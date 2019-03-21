Spark Networks SE : Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Zoosk, Inc., Creating the Second Largest Dating Company in North America

Spark Networks SE (NYSE American:LOV), a leading global dating
company, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement to
acquire Zoosk, Inc. The combination will drive a meaningful increase in
Spark’s scale, with over one million monthly paying subscribers across
the two platforms. Spark expects the transaction to drive meaningful
margin expansion in 2020 and beyond.
“Zoosk is one of the strongest dating apps in the North American market,
which comprises half of the $5 billion global online dating
opportunity,” said Jeronimo Folgueira, Chief Executive Officer of Spark
Networks SE. “Similarly, North America has been a key strategic market
for Spark, and the focal point for our growth initiatives. Our deal with
Zoosk creates the second largest online dating platform in North America
and the second largest publicly-listed dating company in the world. Over
the past 18 months, our management team has successfully integrated
acquisitions and developed new brands. As a result of these efforts, our
brand portfolio now includes SilverSingles, which continues to exceed
our expectations, and the Christian Mingle, Jdate and JSwipe brands,
which have all shown significant improvement since they were acquired in
late 2017. Our acquisition of Zoosk is the most transformative deal in
our history, and we expect the transaction to immediately strengthen our
position in the online dating market. With the increased scale that
results from the combination, we see a clear path to profitability
improvements and greater opportunity to invest in innovation and growth
initiatives that will drive shareholder value.”
With the addition of Zoosk, Spark will more than double in size and the
combined business will be considerably more valuable than the two
stand-alone entities:
-
Following the completion of its integration plans, Spark expects to
drive significant Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. In 2020, Spark
expects Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $50 million.
-
Approximately two-thirds of the combined company’s revenue will be
generated in North America, advancing Spark’s goal of building a
growing and profitable presence of scale in the world’s largest dating
market.
“We are excited to help create such a broad and powerful portfolio of
brands that will address specific user needs in the dating market
globally, while leveraging the best of both companies to create a
world-class platform to serve customers across these brands,” said
Steven McArthur, Zoosk’s CEO, who will be joining the Board of Directors
of Spark.
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the agreement, Spark
will acquire 100% of Zoosk’s shares with a combination of cash and stock
valuing the company at approximately $255 million based on the closing
price of Spark Networks SE stock on March 20, 2019.
Spark will issue 12.98 million American Depository Shares (ADSs) valued
at approximately $150 million based on the closing price of Spark
Networks SE stock of $11.53 on March 20, 2019. Additionally, Zoosk
shareholders will receive net cash consideration of $95 million at
closing and $10 million via a deferred cash payment in December 2020,
which will be funded through a new $120 million senior secured debt
facility.
The transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2019,
subject to the approval of Spark Networks SE shareholders, receipt of a
permit authorizing the issuance of the ADSs, and the satisfaction of
other customary closing conditions. Over 75% of Spark shareholders have
committed to vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction was
unanimously approved by both the Spark and Zoosk boards of directors.
Given the timing of this transaction and other considerations, Spark’s
2019 outlook is no longer consistent with preliminary 2019 guidance
provided on August 30, 2018 as part of Spark Networks First Half 2018
results. Spark is focused on completing the post-close merger
integration work as efficiently as possible, and we believe our efforts
will result in at least $50 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.
Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Zoosk on
the proposed transaction and Fenwick & West LLP serves as legal counsel
to Zoosk. In addition, Piper Jaffray & Co. arranged staple financing for
Zoosk. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Spark.
Governance and Structure
The existing Spark Networks SE
executive team will manage the combined company. Jeronimo Folgueira,
will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, Robert O'Hare, as
Chief Financial Officer, Michael Schrezenmaier as Chief Operating
Officer, Ben Hoskins as Chief Technology Officer, Luciana Telles as
Chief Marketing Officer, and Gitte Bendzulla as General Counsel. Spark’s
headquarters will remain in Berlin, Germany.
Upon the closing, Spark Networks SE will appoint Steven McArthur,
Zoosk’s CEO and Deepak Kamra, General Partner at Canaan Partners,
Zoosk’s largest shareholder, to Spark’s Board of Directors.
Non-IFRS Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, impairment of
intangibles, and non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure
defined by IFRS. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for Adjusted
EBITDA is net (loss)/profit for the relevant period. This measure is one
of the primary metrics by which Spark evaluates the performance of its
businesses, budget, and forecast and compensates management. Spark
believes this measure provides management and investors with a
consistent view, period to period, of the core earnings generated from
ongoing operations and excludes the impact of items that Spark does not
consider representative of its ongoing operating performance, including:
(i) non-cash items such as share-based compensation, asset impairments,
non-cash currency translation adjustments, (ii) one-time items that have
not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the
next two years, including severance, transaction advisory fees, and
integration costs, and (iii) discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA
should not be construed as a substitute for net loss (as determined in
accordance with IFRS) for the purpose of analyzing Spark’s operating
performance or financial position, as Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by
IFRS.
Spark’s Adjusted EBITDA expectation for the combined company in 2020
does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in
these periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of
charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such
as (i) non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, asset
impairments, non-cash currency translation adjustments related to an
inter-company loan and (ii) one-time items that have not occurred in the
past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years. The
exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a
significant impact on the combined company's Adjusted EBITDA. Spark
Networks SE and Zoosk are not able to provide a reconciliation of this
non-IFRS financial guidance to the corresponding IFRS measure without
unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the
nature and amount of these future charges and costs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Exchange Act. All statements in this press release other than
statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks SE’s or
Zoosk’s or the combined company’s actual performance or achievements to
be materially different from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made, and neither Spark Networks SE nor Zoosk assumes any duty to
update any forward-looking statements. We caution readers that a number
of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially
from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, statements using forward-looking terminology such as
“will” and “expect;” statements about the benefits of the business
combination to the existing brand portfolio and our positioning in the
online dating market; statements about the ability to drive superior
growth, achieve cost savings, increase margin expansion and improve
scale; statements about the transaction providing a clear path to
profitability improvements and significantly increasing our ability to
invest in innovation and growth initiatives to drive shareholder value;
statements about value of the combined company exceeding the value of
Zoosk and Spark as stand-alone entities; statements about the strength
of Zoosk’s dating app; statements about the ability to leverage
strengths of each company to provide exceptional user experience and
drive shareholder value; statements about the expected size of the
combined company; statements about the projected financial results of
the combined company for 2020 and beyond; statements about the combined
company’s subscribers and revenue; statements about the combined
company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other
statements that are not historical facts. The following factors, among
others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements: (i) the possibility that the proposed
transaction does not close when expected or at all because required
shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not
received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (ii) changes in Spark
Networks SE’s share price before closing, including as a result of the
financial performance of Spark Networks SE or Zoosk prior to closing, or
more generally due to broader stock market movements, and the
performance of peer group companies; (iii) the risk that the benefits
from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to
realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general
economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary
policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of
competition in the geographic and business areas in which Spark Networks
SE and Zoosk operate; (iv) the ability to promptly and effectively
integrate the businesses of Spark Networks SE and Zoosk; (v) the
reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and
counterparties; (vi) diversion of management time on merger-related
issues; (vii) lower-than-expected revenue, credit quality deterioration
or a reduction in net earnings; and (viii) other risks that are
described in Spark’s public filings with the SEC. For more information,
see the risk factors described in Spark Networks’ Annual Reports on Form
20-F and other filings with the SEC.
Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It
The transaction will require the approval of Zoosk’s stockholders, and
the issuance of the ADSs comprising a portion of the consideration will
require the approval of Spark Networks SE’s shareholders. This
announcement is not a recommendation in favor of a vote on the
transaction, nor is it a solicitation of proxies in connection with any
such vote. Spark Networks SE will hold a general meeting of
shareholders in connection with the transaction. The parties intend that
Spark Networks SE will issue ADSs in the transaction in reliance upon an
exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(10) of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, following a fairness hearing to be
convened by the Commissioner of the California Department of Business
Oversight. Stockholders of Zoosk are advised to read the Important
information about the transaction and details about the fairness
hearing, including a formal notice of the hearing, that will be
published and made available to Zoosk stockholders in accordance with
Section 25142 of the California Corporations Code, and shareholders of
Spark Networks SE are advised to read the important information about
the transaction provided in materials for the general meeting of
shareholders.
The information statement, fairness hearing notice, and other relevant
materials (when they become publicly available) may be obtained free of
charge by contacting Spark Networks SE at legal@affinitas.de.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
ABOUT SPARK NETWORKS SE
Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of
premium brands designed for singles seeking serious long-term
relationships. The company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and
is publicly listed on the NYSE American LLC exchange under the ticker
symbol "LOV".
Spark Network’s portfolio of online dating brands includes EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian
Mingle, Jdate,
eDarling, JSwipe, Attractive
World, Adventist
Singles and LDS
Singles, amongst others. The company was formed in 2017 through the
merger of Affinitas GmbH (founded 2008) and Spark Networks Inc. (founded
1997).
ABOUT ZOOSK, INC.
Zoosk
operates a leading global online dating platform, utilizing proprietary
technology to connect millions of members located in countries around
the world both online and via its mobile apps.
