SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(SPK)
Spark New Zealand : Gets Management Rights to New Zealand 5G Spectrum

05/11/2020 | 11:26pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd. said it has secured management rights to 5G spectrum that will allow services to start in several cities and regions over the next year.

The company on Tuesday said the management rights allocated by the government will last until October 2022.

It said it hopes the government will bring forward plans for an auction of longer-term spectrum, which would encourage faster investment in ultra-fast 5G networks.

Spark said the research it had commissioned shows that the rollout of 5G nationwide could add between 5.7 billion and 8.9 billion New Zealand dollars (US$3.46 billion-US$5.41 billion) a year to the economy.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

