Spark Infrastructure : SA Power Networks $60 million debt issue

SA Power Networks $60 million debt issue

02/21/2020

Friday, 21 February 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

SA Power Networks A$60 million debt issue

Spark Infrastructure advises that ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Limited, the funding vehicle for SA Power Networks, has successfully placed A$60 million of 8-year fixed rate Australian Medium Term Notes (AMTNs) maturing in February 2028.

This placement represents additional borrowings and will be used to fund SA Power Networks' capital expenditure.

Yours faithfully,

Alexandra Finley

Company Secretary

Level 29, Suite 29.05, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 ABN 36 114 940 984

t +61 (0)2 9086 3600 f +61 (0)2 9086 3666 e info@sparkinfrastructure.comw www.sparkinfrastructure.com

Spark Infrastructure Group published this content on 21 February 2020
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 277 M
EBIT 2019 261 M
Net income 2019 96,0 M
Debt 2019 1 048 M
Yield 2019 6,88%
P/E ratio 2019 37,3x
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 18,5x
Capitalization 3 703 M
Technical analysis trends SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,28  AUD
Last Close Price 2,18  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Francis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Douglas Francis McTaggart Chairman
Gerard Vernon Dover Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Lee Collett Penrose Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP4.31%2 449
NEXTERA ENERGY14.40%134 304
ENEL S.P.A.19.73%94 002
IBERDROLA20.21%78 162
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.19%74 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.06%72 301
