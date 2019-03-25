Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD

(SPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark New Zealand : Drawing on the power of New Zealand to help stop the spread of evil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

Spark is calling for New Zealanders and businesses to support a #ShareNoEvil movement that could help deprive terrorists the fame and oxygen their evil needs to survive; with the ambition of making the act of sharing terrorist content culturally unacceptable in Aotearoa.

As one small step towards achieving this ambition, the social post links to a downloadable Google Chrome extension titled #ShareNoEvil that lets users block the alleged Christchurch shooter's name on a number of mainstream websites and replaces it with the words 'Share no evil.'
Based on the Japanese pictorial maxim, 'The Three Wise Monkeys' (see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil), #ShareNoEvil adds a fourth monkey as a symbol of solidarity following the tragedy in Christchurch on Friday 15 March.

Spark's Brand Lead, Sarah Williams, says it has been heartening to see businesses and communities come together to stop the mass propagation of hurtful online material in the wake of the Christchurch terror events.
'Spark, along with other New Zealand internet service providers took unprecedented steps to slow down the spread of the mass murder footage taken by the gunman, including temporarily blocking access to websites containing the video. Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees also issued an open letter to major social media providers calling for an urgent discussion to prevent the uploading and sharing of harmful content.'

'While we took extreme measures for an extreme situation, we knew blocking websites was only a short-term solution. The bigger challenge we face is how can we help people think twice before rushing to share hateful content such as the alleged gunman's video. That's why as an industry, we are backing a campaign encouraging New Zealanders to 'Share No Evil' online,' explains Sarah.

In addition, Spark has begun contacting eligible broadband customers to remind them that Net Shield Basic is available with their broadband plan at no extra cost. Spark has added the footage and imagery from the Christchurch attack on the security tool, which specifically blocks abusive content such as graphic violence and hostility based on race, religion, gender or ethnicity, illegal activity and pornography.

The #ShareNoEvil digital tool and social movement is a call to action led by Spark, supported by New Zealand businesses and powered by anyone wanting to help stop the spread of terror-driven content. The first businesses to join Spark's call to action are Vodafone and 2degrees.

The plugin can be downloaded at www.sharenoevil.co.nz.

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
09:35pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Drawing on the power of New Zealand to help stop the spread ..
PU
03/19VIDEO : New Zealand's first 5G-connected driverless car takes to Auckland's stre..
AQ
03/18SPARK NEW ZEALAND : An open letter from NZ broadband providers to the companies ..
PU
03/17SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Update following first weekend of Spark Sport and Formula On..
PU
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealands first 5G-connected driverless car tested
AQ
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to ..
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/13SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's newest live and on demand sports streaming ser..
PU
03/12SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's First 5G-Connected Driverless Car Tested on Au..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 3 547 M
EBIT 2019 594 M
Net income 2019 397 M
Debt 2019 1 196 M
Yield 2019 6,89%
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
P/E ratio 2020 15,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Capitalization 6 574 M
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,75  NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paul Moutter Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
David John Chalmers Finance Director
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD4 519
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.30%246 931
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.20%85 395
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.57%84 177
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 535
TELEFONICA3.56%44 590
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.