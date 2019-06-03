Spark Infrastructure : Resignation of CFO

ASX RELEASE
3 June 2019
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO
Spark Infrastructure advises the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Nicholas Schiffer.
Mr Schiffer has a three-month notice period and will continue in his current capacity during his notice period.
"While naturally disappointed, I would like to thank Nick for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best in the future", said Rick Francis, Spark Infrastructure Managing Director.
Spark Infrastructure will immediately commence a search process for its new Chief Financial Officer.
Further information:
Investor Relations
Linda Assatoury
Head of Investor Relations Mobile: 0402 283 769 Office: (02) 9086 3607 linda.assatoury@sparkinfrastructure.com
