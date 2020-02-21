Spark Infrastructure : SA Power Networks $60 million debt issue

Friday, 21 February 2020
The Manager
Company Announcements
Australian Stock Exchange Limited
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
SA Power Networks A$60 million debt issue
Spark Infrastructure advises that ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Limited, the funding vehicle for SA Power Networks, has successfully placed A$60 million of 8-year fixed rate Australian Medium Term Notes (AMTNs) maturing in February 2028.
This placement represents additional borrowings and will be used to fund SA Power Networks' capital expenditure.
Yours faithfully,
Alexandra Finley
Company Secretary
