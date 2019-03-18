Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD

(SPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark New Zealand : An open letter from NZ broadband providers to the companies with the greatest influence over social media content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

19 March 2019

Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO, Facebook

Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

You may be aware that on the afternoon of Friday 15 March, three of New Zealand's largest broadband providers, Vodafone NZ, Spark and 2degrees, took the unprecedented step to jointly identify and suspend access to web sites that were hosting video footage taken by the gunman related to the horrific terrorism incident in Christchurch.

As key industry players, we believed this extraordinary step was the right thing to do in such extreme and tragic circumstances. Other New Zealand broadband providers have also taken steps to restrict availability of this content, although they may be taking a different approach technically.

We also accept it is impossible as internet service providers to prevent completely access to this material. But hopefully we have made it more difficult for this content to be viewed and shared - reducing the risk our customers may inadvertently be exposed to it and limiting the publicity the gunman was clearly seeking.

We acknowledge that in some circumstances access to legitimate content may have been prevented, and that this raises questions about censorship. For that we apologise to our customers. This is all the more reason why an urgent and broader discussion is required.

Internet service providers are the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, with blunt tools involving the blocking of sites after the fact. The greatest challenge is how to prevent this sort of material being uploaded and shared on social media platforms and forums.

We call on Facebook, Twitter and Google, whose platforms carry so much content, to be a part of an urgent discussion at an industry and New Zealand Government level on an enduring solution to this issue.

We appreciate this is a global issue, however the discussion must start somewhere. We must find the right balance between internet freedom and the need to protect New Zealanders, especially the young and vulnerable, from harmful content. Social media companies and hosting platforms that enable the sharing of user generated content with the public have a legal duty of care to protect their users and wider society by preventing the uploading and sharing of content such as this video.

Although we recognise the speed with which social network companies sought to remove Friday's video once they were made aware of it, this was still a response to material that was rapidly spreading globally and should never have been made available online. We believe society has the right to expect companies such as yours to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms.

Content sharing platforms have a duty of care to proactively monitor for harmful content, act expeditiously to remove content which is flagged to them as illegal and ensure that such material - once identified - cannot be re-uploaded.

Technology can be a powerful force for good. The very same platforms that were used to share the video were also used to mobilise outpourings of support. But more needs to be done to prevent horrific content being uploaded. Already there are AI techniques that we believe can be used to identify content such as this video, in the same way that copyright infringements can be identified. These must be prioritised as a matter of urgency.

For the most serious types of content, such as terrorist content, more onerous requirements should apply, such as proposed in Europe, including take down within a specified period, proactive measures and fines for failure to do so. Consumers have the right to be protected whether using services funded by money or data.

Now is the time for this conversation to be had, and we call on all of you to join us at the table and be part of the solution.

Simon Moutter Jason Paris Stewart Sherriff

Managing Director Chief Executive Chief Executive

Spark Vodafone NZ 2degrees

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 02:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
10:35pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : An open letter from NZ broadband providers to the companies ..
PU
03/17SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Update following first weekend of Spark Sport and Formula On..
PU
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealands first 5G-connected driverless car tested
AQ
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to ..
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/13SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's newest live and on demand sports streaming ser..
PU
03/12SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's First 5G-Connected Driverless Car Tested on Au..
PU
03/10SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Sport readies for beta launch, expands Formula 1 Australian ..
PU
02/19SPARK NEW ZEALAND : H1 FY19 results show increased efficiency and Agile benefits..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 3 547 M
EBIT 2019 594 M
Net income 2019 397 M
Debt 2019 1 196 M
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 16,65
P/E ratio 2020 15,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 6 656 M
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,75  NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paul Moutter Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
David John Chalmers Finance Director
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD4 555
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.86%241 270
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.98%83 879
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%83 358
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 252
TELEFONICA6.43%45 925
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.