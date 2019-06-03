Spark Infrastructure : Resignation of CFO

ASX RELEASE

3 June 2019

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

Spark Infrastructure advises the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Nicholas Schiffer.

Mr Schiffer has a three-month notice period and will continue in his current capacity during his notice period.

"While naturally disappointed, I would like to thank Nick for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best in the future", said Rick Francis, Spark Infrastructure Managing Director.

Spark Infrastructure will immediately commence a search process for its new Chief Financial Officer.

Further information:

Investor Relations

Linda Assatoury

Head of Investor Relations Mobile: 0402 283 769 Office: (02) 9086 3607 linda.assatoury@sparkinfrastructure.com