of Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co. ACN 064 523 619 Lazard Ltd Lazard Group LLC Lazard Frères & Co LLC Lazard Asset Management LLC Lazard Brothers & Co., Ltd. Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc. Lazard Pension Management, Inc Lazard Asset Management Limited, London Lazard Japan Asset Management KK Deutsche Lazard Asset Management Holding GmbH Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Lazard Funds Marketing GmbH, Frankfurt Lazard Alternatives LLC Lazard Investment Funds Limited, Dublin Lazard Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited Lazard Fund Managers Limited, London Lazard Debt Recovery Management LLC LAMP Administration Pty Ltd Lazard Pty Ltd Lazard Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited Lazard Korea Asset Management Co. Ltd Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC Lazard Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd Lazard Asset Management Schweiz AG Lazard Gulf Limited 1 Annexure 'B' This is Annexure B of 2 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 18 August 2020. Apnavi Saddington 18 August 2020 Company Secretary Dated Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co ACN: 064 523 619 1 Form 604 Annexure B - Changes in relevant interests Consideration Class and number of Date of given in relation Person's votes Person whose relevent interest changed Nature of change securities affected change to change affected (Stapled securities) AUD Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 06-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 936,542.11 416,496 416,496 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 07-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 5,997,767.07 2,700,590 2,700,590 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 10-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 1,930,777.90 844,271 844,271 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 11-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 4,172,684.34 1,844,036 1,844,036 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 12-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 1,770,163.15 790,000 790,000 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 13-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 1,905,431.31 860,964 860,964 Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its 14-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A Sell $ 27,295,777.16 12,409,360 12,409,360 2 Annexure 'C' This is Annexure C of 3 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 18 August 2020. Apnavi Saddington 18 August 2020 Company Secretary Dated Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co ACN: 064 523 619 1 Form 604 Annexure C - Present Relevant Interests Registered holder of Person entitled to be registered Class and number Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (6) of securities Person's votes securities as holder (8) (Stapled) Lazard Asset Management Pacific Bank of New York The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 34,067,501 Stapled - 34,067,501 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Bank of New York The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2,728,390 Stapled - 2,728,390 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Pictet & Cie Banquiers The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,565,037 Stapled - 1,565,037 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific JP Morgan Chase Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 8,221,457 Stapled - 8,221,457 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Mellon Trust The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 476,619 Stapled - 476,619 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,398,527 Stapled - 3,398,527 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Citigroup Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 8,171,332 Stapled - 8,171,332 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Boston The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 217,014 Stapled - 217,014 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Boston The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,121,179 Stapled - 3,121,179 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Sumitomo Trust The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 486,901 Stapled - 486,901 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific BNP Paribas The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 774,409 Stapled - 774,409 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific BNP Paribas The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,127,719 Stapled - 3,127,719 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Boston The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 82,102,106 Stapled - 82,102,106 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Australia Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 13,867,851 Stapled - 13,867,851 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Australia Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,289,158 Stapled - 1,289,158 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Bank of New York The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 28,737,522 Stapled - 28,737,522 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,546,729 Stapled - 1,546,729 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Canada Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,932,792 Stapled - 6,932,792 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Australia Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,728,513 Stapled - 3,728,513 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Australia Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 168,514 Stapled - 168,514 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Morgan Stanley Prime Broker The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2347 Stapled - -2,347 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific BNP Paribas The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,815,965 Stapled - 6,815,965 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific JP Morgan Chase Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,724,664 Stapled - 1,724,664 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A 2 Form 604 Annexure C - Present Relevant Interests Registered holder of Person entitled to be registered Class and number Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (6) of securities Person's votes securities as holder (8) (Stapled) Lazard Asset Management Pacific Northern Trust The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 4,558,672 Stapled - 4,558,672 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific Nomura The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,916,950 Stapled - 3,916,950 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific JP Morgan Chase Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,623,993 Stapled - 6,623,993 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific JP Morgan Chase Ltd The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 4,173,876 Stapled - 4,173,876 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific RBC Dexia The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2,949,495 Stapled - 2,949,495 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific BNP Paribas The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,507,107 Stapled - 6,507,107 Co and each of its associates interest under section 608 (1) listed in Annexure A Lazard Asset Management Pacific State Street Boston The Current Registered Holder Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - Attachments Original document

