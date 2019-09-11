Log in
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
2.14 AUD   +1.42%
10:32pSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Presentation & Speaker Notes - RBC Renewables Energy Forum
PU
03:12aSPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
09/10SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE : Update - Dividend/Distribution - SKI
PU
Spark Infrastructure : Presentation & Speaker Notes - RBC Renewables Energy Forum

0
09/11/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

RBC RENEWABLES AND ENERGY TRANSITION FORUM

RICK FRANCIS, MANAGING DIRECTOR THURSDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2019

D E L I V E R I N G F U T U R E E N E R G Y

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE - AT A GLANCE

ASX-listed owner of leading essential services infrastructure

$3.6bn MARKET CAPITALISATION(1)

S&P/ASX 100

$6.2bn REGULATED AND

CONTRACTED ASSET

BASE (Proportional)

$17bn

TOTAL ELECTRICITY

NETWORK ASSETS(2)

SUPPLYING

5.6m

HOMES AND BUSINESSES

OVER

5,300

EMPLOYEES

Distribution

Transmission

Renewables

VictoriaPowerNetworks

TransGrid

Bomen Solar Farm

andSA PowerNetworks

49%

15%

100%

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE

OWNERSHIP

OWNERSHIP

OWNERSHIP

$10.50bn

$6.95bn

$0.19bn

REGULATED ASSET

REGULATED AND

CONTRACTED ASSET BASE

BASE

CONTRACTED ASSET BASE

AT COMPLETION

82%

15%

3%

WAGGA

WAGGA

SKI PROPORTIONAL

SKI PROPORTIONAL

SKI PROPORTIONAL

ASSET BASE(3)

ASSET BASE(3)

ASSET BASE(3)

(1) As at 11 September, 2019. Balance sheet and other information as at 30 June 2019 (2) Spark Infrastructure has interests in $17bn of total electricity network assets (3) Pro forma

Spark Infrastructure I RBC 2019 Renewables and Energy Transition Forum I September 2019

2

D E L I V E R I N G F U T U R E E N E R G Y

TRANSMISSION

Interconnectors, renewable energy zones and the Snowy 2.0 upgrade are all going to play a key role in the energy transition

Project EnergyConnect

Spark Infrastructure I RBC 2019 Renewables and Energy Transition Forum I September 2019

3

D E L I V E R I N G F U T U R E E N E R G Y

TRANSMISSION - ISP AND PROJECT ENERGYCONNECT

Project EnergyConnect is a proposed new electricity interconnector between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga Wagga in

New South Wales, with a connection into Red Cliffs Victoria

  • Completed a Regulatory Investment Test for Transmission (RIT-T)
  • The test is a cost benefit analysis overseen by the AER
  • Decision expected in H2 2019 as to whether the project satisfies this test

The interconnectors route passes though renewable energy zones in South Australia and NSW, meaning future renewable projects in these areas will be able to connect to the grid and supply new energy into the network.

Capex source

AEMO ISP Neutral(1)

NSW TransmissionStrategy(1)

Estimated cost

Delivery Target

Delivery Target

TransGrid 2018-2023 capex allowance

$1,249m

N/A

N/A

New SA-NSW interconnector (Project EnergyConnect)

$1,530m(2)

2022 to 2025

2023

VIC-NSW interconnector upgrade

$87m(2)

2020

2022

Minor QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade

$142m(2)

2020

2022

Snowylink North (Humelink)

$1,350m(2)

2025

2024

Medium QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade

$560m(2)

2023

N/A

Total possible ISP spend by mid-2020s

$3,669m

N/A

N/A

TransGrid 2018-2023 other contingent projects(3)

$797m to $2,091m

N/A

N/A

  1. Source: AEMO 2018 Integrated System Plan (AEMO 2018 ISP); NSW Transmission Infrastructure Strategy, November 2018 (2) Estimated cost sourced from AEMO 2018 ISP, ElectraNet SAET Project Assessment Conclusions Report (PACR) February 2019, AEMO/TransGrid VNI Specification Consultation Report (PSCR) November 2018, TransGrid/Powerlink QNI PSCR November 2018, TransGrid Southern Shared Network PSCR June 2019 and represents total cost for each project, some of which may be funded by other TNSPs (3) Source: AER's final decision for TransGrid 2018-2023 Determination, Attachment 6 - Capital Expenditure; Projects include Support South Western NSW for Renewables, Supply to Broken Hill, Support Central Western NSW for Renewables, Support North Western NSW for Renewables, and Renewables development in Mt Piper to Wellington area

Spark Infrastructure I RBC 2019 Renewables and Energy Transition Forum I September 2019

4

D E L I V E R I N G F U T U R E E N E R G Y

DISTRIBUTION

Our distribution networks will be a platform for technologies, innovation and distributed energy resources (DER)

.

Customer Value

"In the not too distant future, it is easy to envisage an

Australian energy system with millions of homes and

businesses with rooftop solar, a battery system, a

charging station for an electric vehicle and a

household energy management system. Australians

would have a more affordable and better optimised

Electrifying

electricity system that delivers increasingly

customised services"

transport

Open Energy Networks, ENA and AEMO, July 2019

Enhancing

Enhancing

grid stability

grid stability

Enabling

Enabling

Enabling

distributed

distributed

distributed

generation

generation

generation

Supplying

Supplying

Supplying

Supplying

energy

energy

energy

energy

Pre 2010

2010-2018

2018-2025

Post 2025

Source: Adapted from SA Power Networks 2020-25 Regulatory Proposal - An overview for South Australian electricity customers, sourced from SA Power Networks' Talking Power website

Spark Infrastructure I RBC 2019 Renewables and Energy Transition Forum I September 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
