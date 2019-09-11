Spark Infrastructure : Presentation & Speaker Notes - RBC Renewables Energy Forum

(1) As at 11 September, 2019. Balance sheet and other information as at 30 June 2019 (2) Spark Infrastructure has interests in $17bn of total electricity network assets (3) Pro forma

Interconnectors, renewable energy zones and the Snowy 2.0 upgrade are all going to play a key role in the energy transition

D E L I V E R I N G F U T U R E E N E R G Y

TRANSMISSION - ISP AND PROJECT ENERGYCONNECT

Project EnergyConnect is a proposed new electricity interconnector between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga Wagga in

New South Wales, with a connection into Red Cliffs Victoria

Completed a Regulatory Investment Test for Transmission (RIT-T)

(RIT-T) The test is a cost benefit analysis overseen by the AER

Decision expected in H2 2019 as to whether the project satisfies this test

The interconnectors route passes though renewable energy zones in South Australia and NSW, meaning future renewable projects in these areas will be able to connect to the grid and supply new energy into the network.

Capex source AEMO ISP Neutral(1) NSW TransmissionStrategy(1) Estimated cost Delivery Target Delivery Target TransGrid 2018-2023 capex allowance $1,249m N/A N/A New SA-NSW interconnector (Project EnergyConnect) $1,530m(2) 2022 to 2025 2023 VIC-NSW interconnector upgrade $87m(2) 2020 2022 Minor QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade $142m(2) 2020 2022 Snowylink North (Humelink) $1,350m(2) 2025 2024 Medium QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade $560m(2) 2023 N/A Total possible ISP spend by mid-2020s $3,669m N/A N/A TransGrid 2018-2023 other contingent projects(3) $797m to $2,091m N/A N/A

Source: AEMO 2018 Integrated System Plan (AEMO 2018 ISP); NSW Transmission Infrastructure Strategy, November 2018 (2) Estimated cost sourced from AEMO 2018 ISP, ElectraNet SAET Project Assessment Conclusions Report (PACR) February 2019, AEMO/TransGrid VNI Specification Consultation Report (PSCR) November 2018, TransGrid/Powerlink QNI PSCR November 2018, TransGrid Southern Shared Network PSCR June 2019 and represents total cost for each project, some of which may be funded by other TNSPs (3) Source: AER's final decision for TransGrid 2018-2023 Determination, Attachment 6 - Capital Expenditure; Projects include Support South Western NSW for Renewables, Supply to Broken Hill, Support Central Western NSW for Renewables, Support North Western NSW for Renewables, and Renewables development in Mt Piper to Wellington area