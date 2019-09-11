Spark Infrastructure : Presentation & Speaker Notes - RBC Renewables Energy Forum
09/11/2019 | 10:32pm EDT
RBC RENEWABLES AND ENERGY TRANSITION FORUM
RICK FRANCIS, MANAGING DIRECTOR THURSDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE - AT A GLANCE
ASX-listed owner of leading essential services infrastructure
$3.6bn MARKET CAPITALISATION(1)
S&P/ASX 100
$6.2bn REGULATED AND
CONTRACTED ASSET
BASE (Proportional)
$17bn
TOTAL ELECTRICITY
NETWORK ASSETS(2)
SUPPLYING
5.6m
HOMES AND BUSINESSES
OVER
5,300
EMPLOYEES
Distribution
Transmission
Renewables
VictoriaPowerNetworks
TransGrid
Bomen Solar Farm
andSA PowerNetworks
49%
15%
100%
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE
OWNERSHIP
OWNERSHIP
OWNERSHIP
$10.50bn
$6.95bn
$0.19bn
REGULATED ASSET
REGULATED AND
CONTRACTED ASSET BASE
BASE
CONTRACTED ASSET BASE
AT COMPLETION
82%
15%
3%
WAGGA
WAGGA
SKI PROPORTIONAL
SKI PROPORTIONAL
SKI PROPORTIONAL
ASSET BASE(3)
ASSET BASE(3)
ASSET BASE(3)
(1) As at 11 September, 2019. Balance sheet and other information as at 30 June 2019 (2) Spark Infrastructure has interests in $17bn of total electricity network assets (3) Pro forma
Spark Infrastructure I RBC 2019 Renewables and Energy Transition Forum I September 2019
TRANSMISSION
Interconnectors, renewable energy zones and the Snowy 2.0 upgrade are all going to play a key role in the energy transition
Project EnergyConnect
3
TRANSMISSION - ISP AND PROJECT ENERGYCONNECT
Project EnergyConnect is a proposed new electricity interconnector between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga Wagga in
New South Wales, with a connection into Red Cliffs Victoria
Completed a Regulatory Investment Test for Transmission (RIT-T)
The test is a cost benefit analysis overseen by the AER
Decision expected in H2 2019 as to whether the project satisfies this test
The interconnectors route passes though renewable energy zones in South Australia and NSW, meaning future renewable projects in these areas will be able to connect to the grid and supply new energy into the network.
Capex source
AEMO ISP Neutral(1)
NSW TransmissionStrategy(1)
Estimated cost
Delivery Target
Delivery Target
TransGrid 2018-2023 capex allowance
$1,249m
N/A
N/A
New SA-NSW interconnector (Project EnergyConnect)
$1,530m(2)
2022 to 2025
2023
VIC-NSW interconnector upgrade
$87m(2)
2020
2022
Minor QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade
$142m(2)
2020
2022
Snowylink North (Humelink)
$1,350m(2)
2025
2024
Medium QLD-NSW interconnector upgrade
$560m(2)
2023
N/A
Total possible ISP spend by mid-2020s
$3,669m
N/A
N/A
TransGrid 2018-2023 other contingent projects(3)
$797m to $2,091m
N/A
N/A
Source: AEMO 2018 Integrated System Plan (AEMO 2018 ISP); NSW Transmission Infrastructure Strategy, November 2018 (2) Estimated cost sourced from AEMO 2018 ISP, ElectraNet SAET Project Assessment Conclusions Report (PACR) February 2019, AEMO/TransGrid VNI Specification Consultation Report (PSCR) November 2018, TransGrid/Powerlink QNI PSCR November 2018, TransGrid Southern Shared Network PSCR June 2019 and represents total cost for each project, some of which may be funded by other TNSPs (3) Source: AER's final decision for TransGrid 2018-2023 Determination, Attachment 6 - Capital Expenditure; Projects include Support South Western NSW for Renewables, Supply to Broken Hill, Support Central Western NSW for Renewables, Support North Western NSW for Renewables, and Renewables development in Mt Piper to Wellington area
DISTRIBUTION
Our distribution networks will be a platform for technologies, innovation and distributed energy resources (DER)
.
Customer Value
"In the not too distant future, it is easy to envisage an
Australian energy system with millions of homes and
businesses with rooftop solar, a battery system, a
charging station for an electric vehicle and a
household energy management system. Australians
would have a more affordable and better optimised
Electrifying
electricity system that delivers increasingly
customised services"
transport
Open Energy Networks, ENA and AEMO, July 2019
Enhancing
Enhancing
grid stability
grid stability
Enabling
Enabling
Enabling
distributed
distributed
distributed
generation
generation
generation
Supplying
Supplying
Supplying
Supplying
energy
energy
energy
energy
Pre 2010
2010-2018
2018-2025
Post 2025
Source: Adapted from SA Power Networks 2020-25 Regulatory Proposal - An overview for South Australian electricity customers, sourced from SA Power Networks' Talking Power website
