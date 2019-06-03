Log in
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP

(SKI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/03
2.36 AUD   +0.85%
Spark Infrastructure : Resignation of CFO

06/03/2019 | 04:04am EDT

ASX RELEASE

3 June 2019

SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

Spark Infrastructure advises the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Nicholas Schiffer.

Mr Schiffer has a three-month notice period and will continue in his current capacity during his notice period.

"While naturally disappointed, I would like to thank Nick for his valuable contribution and wish him all the best in the future", said Rick Francis, Spark Infrastructure Managing Director.

Spark Infrastructure will immediately commence a search process for its new Chief Financial Officer.

Further information:

Investor Relations

Linda Assatoury

Head of Investor Relations Mobile: 0402 283 769 Office: (02) 9086 3607 linda.assatoury@sparkinfrastructure.com

Disclaimer

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:03:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 257 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 1 773 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 41,64
P/E ratio 2020 46,61
EV / Sales 2019 21,2x
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
Capitalization 3 936 M
Chart SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Spark Infrastructure Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,28  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Francis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Douglas Francis McTaggart Chairman
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Anne Maree McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP5.88%2 729
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.03%94 930
ENEL10.43%63 246
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.80%62 328
IBERDROLA18.47%60 546
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.21%60 322
