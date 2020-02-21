Spark Infrastructure : SA Power Networks $60 million debt issue

Friday, 21 February 2020

SA Power Networks A$60 million debt issue

Spark Infrastructure advises that ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Limited, the funding vehicle for SA Power Networks, has successfully placed A$60 million of 8-year fixed rate Australian Medium Term Notes (AMTNs) maturing in February 2028.

This placement represents additional borrowings and will be used to fund SA Power Networks' capital expenditure.

