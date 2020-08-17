Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Spark Infrastructure Group    SKI   AU000000SKI7

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
2.17 AUD   -0.91%
08/17SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/09SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Bomen Solar Farm Achieves Critical Milestone
PU
08/04SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Amended - Change in substantial holding
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark Infrastructure : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To:Company Name/Scheme

Spark Infrastructure Group

Formed by the stapling of securities in Spark Infrastructure Trust and Spark

Infrastructure RE Limited.

Level 29, 225 George Street,

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACN/ARSN

ACN: 114 940 984 (Spark RE) 116 870 725 (Trust)

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 064 523 619

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

14/08/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

07/08/2020

The previous notice was dated

07/08/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Stapled

265,818,061

15.44%

245,954,691

14.29%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's

interest

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest (6)

number of

votes

securities

as holder (8)

securities

See Annexure C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Annexure A of 1 page

Related bodies corporate

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Level 39, Gateway

Co and its associates listed in

1 Macquarie Place

Annexure A

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Apnavi Saddington

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

18 August 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of 'associate' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of 'relevant interest' in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of 'relevant agreement' in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write 'unknown'.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 'A'

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me and dated 18 August 2020.

Apnavi Saddington

18 August 2020

Company Secretary

Dated

Associates of Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co. ACN 064 523 619

Lazard Ltd

Lazard Group LLC

Lazard Frères & Co LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Brothers & Co., Ltd.

Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.

Lazard Pension Management, Inc

Lazard Asset Management Limited, London

Lazard Japan Asset Management KK

Deutsche Lazard Asset Management Holding GmbH

Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Lazard Funds Marketing GmbH, Frankfurt

Lazard Alternatives LLC

Lazard Investment Funds Limited, Dublin

Lazard Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited

Lazard Fund Managers Limited, London

Lazard Debt Recovery Management LLC

LAMP Administration Pty Ltd

Lazard Pty Ltd

Lazard Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Lazard Korea Asset Management Co. Ltd

Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC

Lazard Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Lazard Asset Management Schweiz AG

Lazard Gulf Limited

1

Annexure 'B'

This is Annexure B of 2 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 18 August 2020.

Apnavi Saddington

18 August 2020

Company Secretary

Dated

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co

ACN: 064 523 619

1

Form 604

Annexure B - Changes in relevant interests

Consideration

Class and number of

Date of

given in relation

Person's votes

Person whose relevent interest changed

Nature of change

securities affected

change

to change

affected

(Stapled securities)

AUD

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

06-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

936,542.11

416,496

416,496

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

07-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

5,997,767.07

2,700,590

2,700,590

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

10-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

1,930,777.90

844,271

844,271

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

11-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

4,172,684.34

1,844,036

1,844,036

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

12-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

1,770,163.15

790,000

790,000

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

13-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

1,905,431.31

860,964

860,964

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co and its

14-08-2020 associates listed in Annexure A

Sell

$

27,295,777.16

12,409,360

12,409,360

2

Annexure 'C'

This is Annexure C of 3 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 18 August 2020.

Apnavi Saddington

18 August 2020

Company Secretary

Dated

Lazard Asset Management Pacific Co

ACN: 064 523 619

1

Form 604

Annexure C - Present Relevant Interests

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be registered

Class and number

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (6)

of securities

Person's votes

securities

as holder (8)

(Stapled)

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Bank of New York

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 34,067,501

Stapled - 34,067,501

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Bank of New York

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2,728,390

Stapled - 2,728,390

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Pictet & Cie Banquiers

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,565,037

Stapled - 1,565,037

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

JP Morgan Chase Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 8,221,457

Stapled - 8,221,457

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Mellon Trust

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 476,619

Stapled - 476,619

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,398,527

Stapled - 3,398,527

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Citigroup Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 8,171,332

Stapled - 8,171,332

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Boston

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 217,014

Stapled - 217,014

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Boston

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,121,179

Stapled - 3,121,179

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Sumitomo Trust

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 486,901

Stapled - 486,901

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

BNP Paribas

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 774,409

Stapled - 774,409

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

BNP Paribas

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,127,719

Stapled - 3,127,719

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Boston

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 82,102,106

Stapled - 82,102,106

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Australia Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 13,867,851

Stapled - 13,867,851

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Australia Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,289,158

Stapled - 1,289,158

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Bank of New York

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 28,737,522

Stapled - 28,737,522

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,546,729

Stapled - 1,546,729

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Canada Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,932,792

Stapled - 6,932,792

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Australia Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,728,513

Stapled - 3,728,513

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Australia Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 168,514

Stapled - 168,514

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Morgan Stanley Prime Broker

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2347

Stapled - -2,347

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

BNP Paribas

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,815,965

Stapled - 6,815,965

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

JP Morgan Chase Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 1,724,664

Stapled - 1,724,664

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

2

Form 604

Annexure C - Present Relevant Interests

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be registered

Class and number

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (6)

of securities

Person's votes

securities

as holder (8)

(Stapled)

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Northern Trust

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 4,558,672

Stapled - 4,558,672

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

Nomura

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,916,950

Stapled - 3,916,950

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

JP Morgan Chase Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,623,993

Stapled - 6,623,993

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

JP Morgan Chase Ltd

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 4,173,876

Stapled - 4,173,876

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

RBC Dexia

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 2,949,495

Stapled - 2,949,495

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

BNP Paribas

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 6,507,107

Stapled - 6,507,107

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

Lazard Asset Management Pacific

State Street Boston

The Current Registered Holder

Registered holder & taken to have a relevant Stapled - 3,954,699

Stapled - 3,954,699

Co and each of its associates

interest under section 608 (1)

listed in Annexure A

3

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 03:57:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
08/17SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/09SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Bomen Solar Farm Achieves Critical Milestone
PU
08/04SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Amended - Change in substantial holding
PU
03/19SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest (K. Penrose)
PU
03/19SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest (D. McTaggart)
PU
03/19SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors Interest (R. Francis)
PU
03/16SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : SKI Appendix 2A
PU
03/13SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Doug McTaggart
PU
03/03SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : FY2019 Fact Book - Supplement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 189 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,5x
Yield 2020 6,20%
Capitalization 3 736 M 2 693 M 2 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 305
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Spark Infrastructure Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,27 AUD
Last Close Price 2,17 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Francis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Douglas Francis McTaggart Chairman
Gerard Vernon Dover Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory John Walton Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP3.83%2 703
NEXTERA ENERGY16.86%137 346
ENEL S.P.A.11.50%94 832
IBERDROLA19.01%80 990
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.00%66 175
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.93%60 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group